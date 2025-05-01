It’s never too early for travel inspiration with the cheapest flights…

Holiday season is a state of mind and has nothing to do with whether we actually have holidays or not. But thankfully for us with the approaching summer, now is the time for travel inspiration. If you’re looking to grab a flight and jet away to picturesque locations very soon, this guide to some of the cheapest flights you can book this season may be helpful.

To Alexandria on Wizz Air: from Dhs514

Alexandria, Egypt, is a historic Mediterranean city known for its rich past and coastal charm. Founded by Alexander the Great in 331 BC, today, it boasts stunning beaches, vibrant markets, and cultural landmarks like the Catacombs of Kom El Shoqafa and the modern Bibliotheca Alexandrina. If you book with Wizz Air, you can make a round trip for Dhs514 this month – cheeky, but still really good.

To Yerevan on Wizz Air: from Dh434

The Armenian capital beckons. If you book your trip to Yerevan for May, you’ll get the best deal at Dhs434 for a roundtrip. Throughout May is the best time to travel to Yerevan in this period. Yerevan is beautiful, marked by grand Soviet-era architecture.

To Samarkand on Wizz Air: from Dhs434

If this isn’t a deal, we don’t know what is. You can fly to Samarkand and back for as little as Dhs434 if you plan your trip in May. The beautiful city in Uzbekistan has much to see, with mosques, mausoleums and a lot of history. Prominent landmarks include Registan Square, a plaza bordered by 3 ornate, majolica-covered madrassas dating back to the 15th and 17th centuries, and Gur-e-Amir, the towering tomb of Timur (Tamerlane), founder of the Timurid Empire.

To Baku on Wizz Air: from Dhs434

Bank Baku for May for Wizz Air fares for the heart of Azerbaijan are still deal-worthy in this month. If you book to fly in May, you can get a round trip for as little as Dhs434. Baku is not just the capital, but also the commercial hub of the country, and a great place to start exploring the region.

To Dammam on Wizz Air: from Dhs234

The Saudi Arabian city is a is a sweet coastal dream and more laid-back as compared to cities like Riyadh and Jeddah. If you fly Wizz Air throughout May, you’ll make a roundtrip for as little as Dhs234. It’s the perfect speedy, neighbourhood getaway.

To Bishkek on Wizz Air: from Dhs514

Wizz Air stays providing unbelievably cheap deals on flights to beautiful destinations and this flight to Bishkek will cost you only Dhs514 for a round trip from Abu Dhabi if you book for the month of May. The stunning capital of Kyrgyzstan is a bucket-list destination for sure, with loads of culture, history and natural beauty to soak up.

