The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump will be visiting the UAE in May on his first formal overseas visit since taking over the office this year.

The trip is set to take place from Tuesday, May 13 to 16.

According to the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump will also be visiting Qatar and Saudi Arabia. She stated that the President is visiting to strengthen ties between the United States and the countries he is visiting.

During the trip, Trump is expected to discuss tariffs and other economic issues. According to reports, he will also discuss Russia’s three-year-old war in Ukraine and the war in Gaza.

Location details regarding the trip have not been announced, but it will most likely take place in the capital, in Abu Dhabi. Judging by past visits from other Presidential visits, it most likely will take place at Qasr Al Watan – the cultural landmark housed within the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Qasr Al Watan is Arabic for ‘Palace of the Nation’, and is a working palace that hosts official state visits and summits.

Trump has not visited the UAE in an official capacity but has maintained close ties with the country through business ventures and diplomatic engagements.

In 2024, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with the then-former President Trump during an official visit to the United States. During the meeting, the UAE President thanked Trump for the flourishing partnership between the two countries over the past 50 years.

On Sheikh Mohamed’s official Instagram account, he said ‘Building on more than five decades of cooperation between the UAE and the US, we continue to foster ties across government, business, and society. Our strategic and dynamic partnership is based on a shared vision of sustainable progress for our nations and the world, and we look forward to continuing this collaboration in pursuit of a more stable and prosperous future for all’.

Images: Getty Images