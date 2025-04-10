Thursday’s a party, and a ladies’ night in Abu Dhabi is lit…

At least here in the capital. If Thursday is your day, then these ladies’ night offers are the perfect excuse to gather your gang, go all out and have the best time.

Here are 10 Thursday ladies’ night offers in Abu Dhabi.

Asia Asia

Journey on a flavour flight across Asia with the Thursday ladies’ night at Asia Asia. Found on the waterfront at Yas Bay, this dimly lit, Instagrammable spot oozes glamour, so come camera ready. Ladies can pair three drinks – from a selection that includes a duo of cocktails alongside house pours – with a three-course set menu of plates like California maki, shrimp tempura, Singaporean noodles and soy marinated salmon, for Dhs225.

Asia Asia, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, 6pm to 1am, Thursdays, Dhs225. Tel: abudhabi.asia-asia.com

Broadway

Broadway at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental introduces its new Throwback Thursdays Ladies Night, offering ladies an exclusive evening of free-flow beverages and snacks while enjoying live DJ performances featuring the best throwback hits from the 80s and 90s. The food and drink selection includes sparking, cocktails, and refreshing mocktails complemented by delicious snacks like parmesan tater tots and Broadway wagyu sliders.

Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Thursdays 8pm to 11pm, Dhs185. @broadway.uae

Marco’s Italian

Your boarding pass to the heart of Italy lies at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, where Thursday night s turn into a lively celebration at their ‘La Dolce Diva’ Ladies Night. Italian elegance meets exciting entertainment as you get to experience Italian classics in a mesmerising environment with your gal pals, as a DJ’s beats keeps the energy at peak levels.

Marco’s Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Thursdays 8pm to 10pm, Dhs70. Tel: (0)2 654 3238. @marcositalianad

PJ O’Reilly’s

This ladies night has got you covered, From Sunday to Thursday, you can enjoy free-flow drinks paired with unlimited bites for three hours from 7pm to 11pm, and it’ll only cost Dhs99 per gal.

PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street, from 7pm to 11pm. pjspubabudhabi.com

Ray’s Bar

Sat inside the Abu Dhabi’s highest bar, Thursdays at Ray’s mean one thing only – business. Okay, actually it’s a ladies’ night with three hours of unlimited drinks starting from only Dhs99 but those two things are practically the same.

Ray’s Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen, Dhs99 soft, Dhs149 wine, from 7pm to 12am. @raysbarabudhabi

Siddharta Lounge Abu Dhabi

Every Thursday from 7pm to 11pm enjoy free-flow drinks when you dine. Then, keep the party going with more drinks from 10 pm until late for only Dhs99. ⁠

Siddharta Lounge, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Thu from 7pm to 11pm, after 10pm dhs99 for free-flow drinks. thetrilogybybuddhabar.com

Sal

SAL, at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, now brings the ladies an exciting sundowner offer. Gather your friends for a great experience that combines stunning sunset views, live entertainment, and the opportunity to unwind at SAL’s gorgeous infinity pool. All of this on Saadiyat Island, no less. Need we say more?

SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs, until 9pm. Tel: (0)2 811 4325. @sal_saadiyatisland

Uva

A chic new wine bar at Marriott Al Forsan, Uva is decorated in deep mauves and dark woods, with soft lighting that creates a warm and relaxed setting for a get together with your besties. On Thursdays it’s Go-Ssip ladies’ night, where Dhs99 gets you two hours of drinks between 7pm and 11pm and a dish from the selection of grazing bites.

Uva, Marriott Al Forsan, Khalifa City, 7pm to 11pm, Thursdays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)2 201 4131, marriott.com

The Irish Vickers

With the luck of the Irish, ladies’ night at The Irish Vickers means free-flow drinks for three hours along with 50 per cent off on food every Thursday evening from 6pm until 10pm.

The Hub, World Trade Center Mall Abu Dhabi, Thurs from 6pm to 10pm, free-flow drinks. @irishvickers_wtc

The Overlook

Ladies Nights now happen on The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton’s gorgeous rooftop lounge, The Overlook. Unwind with a dip in their infinity pool as you tuck in to delicious dishes and beverages, with stunning 360-degree views of Yas Island and the Abu Dhabi sunset. Looking for a Thursday ladies night in Abu Dhabi? This is a great one

The Overlook, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Thursdays 6pm to 9pm. Tel: (0) 2 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi