Over the weeks, months, and years, we’ve come to learn that our wonderful readers might be fans of a brunch, or two (or three). And since we’re all about what our readers want, here are 36 of the best brunches in Abu Dhabi for 2025.

Saturday

Abu Dhabi EDITION

At the sultry Library Bar, the Friday and Saturday evening brunch invites you to unwind in a sophisticated setting. The Writer’s Block evening brunch features an array of cleverly named cocktails – like The Great Gatsby and The Great Expectations, as well as four ‘chapters’ of food, starting with charcuterie and ending with passionfruit tartlet and a tonka crème brulee.

Abu Dhabi EDITION, Sat, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs215 soft, Dhs365 house, Dhs565 premium. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. editionhotels.com

Amerigos

Don your sombrero and shake your maracas at Amerigos’ vibrant El Brunch. There’s a lively ambience from the get-go, while the flavourful feast takes you to the heart of Mexico with plates of tacos and enchiladas.

Park Inn by Radisson, Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Sat, 6.30pm to 11pm (three-hour packages), Dhs169 soft, Dhs269 house. Tel: (0)55 594 2695. @amerigosyasisland

Asia Asia

Located along the pretty promenade of Yas Bay, Asia Asia’s Spice Route Brunch features a four-course menu of pan-Asian favourites served alongside unlimited drinks from 2pm to 5pm.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling. @asiaasiaabudhabi

Café del Mar

Bringing the flavour of the Balearics to the shores of Yas Island, Café Del Mar is a luxe spot for a brunch that combines bbq bites, refreshing sips, live entertainment, and pool access too.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399. cafedelmarabudhabi.com

Central

Easily one of the best family brunches in Abu Dhabi, Central’s Saturday brunch means burgers, fries, shakes and more, all served within the confines of an arcade with gaming machines, simulators, and bowling open to all. Best of all, all brunch packages come with Dhs100 worth of game credit.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft and teens 12 to 21, Dhs325 house, Dhs170 children six to 11. Tel: (0)4 423 8311. @central_uae

Cooper’s Bar & Restaurant

Unlimited roasted prime rib, braised brisket, fish ‘n’ chips, shepherd’s pie, and much more –all accompanied by bottomless beverages, live entertainment from the resident DJ and live band make this a proper brunch feast. Teachers and nurses enjoy 35 per cent off.

Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, Sat, Dhs239 soft, Dhs329 house, Dhs379 premium. Tel: (0)2 657 3325. rotana.com

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

A bubbly Italian weekend brunch for Dhs280 per person. That’s the signature deal at Dino’s where guests enjoy Italian delights and assorted desserts alongside free-flowing cocktails, wine and bubbly. With its warm, casual, and friendly atmosphere, Dino’s continues to bring the finest flavours of Italy to the capital.

Pearl Rotana, Sat and Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs220 soft, Dhs280 bubbly, half price for children. Tel: (0)2 307 5555. rotanatimes.com

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

The Grand Brunch features over 145 dishes and more than eighteen live stations each whipping up the best of Asia, India, the Mediterranean, Japan, Italy, and Britain – not to mention the gourmet pastry display, featuring more than 20 different desserts. To conclude your experience, head to Bridges Bar for a special happy hour starting at 4pm, the perfect way to cap off a memorable day.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs595 premium, half price for children six to 12. Tel: (0)2 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Filini Garden

All’ Italiana is a delightful spread of Italian bites served up every Friday and Saturday at this pretty Yas Island eatery. Make the most of the final few months of winter and perch up alfresco for a three-our package of antipasti, creamy burrata and homemade pastas, paired with free-flowing drinks – featuring a make-your-own spritz cart.

Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Fri and Sat, 5pm to 11pm (three-hour packages), Dhs169 soft, Dhs269 house. Tel: (0)55 594 1795. @filinigarden

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island

Beautiful all-day dining venue White hosts Saturday brunch with live cooking stations that bring together cuisines from across the globe. While savouring the delicious dishes, White keeps guests busy with fun activities, including a spinning wheel with prizes, kids’ entertainment, and live duo entertainment.

Jumeirah At Saadiyat Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs600 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. jumeirah.com

Maté Abu Dhabi

Returning for summer is Maté’s flavourful feast of Argentinean cuisine. The open kitchen, featuring an authentic open-fire brick grill, allows guests to witness the art of Asado cooking firsthand. The menu includes sizzling grilled meats, savoury empanadas, and a variety of traditional sides. To elevate the dining experience guests can look forward to live performances by a Latin singer.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs690 Champagne. Tel: (0)2 407 1234. hyattrestaurants.com

Mika

Set sail on a journey to the heart of the Mediterranean with the Riviera Brunch at Yas Marina hotspot MIKA by Chef Mario Loi. Expect a range of sharing platters, served alongside your own Spritz cocktail, courtesy of MIKA’s roaming sprizeria, a unique feature that brings the Mediterranean zest to your table.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs449 house, Dhs595 Champagne. Tel: (0)56 433 1422. @mika.abudhabi

Nahaam

Nahaam’s Brunch 2.0 features live entertainment and free-flowing beverages alongside a buffet brimming with variety. From unique salads to delicious seafood, there is something for everyone including enticing starters, and irresistible desserts. Family-style mains are served directly to the table, creating a communal dining experience.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs525 house, Dhs695 premium. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @nahaam2.0

Nalu Restaurant & Lounge

Step into a unique Saturday experience at Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, with a brunch of Latin American flavours. Start with fresh seafood and crispy tortillas, then graze on slow-cooked meats while listening to rhythmic live music and sipping free-flowing drinks.

Surf Abu Dhabi, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs400 house. Tel: 02 419 8509. @nalu_restaurant

Paradiso

Mediterranean vibes with Italian flair await at trendy Paradiso, with dishes such as buttery grilled king prawns, truffle pizza or agnolotti bursting with a creamy mix of ricotta and pumpkins. Save room for the grand finale – a scrumptious pannacotta adorned with Madagascar vanilla, apricots and caramelised almonds.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 sparkling. Tel: (0)50 437 2869. @paradisoabudhabi

Park Hyatt

With brunch at the Café Restaurant, foodies can look forward to a huge buffet at one of the most decadent spreads in town. Think towers of oysters and seafood, premium cuts of grilled meat, and a tempting spread of desserts. To elevate the dining experience, Brunch at The Park will have guests singing along to live music.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs720 sparkling, half price for children six to 12. Tel: (0)2 407 1234. @parkhyattad

Porters

This authentic pub has got your whole Saturday sorted. It begins with a party brunch from 12.30pm to 4pm, followed by games and activities that kick-in from 3.30pm. Stick around after brunch from 5pm and sing your heart out at karaoke.

Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs179 soft, Dhs199 house, Dhs269 premium. Tel: (0)2 495 3936. @portersabudhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s Aqua Brunch brings entertainment and cuisine from around the world to Al Maryah Island in the heart of Abu Dhabi. Expect live music from a saxophonist as families tuck into a brunch with something for everyone with live stations from across the globe, including the Asian corner, Mexican station and Italian selection offering pasta, tacos, and even delights from the hotel restaurant Dai Pai Dong. Brunch also includes pool access and supervised access to the Kid’s Club, allowing parents to spend quality time together while their children are entertained nearby.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Sat, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs318 soft, Dhs388 house, Dhs488 premium. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

Enjoy a family-friendly BBQ party by the greens at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. Guests can look forward to flame-grilled favourites, lively entertainment, and fun for the little ones with bouncy castles and spacious lawns to roam.

Saadiyat Island, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs99 children six to 12. Tel: (0)56 660 8780. @saadiyatbeachgolfclub

Sofra bld

One of the most popular Saturday brunches in Abu Dhabi, Sofra bld situated at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, hosts a ‘Gardens of Babylon’ brunch. Expect extravagance, and an over-the-top sensory feast with unlimited drinks, plus live entertainment.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs328 soft, Dhs428 house, Dhs528 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @shangrilaabudhabi

Sontaya

The new Himalayan brunch at Sontaya is a flavour flight that takes you on a culinary journey inspired by the flowing of two rivers – the Ganges and the Mekong, where Southeast Asia and India connect. Expect succulent kebabs, aromatic curries, wok-fired delicacies, and vibrant street food.

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 498 8443. @stregissaadiyatisland

St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Marvel at an electrifying champagne sabering ritual. Engage in an immersive rum tasting experience. Explore a dedicated homemade chocolate room. And feast on an almost overwhelming array of delicious international delicacies. All creatively packaged into one unforgettable experience. This is The Project Brunch at the Terrace on the Corniche and it’s going to knock your brunching socks off.

St Regis Abu Dhabi, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs420 house, Dhs680 Champagne. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. @stregisabudhabi

Taparelle

Inspired by the flavours of the Mediterranean and set against the vibrant backdrop of Manarat Al Saadiyat, this Saturday brunch offers a menu of homemade pizza and pastas as well as rich desserts, all designed to share.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Sat, 3pm to 6pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs400 Champagne. Tel: (0)2 657 5832. taparelle.com

Teatro

Every Friday and Saturday evening, Teatro offers you the opportunity to indulge in all of its signature dishes from tenderloin steak to butter chicken at Taste of Teatro’s evening brunch from 6pm to 11pm for just Dhs319. Stock up at the sushi bar, too.

Park Rotana, Sat, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs219 soft, Dhs319 house, Dhs120 children six to 12. Tel: (0)2 657 3317. rotanatimes.com

TIKI Pacifico

A Polynesian paradise in Al Bandar Marina, a string of wallet-friendly deals await at this tropical spot. On Saturday, snag a table on the terrace or book a seat indoors to be closest to the buffet and enjoy free-flowing food and drink for three hours.

Al Raha Beach, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (0)50 696 9298. @tiki.pacifico

Valgerand

Taste your way through the Nordic region at this cool seaside-facing Mamsha Al Saadiyat spot. Combining Estonian gastronomy techniques and culinary traditions with Nordic flavours, guests can personalise their dining with a selection of three dishes, one side and one dessert. It’s all washed down with four hours of drinks.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Sat, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs549 Champagne. Tel: (0)2 444 6674. valgerand.com

Verso

La Famiglia Brunch at Verso features a wholesome, sharing-style set menu featuring Italian dishes brought straight to your table. Kids can have their own fun with face painting, balloon shaping and their very own kids’ foodie corner. Pool and beach access is also available to all.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Residences Emirates Pearl, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)56 433 6898. @verso_abudhabi

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

The B.I.G Brunch is an appropriate name for this gourmet extravaganza that takes place every Saturday at Garage. Rev up your weekend with food and drinks from five vibrant dining hubs,including a refreshing mezze spread, exciting Asian flavours, and premium meat cuts from the Vault. It’s paired with lively tunes and drinks from a dozen taps.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs360 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs590 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @wabudhabi

The WB™ Abu Dhabi

Head to the Directors Club at The WB™ Abu Dhabi on Saturday, where premium meats take centre stage. The three-hour feast comes with unlimited drinks, a selection of desserts, and live entertainment to round out the afternoon.

The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs599 sparkling. @thewbabudhabi

Zuma

Zuma’s Baikingu Brunch incorporates all the best that Zuma has to offer, beginning with a selection of starters, including Zuma’s signature shrimp tempura, crispy fried squid, as well as an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and maki. Plus, options from the live robata cooking station, followed by signature main courses, including miso marinated black cod and grilled Australian wagyu ribeye, finishing things off with an assortment of desserts from the eclectic food display.

Al Maryah Island, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 Prosecco, Dhs695 Champagne, Dhs195 children four to 12. Tel: (0)2 401 5900. @zumaabudhabi

Sunday

Dai Pai Dong

The Yum Cha Brunch at Rosewood Abu Dhabi combines modern Cantonese cuisine with free-flowing drinks and a relaxed yet refined ambience. Indulge in a culinary journey that starts with prawn crackers, salads and soups, followed by an array of dim sum, including steamed shrimp and truffle and beef wontons. For mains, there are signature dishes like Canton roasted duck and BBQ specialities at a live station.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs298 soft, Dhs428 house, Dhs628 premium. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

A bubbly Italian weekend brunch for Dhs280 per person. That’s the signature deal at Dino’s where guests enjoy Italian delights and assorted desserts alongside free-flowing cocktails, wine and bubbly. With its warm, casual, and friendly atmosphere, Dino’s continues to bring the finest flavours of Italy to the capital.

Pearl Rotana, Sat and Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs220 soft, Dhs280 bubbly, half price for children. Tel: (0)2 307 5555. rotanatimes.com

Ilios

Indulge in a sophisticated Sunday at the Aegean Brunch, inspired by the rich flavours and charm of the Greek Islands. The menu promises fresh grilled seafood, slow-cooked meats, and a selection of mezze, served up at a stunning beachfront setting.

Surf Abu Dhabi, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 house. Tel: (0)2 419 8508. @ilios.abudhabi

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

At this acclaimed French Riviera-inspired restaurant at The Galleria, Sundays are for refined dishes and unlimited drinks. Start with a viennoiserie basket, followed by a choice of eggs, and a selection of tartines all inspired by the South of France’s Mediterranean beauty.

The Galleria Al Maryah, Sun, 12pm to 4.30pm, Dhs390 soft, Dhs465 house, Dhs640 Champagne, Dhs195 children. Tel: (0)2 692 9600. lpmrestaurants.com

Mare Mare

Bringing La Dolce Vita to the beautiful shores of Saadiyat Island, this Sunday brunch invites you to sit back, relax and dive into a sharing menu of Italian flavours. Highlights include an Aperol Spritz station and a tiramisu served table-side.

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs385 spritz, Dhs500 premium. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. jumeirah.com

Paradiso

At this pretty waterfront spot, Sundays are for dining on freshly prepared Mediterranean dishes and free-flowing drinks with a second weekend brunch to round out the weekend in style.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft and house, Dhs450 sparkling. Tel: (0)50 437 2869. @paradisoabudhabi