Save those dirhams…

Dubai is filled with fantastic ladies’ nights, from low-cost to lavish experiences. So make the most of the deals, which range from unlimited drinks to food. So if you’re looking for the best Thursday ladies’ nights across Dubai, then we have got you covered…

Here are the best Thursday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Asia Asia Business Bay

What’s the deal: While Go Geisha ladies’ night has been a stalwart Tuesday ladies’ night at the original Asia Asia in Pier 7 for years, the newer iteration in Business Bay hosts its own version on a Thursday. Available from 6pm to 1am, Dhs250 gets you a two-course set menu, paired with three drinks. Upgrade to the sparkling package and it’s Dhs275.

Asia Asia Business Bay, Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, Downtown, 6pm to 1am, Thurs, Dhs250. @asiaasiauae

Bahri Bar

What’s the deal: A gorgeous cocktail bar housed inside Jumeirah Mina’A Salam, expect to pay Dhs150 for ladies’ night here, which gets you three drinks and a bao bun every Thursday.

Bahri Bar, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, 9pm onwards, Thurs, Dhs150. Tel: (800) 323 232. @bahridubai

Barfly by Buddha Bar

What’s the deal: Straight from the streets of Paris, Barfly by Buddha Bar has made lasting impressions. Now they are firmly placing themselves in the ladies’ night scene with a fabulous party every Thursday. For Dhs149, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks, and receive 30 per cent off on items from the a la carte menu.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, The Hilton, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, 7pm, Thurs, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 230 0057. barflydubai.ae

Belgian Beer Cafe

What’s the deal: Ladies, head down to this popular spot that offers the cosy atmosphere of an authentic European cafe and enjoy four drinks and a trio of sliders for Dhs99. The offer is valid from 8pm to 12am.

Belgian Beer Café, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights, 8pm to 12am, Thurs, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 429 9999. @belgianbarcafe

Black Flamingo

What’s the deal: For a wallet-friendly Dhs175, you’ll get a four-hour package of unlimited drinks, plus a set menu, at this Miami-inspired spot on Palm West Beach. Expect a soundtrack of commercial tunes to dance the night away.

Black Flamingo, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West, 7pm to 11pm, Thurs, Dhs175. @blackflamingodxb

Boom Battle Bar

What’s the deal: Four drinks food and crazy golf for Dhs95. As far as entertainment bars go, Boom Battle Bar has got all of its bases covered. We’re talking crazy golf, axe throwing and more. Ladies can enjoy four drinks food and crazy golf for Dhs95.

Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, 8pm to 1am, Thurs, Dhs95. @boom.dxb

The Byron Bathers Club

What’s the deal: Every Thursday escape to the stunning Byron Bathers Club for two hours of unlimited wine and sangria with your girlies. The deal starts from 7pm and will cost Dhs99 per person.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manaal Building, Shoreline 4, 7pm onwards, Thurs, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 323 7378. @byronbathersclub

Canary Club

What’s the deal: Hola Chicas ladies’ night at Canary Club in JLT is one of the best-value nights out there, because ladies don’t spend a dirham from 7pm to 11pm. At this Cali-cool style spot housed inside the Banyan Tree residences, party people bring the vibes on a Thursday, as ladies enjoy unlimited sips of wine and the signature Federica cocktail. In the cooler months, the party takes place on the gorgeously verdant rooftop Tiki’s, and it’s one of the city’s top Thursday ladies’ nights with great tunes and all-round good vibes.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, 7pm to 11pm, Thursday. Tel: (0)4 584 5999. @canaryclubdxb

The Citronelle Club

What’s the deal: At this glamourous Pan-Asian eatery in SO/Uptown, the Thursday ladies’ night invites you to assemble your squad for three cocktails and a bite for Dhs120.

The Citronelle Club, SO/Uptown, Uptown Dubai, behind JLT, 6pm to 11.30pm, Thurs, Dhs120. Tel: (0)50 421 0753. @thecitronelleclub

Couqley JLT and Couqley Brasserie Downtown

What’s the deal: This popular French restaurant has a duo of locations in JLT and Pullman Downtown, both of which offer ladies’ night on Thursday, for Dhs127 you’ll get unlimited wine and the special cocktail of the night for three hours along with a main course.

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, and Pullman Downtown, Businesss Bay, 7pm to 11pm, Thurs, Dhs127. Tel: (0)4 514 9339. couqley.ae

En Fuego

What’s the deal: En Fuego is the place to be for high-energy vibes, which is ideal for when you and your girlies are looking for a fun night out. At En Fuego, that means a sizzling two-course menu paired with three drinks all priced at Dhs149.

En Fuego, The Avenues, Atlantis The Palm, 9pm to 1am, Thurs, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 426 0750. @enfuegodubai

Miss Tess

What’s the deal: A great value ladies’ night for dinner and drinks, ladies’ night at Miss Tess means a three-course meal and unlimited drinks for just Dhs123. The vibrant Asian restaurant is an Instagrammable setting for Thursday ladies’ night, paired with live entertainment.

Miss Tess, TAJ Dubai, Business Bay, 6pm to 11pm, Thurs, Dhs123. @misstessdubai

Nonya

What’s the deal: At this lofty Pan-Asian restaurant in JLT, Thursday nights are an invitation to let your hair down, ladies. The ladies’ night deal is priced at Dhs165, and for that you’ll get unlimited cocktails and a two course menu.

Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, 7pm to 11pm, Thurs, Dhs165. Tel: (0)52 263 1565. @nonyadubai