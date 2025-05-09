It’s not far away…

If you’re planning on visiting Hatta in the next few weeks before it gets too hot, you better do it quick as you’ve only got this weekend left until it closes. The Hatta closing date is May 15, so grab your walking shoes, some suncream and a bottle of water. There are actually lots of attractions that you’ll need to visit before summer as once that temperature creeps up, it’s not possible to enjoy them, or they’re simply closed for the season. Global Village announced its closing date too recently.

Hatta Wadi Hub is where you’ll find all the activities including archery, zorbing and the slip ‘n’ slide, as well as the abundance of Hatta glamping options including Hatta Dome Park, Hatta Caravan Park, the glamping trailers and eco-friendly lodges. It’s also home to mountain biking, ziplines and axe throwing for the adventurous outdoors fans, and pony rides and net walks for those that prefer less adrenaline-pumping activities. Plus there are lots of glamping options too that you can try before the Hatta closing date.

Of course, you’re still able to go and visit Hatta once the Wadi Hub and glamping options close for summer. Hatta Dam is around 15 minutes from Hatta Wadi Hub, and Hatta Kayak have hundreds of kayaks (Dhs60 per person or Dhs120 for a double kayak), yellow boats (Dhs150), donut boats (Dhs300), and water bikes (Dhs60 per person or Dhs120 for a double bike) available for hire to cruise along the Dam.

