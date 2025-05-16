From party brunches to relaxed Sunday feasts…

The weekend brunch has long been a staple at resorts across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. But now Ras Al Khaimah is getting in on the action with Saturday and Sunday brunches designed for weekend fun. From all-you-can-eat feasts to set menus by the sea, these are the best brunches in Ras Al Khaimah.

Saturday

The Cove Rotana Resort

Delight in Mediterranean-inspired Italian cuisine against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf at Basilico Mediterranean restaurant at The Cove Rotana Resort. This is casual dining with a warm ambience. Think brown-brick arches, rich wooden furnishings, a vibrant open kitchen, and live cooking stations. Brunch packages also include pool and beach access, so diners can make a day of it.

The Cove Rotana Resort, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs210 soft, Dhs290 house. Tel: (0)7 206 6000. @thecoverotanaresort

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

“What happens at brunch, stays at brunch.” That’s the motto at cheeky Saturday fiesta, The Islander’s Brunch at the DoubleTree. From burrata stations to Indian cuisine, travel around the world one bite and a time, with a huge buffet and unlimited drinks for three hours.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs219 soft, Dhs319 house. Tel: (0)7 203 0104. @islandersbrunch

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Resort & Spa

At Levant & Nar, Brunch & Nar is a culinary voyage across the Levant, featuring aromatic mezze, fresh tabbouleh and classic brunch dishes. It’s all set against performances from a live duo, serene seaside views and wonderful surroundings. Stick around for the post-brunch party, with unlimited drinks until 6pm priced at Dhs150.

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Resort & Spa, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs175 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs375 Champagne, Dhs85 children three to 12. Tel: (0)7 202 6666. @intercontinentalrasalkhaimah

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Get your free-flowing weekend cheer in a family-friendly ambience every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm at Boons restaurant. International buffet selection, kids buffet and outdoor play area, live band, plus beach and pool access. Head to the after-party at NEO Sky Bar with five drinks from 4pm to 7pm for Dhs125 per person.

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, Dhs225 soft, Dhs325 house, 50 per cent off children six to12. Tel: (0)7 246 0000. @movenpickalmarjan

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah

The Seafood Shack is the place to head for a laidback Saturday brunch with friends and family. Enjoy signature dishes from the raw bar, small plates, mains and desserts all served to the table, three hours of free-flowing drinks and a live DJ playing commercial tunes.

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs175 soft, Dhs235 house, Dhs295 sparkling, Dhs95 children six to 12. Tel: (0)7 204 9000. @radissonresortrasalkhaimah

ULA

Head to the beach of Ula Ras Al Khaimah for the glamourous Boho Brunch. Soulful and bringing with it the much-loved sounds of those laid-back Ibiza days, indulge in a superb sharing menu, accompanied by unlimited wines and crafted cocktails for Dhs300 per person.

Al Marjan Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300. Tel: (0)7 246 0199. ularasalkhaimah.com

Sunday

Anantara Mina Al Arab

Taking you on a flavour-filled journey down the Mekong River path from the Tibetan Plateau to Southeast Asia, is the Sunday brunch at Mekong. Overlooking the serene mangroves, enjoy a sharing-style brunch served to table, designed to round out the weekend in style.

Anantara Mina Al Arab, Sun, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs125 children six to 12. Tel: (0)7 204 2222 anantara.com