There are lots of small businesses in Dubai where a whole lot of heart and soul is put into every product. Usually deriving from passion projects and turned into either full-time or part-time businesses, these businesses are the best places to order from.

Bee Yourself Habibi

Founded four years ago from Emily’s dining room table, Bee Yourself Habibi specializes in creating fun, stylish, and personalized T-shirts for kids. Using Liberty of London fabrics and expert embroidery, the brand offers designs that stand out and withstand the adventures of childhood. Their bestsellers include personalised birthday T-shirts and the popular Habibi collection, both known for their unique, charming designs. Bee Yourself Habibi makes it easy to celebrate your child’s individuality with a T-shirt that’s as special as they are.

@beeyourselfhabibi

Dazed and Engaged

Dazed and Engaged is the best place for bridal bits if you or your loved one is getting married, or even if you’re not… Think bridal robes, crowns, sunglasses, pyjamas, and all things hen party. They’re now on Namshi too so you can order there or on their own website…

@dazed.and.engaged

Designed by Jess

If you’re looking for personalised items for an event or just for your own house, Designed by Jess has pretty much everything you can think of from fans, to champagne flutes to little backpacks for kids. Jess also does corporate projects, working with Bloomingdales and the Dubai Edition Hotel at Christmas time for a special event.

@designedby_jess_

Krump

If you’re a Pilates princess and you haven’t heard of Krump yet, where have you been? This Dubai small business sells a gorgeous range of Pilates accessories like bands and straps, socks, weights and suede mats. Founded by passionate Pilates and fitness enthusiast, Freyja Rampe, you know they’re coming from a place of knowledge and experience.

@krump.ae

Miami Pitstop

Miami Pitstop is a gorgeous brand that has really made a name for itself in the city. Founder Charlotte Lenton turned her eye for style into a fun loungewear brand a few years ago and the colourful two-piece sets are perfect for relaxing, travelling or dressed-down catch-ups. The first collection came in candy-hued pinks and custards, while the new drop are more seasonal emerald green and crimson red. Shorts and jumpers are priced from Dhs129, and there’s next day delivery in Dubai, too.

@miamipitstop

Night Blossom Jewellery

Night Blossom Jewellery was first inspired by the beauty and meaning of Arabic calligraphy when founder Amelia spent hours in lockdown trying to entertain her young daughters with jewellery making kits. She started Night Blossom as a way of tying together the beautiful Arabic calligraphy with easy-to-wear jewellery. They are now stocked in 17 different boutiques across the UAE plus you can also order online too.

@night_blossom_jewellery

Ready, Set, Travel

Ready, Set, Travel are the perfect business to shop from if you’re about to head on your holidays. Adele, the founder was once flying every day as cabin crew, and turned her love for travel into a business. They have lots of customisable options so if you’re looking for a gift, their personalised beach bags are adorable. They have lots of options for kiddies too…

@readysettravel11

The Happy Tribe

Co-founded by Gillian and Jess, two fabulous female businesswomen in Dubai, The Happy Tribe adds a little wow-factor to everyday items. From the vibrant-hued products to the personalised patches available on every purchase, each item is made-to-order and can be totally bespoke. Their original range of pouches for everything from packing to cosmetics has now expanded to include tote bags, backpacks, pyjamas and more. There’s now even a store in Motor City where you can go and pick out your products and watch them get personalised right infront of you.

thehappytribe.ae

Wall Street Dubai

Wall Street Dubai was founded in 2023 by Siobhan, the owner, offering end-to-end wall decoration. They serve the whole package, from space planning and design to photo printing, framing, delivery and installation. It started as a weekend job and a small business in Dubai and has now grown into a full time business and it’s continuing to grow each year since. Wall Street makes life easier for those who want to redesign their home interiors or who have just moved into a space. They’ve even worked with big names such as Stormzy and Tia Linekar. Now that we think about it, our walls are looking kind of bare…

@wallstreetdubai