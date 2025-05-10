Tea time, anytime…
Tea, cake, and the perfect excuse to relax – what’s not to love? Think plush settings, picture-perfect decor, and ocean views – Dubai has afternoon tea down to an art. Whether you’re here for the endless pours of tea or just in it for the pastries, from classic and laid-back vibes to creative and over-the-top indulgence, there’s no shortage of the best afternoon teas in Dubai to get your tea fix. Here are 13 of the best afternoon teas in Dubai to check out right now.
The Lana
Sweet and savoury treats, tea prepared by certified sommeliers, music from a grand piano, this is what you can expect from the afternoon tea at The Lana. You will be able to tuck into sandwiches such as smoked Scottish salmon, truffle egg, scones with Devon clotted cream, laminated coffee brioche, and more. With temperatures rising, you can pair your meal with refreshing iced tea or homemade lemonades prepared tableside. To top off your experience, you will get to enjoy stunning views of Downtown Dubai.
The Lana, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai, available daily from 1pm to 6pm, from Dhs600, Tel: (0)4 541 7755. dorchestercollection.com
Address Beach Resort
Address Beach Resort has a 1001 Arabian afternoon tea. This special Ramadan-themed afternoon tea features an array of Arabic-inspired dishes, accompanied by specialty coffee, and the refreshing mocktail of the month.
Address Beach Resort, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, daily 3pm to 10pm, starting at Dhs198 per set, Tel: (0)4 879 8888. addresshotels.com
Raffles Salon
Raffles is serving a Traveler’s Afternoon Tea with a sumptuous array of savoury delicacies and sweet treats. This afternoon tea will cost you Dhs185 per person including free flowing tea. You can also get a 60-minute massage with an afternoon tea for Dhs550. Little ones joining in can enjoy a dedicated children’s afternoon tea (pictured above) with savoury snacks, desserts and a choice of rich hot chocolate or refreshing fruit juices. The children’s afternoon tea will cost you Dhs75 per person.
Raffles Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Road, Wafi, Dubai, daily, 2pm to 6pm, children’s afternoon tea Dhs75 per child, Dhs185 per traveller’s afternoon tea. Tel: (04) 324 8888. raffles.com/dubai
Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
Voted What’s On Dubaiâ€˜s best Afternoon Tea 2021, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk afternoon tea serves up its afternoon tea in a sophisticated vault at Bijou Patisserie (lobby lounge). Prices start from Dhs195 for the afternoon tea with tea, coffee and homemade lemonade. You can elevate your experience and enjoy the afternoon tea above the clouds on the 51st floor at the exclusive Club Millesime with prices starting from Dhs385.
Bijou Patisserie, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, lobby lounge, Wafi, Dubai, daily 2pm to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com
Al Fayrooz Lounge
A solid choice if you’re hosting out-of-towners, this spot offers unbeatable views of Burj Al Arab. The terrace is perfect for those cooler months when you want to enjoy the scenery without breaking a sweat. Afternoon tea here is all about variety, think carefully curated sandwiches, cakes, and scones, served in a setting that’s elegant yet relaxed. The service is spot on, and thereâ€™s an impressive tea menu to choose from if you’re a fan of the brew.
Al Fayrooz Lounge, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Umm Suqeim. jumeirah.com
Aspen Cafe
Aspen Cafe by Kempinski at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates offers afternoon tea with nibbles ranging from sandwiches and wraps to scones and cakes. For sips, you’s have non-alcoholic bubbly and freshly brewed beverages. The offer is available daily from 3pm to 6pm. It costs Dhs200 per adult or Dhs375 for two.
Kempinski Hotel, Mall of The Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai, daily 1pm to 7pm, Tel: (04) 409 5999. kempinski.com
Mosaico
The Hi-Tea is a decadent affair at the luxury hotel, Palazzo Versace. Sample an assortment of finger sandwiches, plain scones with homemade jam; clotted cream; and lemon curd, and a variety of pastries. Pair it with Damman Freres tea. Only want tea to pair? It’s Dhs378 for two guests, but if you want two glasses of Prosecco, it’s Dhs504. If you’re meeting mates over a quick catch-up, opt for the Cream Tea offer which will get you fruit and plain scones, served with clotted cream, homemade jam and lemon curd and tea for Dhs95 per person.
Palazzo Versace, Culture Village, Al Jadaf, Dubai, daily 10.30am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae
Atlantis The Royal
For tea lovers who think they’ve seen it all, this spot is a must-try. Set in the vast lobby of one of the world’s most famous hotels, it’s hard to miss the dramatic water droplet sculpture and the fire walls at the entrance, the setting is as striking as the tea. When it comes to the tea itself, it’s all about the experience. With a detailed run-through of the tea-brewing process, you’ll get to enjoy a range of top-tier sandwiches and a generous spread of cakes. It’s one for the tea connoisseurs who appreciate the finer details.
The Royal Tearoom, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 2pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs560 for two people. Tel: (04) 426 2000 atlantis.com
Grand Palaces Afternoon Tea at Bluthner Hall
Treat yourself to an afternoon of luxury with the Grand Palaces Afternoon Tea, served in the stunning Bluthner Hall. Here you can enjoy decadent desserts inspired by Europe’s most famous palaces, including the airy Victoria Sponge Cake and rich Sacher Torte. Alongside, enjoy a selection of savoury bites, sandwiches, tarts, pastries, and scones, all paired with a choice of carefully curated Nina’s Marie Antoinette teas, coffee, or hot chocolate.
Raffles The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 248 8888). rafflesthepalmdubai.com.
Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah
You’ll get a selection of delectable treats at this all-new afternoon tea experience at Peacock Alley. Pick from the brew package, a pink gin cocktail package or a champagne package. The afternoon tea runs daily from 2pm to 6pm and starts at Dhs225 per person.
Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, daily 2pm to 6pm, from Dhs225 for classic, upgrade with a glass of bubbly for Dhs100. Tel:(0)4 818 2222. waldorfastoria.com
Ritz-Carlton Lobby Lounge (JBR)
Your afternoon tea at The Ritz-Carlton will include traditional scones, elegant sandwiches, and sweet treats such as truffles, macaroons and cakes. There are two options to pick from: traditional for Dhs215 which comes with tea or hot beverages, and Royal Treat for Dhs305 which includes a glass of champagne. You can even add Dhs150 per person for two hours of free-flowing sparkling wine.
The Ritz-Carlton, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 5pm, Dhs215 for traditional and Dhs305 for royal, Tel: (04) 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com
Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria DIFC
Expect dainty bites and elegant flavours at Peacock Alleyâ€™s â€˜Meet me at the Clockâ€™ afternoon tea. On the savoury side, thereâ€™s wild crab with caviar, black truffle pommes mousseline, smoked salmon roulade, and foie gras puffs, alongside classic sandwiches like tuna and aioli on brioche and coronation chicken on whole grain. Sweet treats include strawberry and rose cake, mango cheesecake, pistachio and raspberry mousse, and warm scones served with clotted cream and seasonal jams. A selection of fine teas completes the experience, with the option to add a glass of bubbly if you fancy.
Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, available Sunday to Friday from 2pm to 6pm, from Dhs225, Tel: (0)4 515 9818. hilton.com
Shai Salon at Four Seasons Resort
Shai Salon at Four Seasons Resort Dubai marks a decade of sweet memories with its limited-edition â€˜A Decade in Dessertsâ€™ afternoon tea. Crafted by Senior Executive Pastry Chef Nicolas Lambert, the menu takes guests on a journey through the cities that shaped him, from Hong Kong and St. Petersburg to Dubai. Expect creations like Fra-Sia â€œVacherinâ€ with white strawberry, yuzu and basil; a raspberry and almond biscuit layered with lemon cream; and Chocolates â€œCapriceâ€ with white chocolate brownie and caramelised cocoa nibs. Highlights also include the Honey â€œBeeâ€ with Hatta Mountain honey and apricot, Exotic â€œCloudâ€ with passion fruit and coconut, and Le Clafoutis de Jeannot, a warm blueberry dessert with Tahitian vanilla creme fraiche. Served with your choice of tea or coffee.
Shai Salon, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, daily 3pm to 7pm, from Dhs260. Tel: (0)4 270 7805. fourseasons.com
