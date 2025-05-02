The queen returns…

If you grew up on hip-hop and R&B, you already know – this one’s not to be missed. Mary J. Blige is heading to Dubai for her first live show here in over ten years. She’ll take over Coca-Cola Arena on June 24 to perform the anthems that shaped a generation – expect hit after hit and a crowd singing every word back to her.

A voice that changed the game

Mary J. isn’t just another name in music – she’s the blueprint. Since dropping her debut album What’s the 411? back in 1992, she’s been mixing raw emotion with hip-hop attitude in a way that no one else quite has. Few artists have shaped hip-hop and R&B quite like Mary J. Blige. Since the early ‘90s, she’s been creating songs that still hit decades later. Think Family Affair, No More Drama, Real Love, Be Without You – the list goes on. With 14 albums, over 100 million records sold, nine Grammys, and an Oscar nod, her legacy speaks for itself. In 2022, Billboard crowned her an icon. Simply put: she’s a legend.

About the show

Presented by Live Nation Middle East, this concert marks Mary’s long-awaited return to the UAE stage. The last time fans saw her here was over a decade ago, but she made a cameo at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, turning heads at the opening of Brooklyn Chop House. Now, she’s back – centre stage, mic in hand, ready to own the night at Coca-Cola Arena.

Tickets

Mary J. Blige Tickets go on sale from 4pm on Friday, May 2 at livenation.me.

