Sip your way through the best sunset bars in Dubai this long weekend

Dubai’s skyline is made for sunsets, and the city’s bars know it. Nothing beats sipping something chilled while the sky melts into hues of gold and pink. These 8 of the best bars in Dubai deliver the perfect mix of atmosphere and cocktail creativity. Here’s where to go when the day winds down and the sky puts on a show.

SUSHISAMBA

Two elevators, 230 metres, and suddenly, you’re dining above the city. SUSHISAMBA, perched on the 51st floor of The St. Regis Dubai, offers an all-encompassing view of Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and beyond. The design is as much a spectacle as the setting, with intricate woodwork inspired by Japanese and Brazilian weaving traditions. At the heart of it all? A Robata grill and sushi bar bringing fire, flavour, and a front-row seat to the action.

Location: SUSHISAMBA Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah

Times: 12pm to 3pm Monday through Friday, and 1pm to 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday. Dinner hours are 6pm to 2am Sunday through Thursday, and 6pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday.

Contact: Tel: (0)4 278 4888. @sushisambadubai

ZETA Seventy Seven

High above the city on the 77th floor of Address Beach Resort, ZETA Seventy Seven serves Asian-inspired seafood with a side of sky-high views. With a menu built for sharing, signature cocktails, and Dubai’s skyline stretching out in every direction, from Ain Dubai to Palm Jumeirah, it’s rooftop dining at its finest.

Location: ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, Dubai Marina.

Times: Daily from 9am to 2am

Contact: (0)4 879 8866. @zetaseventyseven

Duck & Waffle

If you’re looking for a spot in Dubai that nails great food, vibes, and sunset views, Duck & Waffle in DIFC is the place. It’s a 10,000-square-foot space with a greenhouse-inspired dining area, a radiant central dome, and a perforated metal tree framing views of Burj Khalifa. The menu is a playful twist on British-American comfort food, featuring dishes like the signature Duck & Waffle, foie gras creme brulee, and spicy ox cheek doughnut. They also offer inventive cocktails at their 360-degree chef’s bar. Whether you’re there for brunch, dinner, or late-night bites, the atmosphere is always buzzing, making it one of Dubai’s best spots to enjoy a meal with a view.

Location: Duck & waffle, Innovation Building, Trade Centre, DIFC.

Times: 9.30am to 11pm Monday through Wednesday, 9.30pm to 1am on Thursday and Saturday, and 9.30am to 10pm on Sunday

Contact: (0)4 336 9876. @duckandwaffledubai

The Penthouse

This award-winning rooftop lounge on the 16th floor of FIVE Palm Jumeirah is as much about the atmosphere as it is about the view. Known for its electric nightlife and Japanese fusion menu, The Penthouse blends city lights, deep house beats, and a crowd that knows exactly why they’re here. Come for the sunset, stay for the DJs, and don’t be surprised if you leave way later than planned.

Location: The Penthouse Dubai, Rooftop lounge & Nightclub, Five Palm Jumeirah

Contact: Daily from 4pm to 3am

Tel: (0)52 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai

CÉ LA VI

Located on level 54 of Address Sky View, CÉ LA VI is known for some of the most stunning views in the city. The terrace looks straight onto the Burj Khalifa, making it the perfect spot for that picture-perfect shot – if you angle your phone just right. But it’s more than just a backdrop. From the Dubai Fountains dancing below to the electric atmosphere as the night unfolds, the setting is pure spectacle. Even getting there is an experience, with a private glass elevator ride that whisks you up from the ground floor, leaving Sheikh Zayed Road twinkling beneath you.

Location: CÉ LA VI, Address Sky View Address, Tower 2, Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel

Times: Daily from 12pm to 3am

Contact: (0)4 582 6111. @celaviedubai

Attiko

On the 31st floor of W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Attiko is all about groovy nights and some of the best sunset views in the city. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the Palm Jumeirah, while DJs and live music set the mood. The pan-Asian menu pairs well with the skyline, and whether you’re here for an early-evening drink or a late-night scene, the vibe keeps shifting in all the best ways.

Location: W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina

Times: Sunday to Friday from 6pm to 2am, and Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, 6pm to 2am

Contact: Tel:(0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

S Bar, SLS Dubai

On the 71st floor of SLS Dubai, S Bar sets the bar high. With stunning views stretching across the city and a sleek, modern vibe, it’s the kind of place that makes you feel like you’re on cloud 9. The cocktails here are well-crafted, and the atmosphere is effortlessly chic. It’s a space where you can relax, enjoy some great bites, and feel like you’ve found your new favourite hangout in the sky.

Location: S Bar, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai

Times: Daily from 8am to 1am

Contact: Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @slsbardubai

Above Eleven

With much of Palm Jumeirah low-lying, finding a lofty perch to admire the sunset isn’t easy. So when Bangkok-born Above Eleven opened on the 14th-floor rooftop of Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, it instantly became the go-to spot for picture-perfect skyline views of Dubai. Above Eleven is a box-ticker for sunset cocktails, laid-back vibes, and flawless service.

Location: Above Eleven Dubai, Rooftop, West Palm Beach, Jumeirah Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: Sunday to Thursday 4pm to 1am, Friday 4pm to 2am

Contact: Tel: (0)4 666 1420. @abovelevendubai