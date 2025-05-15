The ultimate 2025 guide to Saturday brunch in Dubai…

Brunch might be a time-honoured Dubai institution but – like the grand buffets exhibited by some of their host venues – the dazzling variety of options can be confusing. Worry not friends, because we’re here with a guide to the very best of Saturday brunching in Dubai: Breaking down the timings, the flavours, the formats, the prices, and packages you’re on the hunt for.

Here are the best Saturday brunches in Dubai for 2025.

101 Dining, Lounge & Marina

Catch of the Day is the new Saturday brunch bringing a taste of the Riviera to One&Only The Palm. Set against the backdrop of a traditional fish market, guests can tuck into seafood platters, Mediterranean mezze and a choice of main from freshly caught lobster, seabass, and seabream, with options changing each week. The elevated experience is set to live music, a DJ, and beautiful sea views – and even enjoy a complimentary transfer from the marina by boat to arrive in style.

One&Only The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs390 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs690 premium. Tel: (0)4 440 1010. @101_dxb

Above Eleven

Bringing the party 14 floors up at Palm West Beach is the Yunza-11 Brunch. As you gaze out over views of Dubai Marina, Harbour and the Palm, enjoy an a la carte menu of Nikkei flavous with dishes like sushi, ceviche’s and prawn tempura. Every hour there are surprises to be had, and at 3.11pm, one lucky brunch-goer will receive a keyring which means they’ll pay just Dhs11 for brunch.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 Prosecco, Dhs650 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 666 1420. @aboveelevendubai

Akira Back

A firm favourite on the brunch social calendar, Candypants’ Akira Back Saturday party promises Japanese cuisine with Korean and international influence and spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah, paired with an unbeatable cocktail experience and that chaotic high energy that only the Candypants masters can create.

W Dubai – The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs425 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs625 premium Tel: (0)4 245 5533. @candypantsdubai

Alici

Alici on Bluewaters Island breezes through Dubai’s brunch scene with a distinct weekend experience. The acclaimed Italian seafood restaurant hosts a double brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm. The specially curated menu features crudo, antipasti, main courses, desserts, Italian wines and more.

Bluewaters, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Alizée

Taking place every Saturday and Sunday at the picturesque Alizée Restaurant’s terrace in Banyan Tree Dubai, this family-friendly affair comes with a sharing-style menu, dedicated kids corner, and entertainment all ages will love. After brunch, pool access is Dhs150.

Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters, Sat and Sun, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs695 premium. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. banyantree.com

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

The beloved Fork and Cork brunch is a great environment for an all-you-can-eat Saturday feast, with cooking stations and sizzling grills amidst serene Palm views, and live entertainment. Desserts are always a highlight, and the Wonka-like display even features a double chocolate fountain.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs575 sparkling, Dhs950 Champagne, Dhs220 children five to 11. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. @crescendodubai

Armani/Deli

Let the good times flow at Il Brunch Italiano, a new three-hour package available from 12pm to 9pm on Saturdays. There’s extensive antipasti, a crudo bar, cold cuts collection, your favourite Italian specials, cheese room, a dolci display. Relax at a table with a prime Dubai Fountain view on the terrace or in the stylishly monochrome interiors.

Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Sat, 12pm to 9.30pm (three-hour packages), Dhs395 soft, Dhs550. Tel: (0)4 888 3666. armanihotels.com

Asia Asia Pier 7

Now hitting legendary status, Asia Asia presents an eclectic four-course set menu of pan-Asian cuisine, unlimited drinks and lively entertainment all enjoyed in the heart of Dubai Marina.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs575 sparkling. solutions-leisure.com @asiaasiauae

Asia Asia Business Bay

Discover the flavours of the ancient Spice Route every Friday and Saturday from 8pm to 11pm with an eclectic four-course menu of chef’s favourites. Start the weekend with a decadent set menu of pan-Asian cuisine and unlimited beverages.

Grand Millennium Business Bay, Fri and Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs575 sparkling. solutions-leisure.com @asiaasiauae

At.mosphere

Take your weekend brunching to new heights at At.mosphere, the Burj Khalifa’s 122nd floor dining destination. Although not strictly a brunch, the weekend lunch available from 12pm to 3pm in the lounge pairs a three-course menu with free-flowing rose wine. Cheers to that.

Burj Khalifa, Sat and Sun, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 888 3828. @atmospheredubai

Atelier M

Bollywood brand AKS takes over Atelier M’s prime rooftop location atop Pier 7 every Saturday afternoon for a brunch the whole family can enjoy. A Bollywood soundtrack plays through the afternoon, while guests enjoy bites, beverages, and picture-perfect views of the yachts drifting in and out of the marina.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat, 1.30pm to 5pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs345 house, Dhs549 premium, Dhs99 children 12 to 21. Tel: (0)52 124 3113. atelierm.ae @atelier_m_dubai

Attiko

The hip rooftop terrace at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi serves up a stylish Saturday soiree, where guests can enjoy a pan-Asian sharing-style set menu of dishes such as maki rolls, spicy tuna and Chilean sea bass.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs565 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

BA Boldly Asian

This night brunch at Fairmont The Palm takes place on Fridays and Saturdays and features dishes such as crispy pork wontons, tempura shrimp, the chef’s selection of sushi, sashimi, signature rolls, sticky Chinese ribs and more, accompanied by hits of the ‘80s because, well, why not?

Fairmont The Palm, Fri and Sat, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs395 wine and beer, Dhs495 cocktails. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @ba.boldlyasian

Bai Bar & Terrace

The Boneyard BBQ brunch is a laidback Saturday option with good pub-style live music. Food is a world of BBQ delights with smoke-infused dishes, all served with bottomless drinks for three hours.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (0)56 995 8210. @radissonbludubaiwaterfront

Bar Du Port

Bringing the fiesta to Dubai Harbour is Bar du Port, which promises top tunes, a tasty spread of Mediterranean flavours and free-flowing drinks every Saturday afternoon. Graze on dishes like mini burgers, truffle arancini and ribeye beef. But this brunch is more about the music and drinks than it is the food, so expect an impressive selection of cocktails too.

Bar du Port, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs430 wine, Dhs560 sparkling and cocktails, Dhs780 premium. Tel: (0)4 332 4868. @barduportdubai

BCH:CLB

Set against the stunning Palm Jumeirah coastline, this Mediterranean-inspired brunch blends laid-back luxury with high-energy vibes, live entertainment, and menu of flavourful Spanish dishes. With plush loungers and Instagram-worthy décor, this vibrant beach club offers a chic backdrop for an afternoon of sips, grazing and fun in the sun.

W Dubai – The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 premium. Tel: (0)4 834 3803. bchclb.com @bchclbdxb

Beefbar

With Latin-inspired Flamenco vibes and a party atmosphere, this Saturday brunch is about lively vibes and indulgent dishes. A refined setting at the Turtle Lagoon overlooking Jumeirah Al Naseem, culinary highlights include KFC with Kobe beef tallow, hamachi crudo, and black cod, concluding with sharing-style desserts.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sat, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs750 Champagne. Tel: (0) 4 423 2238. @beefbar_dubai

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery

This evening brunch takes place at both Blacksmith eateries at The First Collection Business Bay and Dubai Marina. Tuck into succulent, Southern-style meats paired with an array of drinks and sit back and enjoy a fun evening of entertainment.

The First Collection Dubai Marina and The First Collection Business Bay, Sat, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 sparkling. theblacksmithdubai.com

Boardwalk

The new Squisito Brunch at Boardwalk features a gourmet spread of Italian signature favourites such as pasta, seafood, and grilled meats, all freshly prepared at live cooking stations. Dine alfresco on the terrace and make the most of the glorious Dubai weather.

Dubai Creek Resort, Sat, Dhs250 soft, Dhs450 sparkling, Dhs650 lobster and Champagne. Tel: (0)4 602 1583. dubaicreekresort.com

Bubbalicious

Whether you’re a Dubai veteran or a newbie on the brunch scene, the Westin’s Bubbalicious brunch is always wow-worthy. Forget moderation and prepare for a party that is a perennial hit with families, couples, friends or visitors. The beachfront property packs plenty in on the day with three restaurants teaming up, chefs at hot cooking stations, and live entertainment and drinks stations. It’s a longstanding classic that thoroughly earns its place among the best.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs475 soft, Dhs585 sparkling, Dhs680 premium, Dhs300 children six to 12. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. westinminaseyahi.com @westindubai

Café Nikki

This relaxed and refined restaurant at Nikki Beach Resort serves up an impressive spread of fresh international dishes buffet-style, with an a la carte choice of main. In signature Nikki Beach style, a resident DJ and singer entertain guests, and there’s pool access at the resort after brunch for those that wish to carry on the afternoon.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs500 house, Dhs700 premium, Dhs175 under-12s. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. nikkibeach.com @nikkibeachdubai

Canary Club

Good food, good vibes and an open bar – Tiki’s Rituals Brunch on the rooftop of Canary Club is an all-singing, all-dancing party of resident & guest DJ’s, dancers, entertainment, plus a three-course meal. Stay for the after-party where drinks packages start from Dhs375.

Banyan Tree Residences, Hillside, JLT, Sat 2pm to 5pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 bubbly, Dhs625 premium. Tel: (0)4 584 5999. @canaryclubdxb

CE LA VI

Brunch on 54, set against the sensational Downtown skyline, is CE LA VI’s sophisticated Saturday soiree. Drink in picture-perfect Burj views and free-flowing drinks, while grazing on a sharing menu and enjoying the pulsing beats from a live DJ and entertainers.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs590 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. celavi.com @celavidubai

Certo

This Media City favourite is an unfussy hotel restaurant that serves up a wallet-friendly Italian feast on a Saturday. Expect freshly baked pizzas and handmade pasta, plus platters of antipasti and decadent desserts. Bring along the little ones – under 10s are free.

Raddison Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs159 soft, Dhs199 house. Tel: (0)4 366 9187. radissonhotels.com @certodubai

Chou Chou

At this chic French beach house at J1 Beach, Saturdays are for family-friendly afternoons by the beach, where a culinary spread starts with a selection of eggs and starters, followed by mains and a spectacular dessert buffet. A live DJ sets the vibe.

J1 Beach, Jumeirah, Sat, 11am to 4pm (three-hour packages), Dhs290 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs790 champagne. chouchoudxb.com

City Social

All hail the Saturday brunch at City Social from Jason Atherton, where the food is close to flawless. Dig into the duck waffle and the miso grilled baby chicken, but save room the strawberry trifle – this is simple food executed well. Great for group outings as the bubbly package is included for free for groups of six or more.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs850 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. @citysocial_dubai

Clap

Explore innovative dishes, inventive cocktails, and stunning decor for Instagram-worthy moments at the Buranchi brunch. Indulge in sushi, sashimi, and other sharing platters, and enjoy fun-filled entertainment. Prepare for a lively one.

Gate Village Building 11, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs598 house, Dhs798 premium. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com @clapdxb

Claw BBQ

Sure, it’s in a beautiful hotel on the Palm, but Claw BBQ is as close to an American dive bar as we’re going to get in Dubai. Head there for a lively All-American brunch, with games galore and a wild, mechanical bull to conquer. Go on your birthday with six mates and enjoy your brunch for free.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (0)4 230 0054. @clawbbqpalm

Clay

Clay brings the party to Bluewaters every Saturday afternoon with its high-energy entertainment from Latin musicians and a DJ on duty. Book a table on the terrace for prime Ain Dubai and JBR views, and stick around for the after-party, with drinks packages from Dhs150.

The Wharf, Bluewaters, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs545 premium. Tel: 04 422 5600. claydubai.com

The Coterie

The Coterie has added another loud-and-proud event to its roster of all-singing, all-dancing party fun with the Ballsy Bingo Brunch. Expect epic rounds of bingo, top prizes and non-stop entertainment.

Level 2, above Precision Football, Ibn Battuta, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs295 teachers and crew, Dhs325 house, Dhs400 premium. Tel:(0)4 570 8072. @the.coterie.group

Coya

One of the most popular brunches in Dubai, Coya’s buffet-style party brunch is back. A Peruvian feast of flavourful dishes, it’s all paired with bottomless cocktails – including Pisco sours – plus live music and DJ performances.

Four Seasons Village, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs409 soft, Dhs609 house, Dhs779 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 316 9600. @coyadubai

Demon Duck

Indulge in fiery fare by chef Alvin Leung at this sophisticated restaurant at Banyan Tree Dubai. A three-hour package of signature dishes is paired with free-flowing drinks and a live DJ.

Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 premium. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. banyantree.com @demonduckdubai

Dragonfly

This new restaurant at The Lana Promenade presents Metamorphis Brunch. Elevated Japanese dishes curated by chef Reif Othman promise bold flavours in a sophisticated setting, paired with three hours of free-flowing drinks.

The Lana Promenade, Business Bay, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs525 prosecco. Tel: (0)4 834 8278. dragonfly-dxb.com

En Fuego

Where better to fiesta than at Atlantis The Palm’s South American restaurant? En Fuego’s Vida Del Carnaval Saturday brunch features live cooking stations whipping up a whole host of South American favourites. If the three hours of partying isn’t enough, the after-party from 4pm to 6pm will definitely add fuel to the fire.

Atlantis, The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. @enfuegodubai

Ewaan

Offering the ultimate brunch experience, this Middle Eastern eatery at Palace Downtown features a buffet filled with all your favourites, plus a live outdoor BBQ station grilling everything from Omani lobster to premium rib eye.

Palace Downtown, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs385 soft, Dhs505 house. Tel: (0)4 428 7961. @palacedowntown

Fairmont The Kitchen

The whole family will love the Golden Ticket brunch at Fairmont The Palm’s recently reimagined all-day dining restaurant, Flow Kitchen. Inspired by the legendary candy maker, this whimsical brunch invites guests into a world of culinary wonder with chocolate fountains, edible masterpieces, and playful treats.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 premium, Dhs99 children. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

This backyard grill at the Radisson Blu hosts the Deep South Social on Saturdays, featuring American cuisine with a southern vibe and live entertainment. Think barbecue bites, small plates and seafood licked by fire.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Business Bay, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs525 sparkling, Dhs105 children six to 11. Tel: (0)56 404 4169. @radissonbludubaiwaterfront

Folly

The Botanical Brunch at Folly is all about dishes inspired by nature’s best ingredients paired with botanically-infused cocktails. Fans of the OG folly will be pleased to see folly pops included on the menu, as well as refreshing spritzes. An indoor fountain and olive trees provide a leafy, serene backdrop to a stylish Saturday afternoon.

Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs795 sparkling. Tel: (0)52 201 6610. folly.ae @follydubai

Gallery 7/40

After Secret Parties’ plate-smashing, statue-dancing Friday evening brunch at Gallery 7/40 proved so popular, they added a new Saturday daytime offering. At The Brunch Club, guests can bag a table on the sandy shores of the alfresco restaurant, tuck in to gourmet live stations and free-flowing drinks. The vibes are kept high all afternoon with singers, dancers, DJs and special acts, followed by an after-party from 4.30pm to 7pm with two hours of drinks for Dhs245.

The Club, Palm West Beach, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 premium. Tel: (0)52 394 8098. secret-parties.com @gallery740

Garden on 8

Why experiment with Saturday brunch elsewhere when you’ve got a trusted favourite like Garden on 8 hosting a grand garden party every week? At least that’s what the team at this cheeky little pub on the 8th floor of Media One will tell you anyway. But as a beloved barbecue brunch, it remains a firm favourite on the expat circuit.

Media One Hotel, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs369 bubbly. Tel: (0)52 144 7438. @gardenon8

Ginger Moon

Cool vibes, epic bets and gourmet eats. That’s what’s on the menu at Palmera brunch taking over this Cali-cool spot at W Dubai – Mina Seyhai. They offer a unique take on Californian cuisine: think crudo towers, oysters on ice, soft shell crab and skirt steak. After brunch as the sun sets, stick around for sunset beats, tribal dancers, and drinks deals.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs485 Champagne, Dhs695 including two hours of drinks after brunch. Tel: (0)4 509 9998. @gingermoondxb

Grand Hyatt Dubai

Weekends are for food, family and fun, which is exactly what you can look forward to every Saturday at Market Café. Set in the lush indoor gardens of Grand Hyatt Dubai, dine around the world at live stations, while little ones run wild with activities like face painting, balloon twisting and more.

Grand Hyatt Dubai, Sat, 12.20pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs99 children six to 12. Tel: (0)4 317 1234. @grandhyattdubai

Graze

This laidback City Walk gem has an industrial feel and a meaty menu carnivores will love. On Saturdays, the four-course menu includes options like beef tartare, brisket, sirloin and a San Sebastian cheesecake for dessert. As a bonus, there’s a selection of cocktails included in the house package.

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs425 house. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. livelaville.com

The Great British Restaurant

Throw it back with the Britpop brunch where a gourmet buffet, free-flowing drinks, pool and beach access and even complimentary use of the kids’ club, Dukesy Kids, offers something for everyone.

Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs305 soft, Dhs405 house, Dhs445 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 455 1101. @dukesthepalm

Hutong

Hutong presents guests with a brunch concept inspired by one of the grandest meals documented in the Chinese culinary legacy. The Imperial Brunch pays tribute to the Manchu-Han Imperial Feast, a legendary banquet in the Qing dynasty. The brunch begins with a wide variety of unlimited starters and delicate dim sum. For the main course, guests may select one specially curated dish each and end the evening on a sweet note with Hutong’s sharing dessert platter.

DIFC, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm (kitchen closes), Dhs288 soft, Dhs448 house, Dhs488 Prosecco, Dhs688 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 220 0868. @hutongdubai

Josette

This fabulously feminine DIFC hotspot Josette offers an exciting brunch serving a variety of French brasserie classics. Guests are treated to a beautifully presented, sharing- style menu offering freshly prepared viennoiseries, entrees, mains, and decadent desserts.

ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Sat, noon to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs750 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 275 2522. @josettedubai

Jou Jou Brasserie

Be transported to sun-soaked days on the Med with a family-friendly brunch at this elegant Four Seasons spot. Seasonal dishes are presented at a gourmet buffet, alongside free-flowing drinks to add to the refined afternoon.

Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs485 soft, Dhs715 house, Dhs850 Champagne, Dhs240 children six to 11. Tel: (0)4 270 7803. @joujoudubai

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Lovers of international brunch fare will find the Al Qasr stalwart a perfect start to any weekend. Expect an elegant culinary feast with sumptuous delicacies from across the globe. The brunch menu includes an unlimited eclectic mix of international cuisines, all served from live cooking stations, from European and Asian flavours to mouth-watering smoker and grill stations.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs475 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs795 premium, Dhs350 children four to 11. Tel: (800) 323 232. @jumeirahalqasr

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

This Agrabah family brunch at the chic Jumeirah Mina A’Salam is as great for children as it is for adults. The team has clearly nailed the formula: good food, great locations, and an assortment of children’s activities and live entertainment.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs350 soft, Dhs430 house, Dhs530 premium, Dhs150 children four to 11 years. Tel: (0)50 836 1513. @agrabahbrunchdubai

Jun’s

Chef Kelvin Leung and his team invite you to enjoy a weekend lunch of two options: go a la carte and pair it with a drinks package, or go for a set menu of their favourites in a more traditional brunch package.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs435 soft, Dhs515 house, Dhs595 Prosecco, Dhs835 Champagne, drinks-only packages from Dhs110. Tel: (0)4 457 6035. @junsdubai

Karma Kafe

An oldie but a goodie, Karma Kafe has been dishing out the good grub for years. Head to Souk Al Bahar on Saturday afternoon and indulge in four-courses of top-notch Asian cuisine, unlimited drinks, and Burj Khalifa views.

Souk Al Bahar, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft (indoor), Dhs450 soft (outdoor), Dhs500 wine (indoor), Dhs550 wine (outdoor), Dhs525 house (indoor), Dhs575 house (outdoor), Dhs625 sparkling (indoor), Dhs675 sparkling (outdoor). @karmakafedubai

La Brasserie Sur Le Boulevard

Set against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa, this alfresco brunch brings France’s finest foodie regions to life through a delectable Saturday afternoon spread. From vibrant Provençal markets to the azure coasts, expect fresh seafood on ice, à la minute shucked oysters, pan-seared Foie Gras, pasta prepared on a Parmesan wheel and a live grill featuring an assortment of beef, lamb, and chicken cuts. For dessert, savour the sweet end with French waffles, Crepes Suzette, and more.

Kempinski The Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs329 soft, Dhs478 house. Tel: (0)4 561 8888. @kempinskitheboulevard

La Cantine du Faubourg

For many, brunches are all about family, friends and fantastic food. With that in mind, La Cantine du Faubourg hosts its Brunch 105 every Saturday and Sunday, with something for every member of the tribe. Food includes a la carte offerings of breakfast staples such as pastries and eggs, a selection of signature mains and decadent desserts. Live entertainment comes in the form of a DJ and children are more than welcome.

Emirates Towers Hotel, DIFC, Sat, noon to 5pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs510 house, Dhs755 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai

La Mar by Gastón Acurio

The Pisco Brunch menu at La Mar dives deep into traditional Peruvian cuisine. The afternoon starts with a curated seafood selection, with the celebrated Acurio ceviche a highlight from La Mar’s renowned Ceviche Bar. As the experience unfolds, guests can enjoy iconic dishes such as anticuchos, a beloved Peruvian street food featuring marinated grilled chicken, as well as the classic empanada. The menu culminates with chocolate mousse featuring chocolate sourced from various regions in Peru.

Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs385 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs495 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @lamardubai

La Niña

Experience the vibrant spirit of Spain at La Comida, La Niña’s take on the traditional Spanish brunch. Indulge in a sharing-style set menu featuring authentic tapas like truffle croquettas, garlic prawns and a langoustine paella. The afternoon fast becomes a lively affair with live music elevating the ambience.

ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs550 premium. Tel: (0)4 395 1300. @laninadubai

Lah Lah

At this relaxed neighbourhood eatery in The Greens, a pan-Asian, sharing-style menu is served up as both an afternoon and evening brunch. Think live cooking stations of sushi and dim sum, plus servings of BBQ lamb rack and beef cheek massaman curry.

Zabeel House The Greens, Onyx Tower, Sat, 1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 10pm, Dhs250 soft (day), Dhs275 soft (evening), Dhs365 house (day), Dhs385 (house), Dhs395 sparkling Dhs75 children five to 12. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Lock Stock & Barrel, JBR

Not for the faint hearted – or those with sensitive ears – Lock Stock is loud and proud with a maddening crowd. Come for a good time, dive into the bar bites, down all the drinks and enjoy live music as the confetti canons go boom – it’s wild.

Rixos Premium JBR – The Walk, Sat, 5pm to 8pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs300 house, Dhs350 sparkling. @lockstockuae

Lucia’s Mare

At Lucia’s Capri-inspired beachfront destination at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Saturday brunch is La Dolce Vita personified. In a sere setting designed to transport you to Italy’s alluring Southern shores, enjoy crispy fried seafood, creamy burrata salad and grilled tiger prawns, with a sweet selection of authentic pastries for dessert.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs695 premium. Tel: (0)52 647 3512. @luciasdubai

Luigia

This brilliant – and supremely underrated – pizzeria offers Saturday brunch and features live music and a select menu of timeless Italian favourites created with seasonal ingredients, sourced directly from Italy.

Rixos Premium JBR, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs289 house. Tel: (0)4 349 6950. @luigiadubai

Maiden Shanghai

Saturdays at Five Palm Jumeirah is like a brunch rite of passage. Head to Secret Parties’ multi-award-winning Naughty Noodles Brunch from 1pm onwards and enjoy unlimited gourmet Chinese food and specially crafted cocktails with fabulous roving live entertainment, including an iconic Chinese dragon show and a live non-stop DJ set. Join in the fun at the after-brunch party from 4.30pm until 7pm and take advantage of three drinks for Dhs120 offer – it is the weekend after all.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs350 house (crew and teachers), Dhs450 house, Dhs550 premium. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @maidenshanghaidubai

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

Three courses and an open bar, at The Maine, guests will start their experience with shucked oysters, fish tacos and tuna tartare. For the main course, there’s options like prawns a la plancha, NY sirloin and The Maine burger, and sides like house salad and the What’s On fave, the charred Brussels sprouts. Expect a fully open bar, featuring a variety of specialty bloody Marys that you’ll only find at The Maine.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Sat and Sun, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs440. Tel: (0)4 457 6719. @themainedxb

McGettigan’s Factory The Palm

Experience the longest brunch on the Palm at McGettigan’s Factory at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. It offers guests premium bites and drinks with entertainment from musicians and DJs for five hours from noon to 5pm. Make it a bleary-eyed seven-hour affair with their drunch option from 5pm ‘til 7pm with unlimited beverages for an additional Dhs149 per person.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat, noon to 5pm, Dhs235 soft, Dhs385 house, Dhs485 premium. Tel: (0)4 230 0063. @mcgettigansfactorythepalm

McGettigan’s JLT

The Grafton Street Saturday Brunch means unlimited access to the carvery and buffet, plus drinks, live music, and fun and games hosted by friendly radio presenter Jono. Guaranteed good times… and sore heads come Sunday.

Cluster I, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 house, Dhs349 premium. @mcgettigansjlt

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

The three-course brunch menu at Mezzanine is all about British classics, like coronation chicken skewers and prawn cocktail to start, followed by mains like fish and chips or chicken and mushroom pie. For dessert, sticky toffee pudding and apple crumble are among the big-hitters. The brunch is accompanied by live music performed by British artists every Saturday.

Madinat Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 house. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Mi Amie

This colourful rooftop serves up Miami vibes with its Miami Spice Brunch every Saturday afternoon. Vibrant food, entertainment and drinks promise the ultimate party atmosphere, with a four-course sharing menu paired with stunning views and a fun-filled feel.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, Sat, 3pm to 6pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 premium, Dhs795 Champagne. Tel: (0)52 394 8090. @miamiedubai

Mimi Kakushi

This slick spot sharpens its sushi slicing knives for a three-hour session every Saturday. Leading the unstoppable global Japanese culinary takeover, Mimi Kakushi’s impeccable team serves favourites like Wagu beef tataki, a selection of sushi and maki, miso black cod and grilled tiger prawns, all paired with wines, sake and signature cocktails.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Sat, noon to 4pm, Dhs435 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs765 premium. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Miss Lily’s

The home of authentic Jamaican and Caribbean cuisine, cocktails and good times – this party brunch packs a punch with its 00s music and weekly menus. The buffet of Jamaican favourites features a jerk brisket carving station and the sounds of DJs Crown Prince and Scottie B. Warm up your vocal cords for the ‘finish the lyric’ competition.

Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, Sat, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs475 Prosecco. Tel: (0)4 356 2900.@misslilysdxb

Miss Tess

Secret Parties takes things into the evening with the After Dark brunch at Miss Tess. Expect all of the usual all-star entertainment from a Secret Parties brunch, plus Instagrammable drinks, Asian fusion plates and resident DJs spinning tunes that will have you on your feet right as the after-party kicks in at 10.30pm. Stick around for drinks deals from Dhs150 until 1am.

Taj Dubai, Business Bay, 7pm to 10.30pm, Sat, Dhs345 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 premium. Tel: (0)52 394 8098. @misstessdubai

Mott 32

On Saturdays, Mott 32 is Brunch No.32, where guests can tuck into the best dishes that combine contemporary Hong Kong cuisine with traditional Asian cookery. Try wild mushroom dumplings, vegetable spring rolls and chicken won tons, but save space for the wood-roasted Peking duck. There’s a premium for tererace seating, which comes with jaw-dropping views from the 74th floor.

Address Beach Resort, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs745 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 278 4832. mott32.com

Netsu

Dubai’s first Warayaki-style brunch takes place at this sleek Japanese steakhouse. Diners can sample a wide-ranging menu of Netsu’s favourites including the warayaki tuna tataki, Korean fried chicken and salmon tacos, followed by a choice of main from options like the Australian Wagyu ribeye and miso Chilean seabass. A live DJ and musician make the Netsu brunch an elevated, vibrant way to spend a Saturday.

Mandarin Oriental, Jumeira, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs450. Tel: (0)4 777 2232. @netsudubai

The Nice Guy

Let the good times roll on Saturdays at The Nice Guy. As the drinks flow, dig into ricotta pancakes or scrambled eggs, followed by daytime dishes such as the fan favourite pepperoni pizza, beef short ribs and the warm choc chip cookies. Live entertainment keeps the party mood going all afternoon.

Emirates Towers, The Boulevard, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs699 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 276 9888. @theniceguydubai

Nuska

The Rośe Weekend lunch at this Burj Al Arab-facing beachfront spot serves up a three-course menu of a cold seafood platter, grilled baby chicken and a platter of desserts. It’s available Saturday and Sunday alongside three hours of unlimited rośe and house beverages.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Sat and Sun, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs495. Tel: (800) 323232. @nuskadubai

O Beach Dubai

Ibiza’s ultimate pool party destination has landed in JBR, bringing with it a roster of lively events featuring wow-factor entertainment and those orange cups. On Saturdays, it’s all about O Brunch, taking place from 1pm to 5pm in collaboration with Secret Parties. Sure, you can tuck in to dishes like spicy prawn tacos and loaded nachos, but it’s all about the pool access and entertainment, which comes in the form of a saxophonist, drummer and live DJ.

Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, JBR, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs445 premium, bed packages from Dhs1,580 for four. Tel: (0)52 394 8098. @obeachdubai

Okku

Putting the disco back into Saturday party brunches is Okku, where you can enjoy retro tunes and Japanese cuisine in a sultry indoor setting. As the DJ spins hits from the 80s, 90s and noughties, enjoy Okku signature dishes and free-flowing drinks.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 Prosecco, Dhs695 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 666 1566. @okkudxb

Pai Thai

Journey through the ancient flavours of Thailand at Pai Thai. Perched serenely on the edge of the Madinat Jumeirah waterways, it’s a lovely setting for a sharing-style menu of signature dishes.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs245 soft, Dhd395 house. Tel: (800) 323232. @paithaidubai

Palazzo Versace Hotel Dubai

A big hitter on the family fun brunch scene, Palazzo Versace’s Giardino’s Into the Jungle brunch guarantees an exclusive and enjoyable experience for the whole gang with Djs, a magician and loads of kids’ activities.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs570 sparkling, Dhs810 premium, Dhs165 children four to 11. Tel: (0)4 556 8888. @palazzoversacedubai

Papas

Get ready to experience traditional Italian cuisine and hospitality at the Papas brunch, complete with all the pizza and pasta, oversized spritz and stunning Dubai Marina views you could want.

Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 wine, Dhs495 house, Dhs550 sparkling. @papasdubai

Piatti by the Beach

Bringing La Dolce Vita to Raffles The Palm’s shorefront every Saturday afternoon is Piatti by the Beach’s Southern Italian brunch. There are quintessential Italian flavours – concluding with a refreshing lemon sorbet and timeless tiramisu, served to a resident DJ and live singer.

Raffles The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs380 soft, Dhs450 wine, Dhs550 house, Dhs900 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. @piattibythebeach

Pure Sky Lounge

Old-but-gold Pure Skylounge is a laidback sunset spot, where Saturday evenings mean a set menu, unlimited drinks, and a perfect position to watch the golden-hued sunset against the backdrop of Ain Dubai.

Hilton Dubai JBR, Sat, 5.30pm to 9pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 premium. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @pureskylounge

Raffles The Palm

The grand surrounds of Le Jardin, with elegant gold accents and a beautiful alfresco terrace overlooking the gardens, provide the backdrop for a lavish Saturday feast. There’s something for everyone on the culinary front, and for families, fun games like pétanque, croquet, ring toss and giant Jenga.

Raffles The Palm, West Crescent, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne, Dhs150 children six to 12. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. @rafflespalmdubai

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR

Take a trip to Notting Hill at the London Social Garden Brunch at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR. Unrolling in the resort’s verdant garden, feast your eyes on pastel hues, effervescent entertainment and a delicious spread, including quintessential British classics.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs695 bubbly, Dhs200 children five to 11. @ritzcarltondubai

Roka

Renowned for its award-winning contemporary Japanese robatayaki cuisine, Roka Dubai now offers a Saturday live station brunch. The live stations feature cold and hot starters, while main courses include sea bream fillet and cedar roast baby chicken. Enjoy indoor or terrace seating with Burj Khalifa views and live DJ entertainment.

The Opus by Omniyat, Level 1, Business Bay, Sat, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs445 Prosecco, Dhs585 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 439 7171. @rokadubaiofficial

Ronin

​​Experience rebellious Japanese cuisine through four distinct cooking techniques—teppanyaki live cooking, hand-rolled sushi, kushiyaki, and robatayaki grill. At this elevated Japanese restaurant at FIVE LUXE, tables indoors offer front row seats to the theatrical cooking, while tables on the terrace come with serene Ain Dubai views.

FIVE LUXE, JBR, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @ronin_dubai

Saffron

Dubai’s most iconic brunch party is back with tonnes of fun and unbeatable energy. Brunch-goers can sip on bubbly or secret sauce slushies from one of Saffron’s legendary drink stations and take their pick of cuisines from across the globe with more than 220 delicious dishes to choose from. Guests can relish 20 different live cooking stations, including meat carving, sushi and maki rolling, noodle soups, Korean BBQ, and the ultimate in dessert stations complete with a chocolate fountain. Alongside live DJ’s, Dubai’s bucket-list brunch will also feature round-the-clock entertainment, including dancers and singers, with each week set to a different theme. Strictly over 21s.

Atlantis The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs525 house, Dhs575 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @saffronbrunch

Seven Sisters

Teaming up with LUV Events, Sundown Brunch has stood out as one of Dubai’s premier brunch experiences for the last six years, remaining the ultimate destination for hip-hop and R&B enthusiasts. Featuring a wide range of diverse dishes and innovative drinks crafted by their talented mixologists.

JW Marriott Marquis, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sat, 3pm to 8pm, Dhs280 soft, Dhs380 house, Dhs480 premium. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. @sevensistersdubai

Sexy Fish

Home to one of Dubai’s newest brunches – and the city’s most Instagrammable toilets – this London-born Sexy Fish presents a bold new all-inclusive package every Saturday afternoon. Elevated dishes and craft cocktails are paired with a line-up of live music, DJs and performances that makes this a thrilling afternoon experience.

Innovation One, DIFC, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs550 house, Dhs790 premium. Tel: (0)4 381 9000. @sexyfishdxb

Shang Palace

This renowned Asian restaurant showcases a rich Cantonese dim sum tradition at the Master Yum Cha Weekend Brunch. Highlights include the beloved Shang Palace Peking duck rolls, an array of pretty dim sum, handmade noodles, and sweet desserts.

Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sat, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs228 soft, Dhs328 house, Dhs429 sparkling, Dhs114 children three to 12. Tel: (0)4 405 2703. shangpalacedubai.com

Soul St.

The SoulCaliCool Brunch at Five Jumeirah Village takes over both graffiti-laden Soul St and vibrant Mimi’s Pool Club for an afternoon of global street food, colourful entertainment, and free-flowing drinks. The after-party keeps things going until 7pm.

Five Jumeirah Village, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 ladies, Dhs299 gents. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @soulstreetdubai

STK

On Saturdays the spotlight it all on STK, who brings the drama with a showcase of tongue-in-cheek entertainment and culinary creations, all washed down with bottomless bevvies. Expect a tasty three-course meal all while enjoying a matinée of epic proportions.

Rixos Premium Dubai JBR – The Walk, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs449 wine, Dhs495 house, Dhs525 premium. @stkdubaijbr

StreetXO

Embark on a flavour-packed journey through diverse dishes, paired with Instagrammable cocktails and show-stopping entertainment. The sharing-style menu promises elevated street food with global inspirations, particularly from Spain and the Far East. Dishes include Wagyu croquetas, sweet and sour hamachi octopus tacos, and bogavante featuring king crab and caviar.

StreetXO, One&Only One Za’abeel, Za’abeel 1, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs444 soft, Dhs555 house, Dhs777 premium. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @streetxodubai

Sushiyaki

A unique fusion of Japanese culinary artistry and a warm, welcoming atmosphere make Sushiyaki a sensational spot for a Saturday brunch. Urban beats from the resident DJ and live performances make for a vibrant atmosphere.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Sat, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs449 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 451 9170. @sushiyaki.dxb

Sucre

Firey flavours take centre stage at the highly underrated Sucre brunch. On the menu, there’s yellowtail carpaccio and braised beef tacos to start, followed by a parillada platter and trips to the chef’s pastry table. A live DJ and musicians make sure guests are all on their feet by 4.30pm.

Podium Level, Gate Village, DIFC, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs370 soft, Dhs490 house and Prosecco, Dhs690 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @@sucredubai

Tang Dubai Downtown

New to the Downtown dining scene, Tang’s Saturday brunch is an izakaya-style experience of pan-Asian dishes, live stations, free-flowing drinks and the sounds of DJ DNK. Bonus points for terrace seating with striking Burj Khalifa views.

Palace Downtown, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs475 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs695 Champagne. Tel: (0)55 66 33 071. @tang_dubai_downtown

Tapasake

Nikkei flavours and stunning infinity pool views take centre stage at Tapasake’s Saturday brunch. A live DJ ensures an up-tempo vibe in a stylish setting, with the menu offering sharing plates of elevated flavours.

The Link, One&Only One Za’abeel, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs385 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. tapasakedubai.com

Tasca

Curated by chef José Avillez, this Michelin-starred restaurant serves up one of the best brunches in town. Dine on the alfresco terrace or inside near the show kitchen and embark on a culinary flavour flight through Portugal’s finest ingredients across five courses. Savoury signatures include the Lageriro octopus and piri-piri chicken, but be sure to save room for the beloved pastel de nata for dessert.

Mandarin Oriental, Jumeira, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs750 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai

Tatel

From Cristiano and Rafael Nadal comes Tatel, a new premium Spanish restaurant in Downtown. Saturday brunch here means a four-hour package of Spanish dishes like garlic prawns, chicken croquettes and beef tenderloin served to the table as a DJ spins lively tunes.

Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai, Sat, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs355 soft, Dhs455 house, Dhs725 premium. Tel: (0)4 215 2121. @tateldubai

Trader Vic’s Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Experience a Tahitian holiday in just one afternoon with Trader Vic’s Puka Puka Brunch. Available to enjoy only at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, guests are treated to the best Trader Vic’s has to offer, from food and drink to entertainment and service ­– with kids welcome.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 bubbly, Dhs150 children under 12. Tel: (0)4 230 0050. tradervicspalm.com

Traiteur

The revamped edition of the classic Traiteur brunch promises an exquisite experience with stunning views of the creek, outstanding cuisine, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs575 sparkling, Dhs795 bubbly, Dhs895 premium. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai

Vida Emirates Hills

The Hillside Brunch at Origins promises brunch classics with a wide selection of cocktails and mocktails to be enjoyed poolside. Bring your swimmers for a sunbathe post brunch.

Vida Emirates Hills, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)4 872 8888. vidahotels.com

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Once Upon A Brunch is a family-friendly affair at the Waldorf, taking place every Saturday within Mezzerie. Enjoy an afternoon of international food stations, live music, princess singers, fairy trails, balloon magic and a host of other garden games.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs549 house, Dhs690 premium. onceuponabrunch.com

Wanderlust

There’s never a dull moment at Wanderlust. Expect lavish food stations, including an oyster bar, sushi and seafood section, live barbecue and carvery stations. Combine that with a buzzing atmosphere and lively beats, and it’s no wonder that Wanderlust reigns supreme as one of the city’s most beloved party brunches.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 house (ladies), Dhs349 house (gents). @wanderlustbrunchdxb

WHITE Beach

Taking place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, revellers at WHITE Beach’s brunch can dive into delicious Mediterranean flavours and unlimited premium beverages, as live DJs and performers set the soundtrack for the afternoon.

Atlantis The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs365 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs545 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 426 0700. @whitebeach

XU

Whether you’re dining in the restaurant by the bar or DJ, or enjoying the tropical feel of the terrace, expect three hours of sharing plates and free-flowing drinks, perfect for grazing on as you catch up.

XU, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Sat, 1pm to 5 pm (three-hour packages), Saturdays, Dhs295 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 premium. Tel: (0)4 394 6252. @xurestaurantdubai

Zenzi Beach

Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon on the shores of Jumeirah Zabeel Saray with the Jardin Rosé Family Brunch. Enjoy a set menu of dishes served to the table, with live entertainment from a DJ and saxophonist. Make the most of the alfresco season and dine on a table on the terrace.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 453 0444. @zenzibeachdxb

Zuma

Zuma’s Baikingu Brunch incorporates all the best that Zuma has to offer, beginning with a selection of starters, including Zuma’s signature shrimp tempura, crispy fried squid, as well as an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and maki. Plus, options from the live robata cooking station, followed by signature main courses, including miso marinated black cod and grilled Australian wagyu ribeye, finishing things off with an assortment of desserts .

Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 06, Podium Level, DIFC, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs545 soft, Dhs645 Prosecco, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs255 children four to 12. Tel: (0)4 425 5660. @zumadubai