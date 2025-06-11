32 Dubai pool and beach passes that are all fully redeemable

Splash out on a pool and beach pass, and get all of your entry fee back to spend on dining…

These Dubai pool passes combine three of our favourite things – swimming, eating and drinking – in one handy package. When you purchase one of these fully-redeemable pool passes in Dubai, you’ll get credit back to spend on food and drinks during your visit.

Here are 32 of the best Dubai pool and beach passes that are redeemable…

Isola Ristorante

Isola Ristorante welcomes guests daily from 8am to 7pm to its Riviera-inspired alfresco venue, featuring a temperature-controlled pool, sun loungers, and private cabanas. Monday to Thursday, entry is AED 50 for a sunbed and AED 400 for a cabana, while Friday to Sunday is AED 100 for a sunbed and AED 600 for a cabana. All prices are fully redeemable on food and drinks. F&B is served from 11am on weekdays and 12pm on weekends.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, pool open daily from 8am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

O Beach

Ibiza’s iconic pool party destination O Beach landed in Dubai earlier last year, bringing it with it four weekly days of events, international DJ headliners and the kind of entertainment that’s made it a household name on the White Isle. Open from Thursday to Sunday, you’ll want to snag one of the VIP beds, beach cabanas or doubles, all of which are fully redeemable. Rates start from Dhs200 for a double lounger on the beach.

O Beach, Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, JBR, Thurs to Sun, 12pm onwards. @obeachdubai

Gitano

Born in Tulum, Gitano – which means Spanish for gypsy – is a bohemian concept designed for the free-spirited. And it’s one of the new beach clubs now welcoming tan-toppers for fully redeemable pool days at J1 Beach A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees surround wooden tables, all of which fall under the twinkling of disco balls and the bright neon pink Gitano logo. Snag a lounger on the beach and soak up the sun under the glittering disco ball, or sit at the pretty poolside and enjoy refreshing dips while sipping on signature Mezcal cocktails. Spend a day at the pool and beach here and expect to pay Dhs350 from Monday to Thursday and Dhs400 from Friday to Sunday, both of which you’ll get back to spend on food and drink.

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, beach 11am to 7pm, restaurant 12pm to 1am weekdays and 12pm to 3am weekends. @gitano.dubai

Kaimana Beach

One of a string of new beach clubs and alfresco dining experiences at J1 Beach is colourful Polynesian spot, Kiamana Beach. This tiki-inspired spot features an indoor-outdoor restaurant, as well as an extensive pool area, where canary yellow sun loungers are neatly arranged on the sand, and there are also some cocoon-like cabanas for if you want a VIP base for a day of fun in the sun. There’s a central swimming pool, a grand bamboo pergola, and a menu of Asian-Polynesian flavours. Rates are Dhs250 for pool loungers and Dhs300 for beach sunbeds, fully redeemable.

Kaimana Beach, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, 12pm to 7pm beach, 12pm to 1am restaurant. @kaimanabeachdubai

Chinawhite Sky Pool

London’s storied Chinawhite night club has landed in Dubai as a lively and modern rooftop pool experience. Perched 13 floors up at the Radisson Resort on Palm West Beach, it brings both a pool club and alfresco restaurant to the city. The modern space is finished in sleek white, with pops of red, yellow and blue adding some vibrant colour to the rooftop spot. By day, this luxe poolside lounge is a more chilled experience, with laidback beats, crowd-pleasing poolside eats, and refreshing cocktails from the bar. Guests are invited to recline on sunbeds decorated in signature red, white and blue, or book themselves one of the VIP cabanas, accessible via a private entrance, and complete with private jacuzzis and bottle service. As day turns to night, guests are invited to see why Chinawhite is a long-standing stalwart on the UK clubbing scene, with renowned DJs, cutting edge light and sound systems, and only the best vibes. From Sunday to Thursday, you’ll pay Dhs200, while Friday to Saturday rates start from Dhs500, both of which are fully redeemable.

Chinawhite Sky Pool, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, daily from 11am. @chinawhiteskypooldubai

The 305 Dubai

The 305 brings a touch of Miami magic to Dubai. The 305 promises feel-good day-cay vibes whether it’s for a weekend pool day or a long weekday lunch. Alongside a small indoor restaurant, there’s ample tables on the terrace for dining with your toes in the sand, plus a lounger-lined swimming pool, and a private stretch of sand with a collection of day beds. Nestled between palm trees, the oh-so-Instagrammable beach club is an ode to the Magic City, adorned in bubblegum shades of pink and green that gives it that blockbuster Barbie feel. Pool passes are fully redeemable on Monday to Thursday, priced at Dhs200, while Friday to Sunday rates are Dhs250, of which you get 50 per cent back.

The 305 Dubai, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 9am to midnight, Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. @305dubai

Bal Harbour Beach

Looking for a fully redeemable beach day on The Palm? You can enjoy access to the shorefront of Bal Harbour Beach is based on a first-come, first served basis. Day passes grant access to the beach only, pool access is not included, but the rate does mean you’ll get all your money back to spend on beachside food and beverages. It’s Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, with children priced at Dhs75 through the week and Dhs125 on weekends, again fully redeemable.

Bal Harbour Beach, Marriott Palm Jumeirah, West Palm Beach, daily 10am to 10pm, Dhs150 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. Tel: (0)4 666 1111. marriott.com

BCH:CLB

Bringing Love Island vibes to W Dubai – The Palm is BCH:CLB, a chic and contemporary beach club with an expansive pool dotted with ice white day beds. The beach club’s signature orange hue is dotted through the parasols, towels and cushions, and there’s a regular rotation of DJs spinning through the afternoon to make this a lively spot. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of refreshing beverages and Mediterranean dishes with the fully redeemable pool pass, which is priced at Dhs200 from Monday to Thursday and Dhs300 from Friday to Sunday for beach beds.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, daily 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 834 3803. @bchclb

Beach by FIVE

Soak up the sun at Beach by FIVE, where an 150-metre private beach awaits for a day of tan topping. Snag yourself a double-width lounger, dip between the sea and the glass-lined pool, and soak up the sun. From Monday to Wednesday it’s Dhs100 for ladies, and Dhs200 gents, fully redeemable. While from Thursday to Sunday, expect to pay Dhs200 ladies and Dhs300 gents, all of which you’ll get back to redeem on food and drink.

Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @beachbyfive

Bla Bla

Bla Bla is the hottest day to night destination on JBR. With 21 bars, a restaurant dedicated to international cuisines and one huge beach club all in one place, you won’t need to go anywhere else. Spend the day by the sparkling azure pool and Bali-style beach bar, then head on over to The Tent which has plenty of ultra-cool themed bars all under one roof. Through Ramadan, entry rates are fully redeemable, so expect to pay Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs300 on weekends, and get it all back to spend on food and drink.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, beach club open 10am to sunset daily. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blabladubai

Coco Lounge

A pool pass to Coco Lounge at Media One Hotel will set you back just Dhs99, fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, daily 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. @cocoloungedubai

February 30

Since it opened on the coveted stretch of sand-meets-restaurants at Palm West Beach, February 30 has had no shortage of visitors. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers, the latter of which are priced at Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, although you’ll get it all back to spend on food and drink.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm, Dhs150 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. Tel: (0)4 244 7200. @february30dubai

Four Seasons DIFC

Fancy a luxe day out at the Four Seasons DIFC? For Dhs300, you’ll get to lap it up at the hotel’s rooftop glass-walled pool, with the full amount back to spend on the poolside menu.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village 9, Level P, daily 8am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 506 0000. @fsdubaidifc

Gallery 7/40

This vibrant spot is housed in The Club, alongside Eva, San and Playa. Showcasing eclectic decor and Mediterranean cuisine, it comes complete with an indoor and outdoor restaurant as well as a swimming pool and its own stretch of beach. If you want to spend the day soaking up the sun on the shorefront, expect to pay Dhs200 Mon to Thurs and Dhs300 Fri to Sun, all of which you’ll get back to spend on food and drink.

Gallery 7/40, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to sunset, restaurant until 3am, Dhs200 Mon to Thurs, Dhs300 Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)58 550 0740. gallery740.com High Society, The Lana Looking for a luxurious pool day with stunning views? Book in for a daycation at High Society, the rooftop pool at The Lana. You can enjoy a fully redeemable pool day for Dhs750, all of which you get back to spend on acclaimed chef Jean Imbert’s fabulous Mediterranean menu. With the UAE’s largest champagne selection, stunning views over Burj Khalifa, and an energetic vibe, this is an unmissable experience. You’ll need to book and pay in advance, as there’s limited availability. Children over 12 are welcome for Dhs500, fully redeemable. High Society by Jean Imbert, The Lana by Dorchester Collection Business Bay, daily 10am to 6.30pm, Dhs750 fully redeemable. dorchestercollection.com

InterContinental Dubai Marina

A pool pass to InterContinental Dubai Marina costs Dhs99 Monday to Thursday, with the full amount back in dining credit to spend at Urban Lounge. From Friday to Sunday, entry is Dhs149 which is fully redeemable. Slip between the cool pool and your sun lounger, soaking up those wow-worthy views of the marina and the sunset.

InterContinental Dubai Marina, daily 8am to sunset, Dhs99 Mon to Thurs, Dhs149 Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 446 6669. @icdubaimarina

Kempinski Central Avenue

Kempinski Central Avenue, formerly Address Dubai Mall, invites guests to relax by the pool in a stunning urban setting with fully redeemable rates. Priced at Dhs200, you’ll get to enjoy a day of tan-topping with Burj Khalifa views, and you’ll get the full rate back to spend on food and drink.

Kempinski Central Avenue, Dubai, Downtown Dubai, daily 10am to 7pm, Dhs200 fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 438 8666. kempinski.com

Koko Bay

The ultimate boho escapes on the Palm, Koko Bay is your one-stop shop for a fully redeemable day. Bring along your furry friends and enjoy a cheeky drink or two while you sit right on the water and delight in one of their many delicious dishes. A beach day in the week will cost Dhs150 while on weekends, it will cost Dhs250 and both are fully redeemable.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open Mon to Thu 10am to 12am, Fri 10am to am, Sat 8am to 1am, Sun 8am to 12am, Dhs150 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. Tel: (0)4 572 3444 @kokobayuae

La Baie

Take a dip in the lush surrounds of The Ritz-Carlton Dubai’s La Baie pool. The pool pass comes with a minimum spend of Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, which gets you access to the pool, complete with swim-up bar and a sun lounger.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Dubai Marina, daily 12pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. labaiedubai.com

La Piscina

The only blues at La Piscina come from the celestial infinity pool located in Palazzo Versace Hotel. Entry is priced at Dhs200 for gents and Dhs100 for ladies, which is fully redeemable on food and drink. There’s a whole array of offers for ladies too, with ladies’ day deals on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, plus a pool party on Saturday for Dhs150 for ladies and Dhs300 for gents inclusive of four hours’ of drinks. On Sunday, La Piscina rounds out the weekend with a pool party brunch, priced at Dhs300.

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, daily 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)58 226 6443. palazzoversace.ae

Laguna Beach

Enjoy a sun-soaked day on the sand at Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge. A boho-chic restaurant and lounge on the golden shores of Sofitel Dubai The Palm, it’s a rustic-luxe spot where beach days are fully redeemable every day of the week. Lounge under the sun on a comfortable lounger or stretch out on a double daybed by the shore, all while taking in the breathtaking views of the Palm Jumeirah. Wherever you make your base, dip between sand and sea, and get your full pass rate back to spend on the Mediterranean-sharing menu.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Sun to Fri, 10am to 6pm, Dhs200 Mon to Fri, Dhs300 Sun. Tel: (0)52 925 0736. @lagunabeachdubai

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre

Retreat to the calming surrounds of the spa pool at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre for a fully redeemable pool day this summer. You’ll pay Dhs120 on weekdays and Dhs150 on weekends (it’s Dhs50 for under 16s), and you’ll get it all back to spend on tropical summer cocktails and delectable bites while enjoying the vibes.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Garhoud, daily 10am to 7pm, Dhs120 weekdays, Dhs120 weekends. Tel: (0)4 702 2430. @lemeridiendubai/

Paros

Soak up the chic Mediterranean vibes and jaw-dropping Dubai skyline views from Paros, the lofty rooftop pool and eatery on the 46th floor of the Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers. Enjoy pool access for Dhs75 per person, or Dhs120 per couple – fully redeemable.

Paros, 46th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, daily 12pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. @paros.dubai

Playa

Playa is a vibrant beach club with a boho edge. Self-described as a ‘celebration of the renewal of life’, it features an indoor restaurant as well as several alfresco areas that spill down to the white sandy beach. Open daily from 10am until 2am, guests can recline on a lounger and soak up the sun by day, snag a seat on the terrace and enjoy a sundowner against the backdrop of the gorgeous skyline in the evening. Beach entry prices are priced at Dhs250 Monday to Thursday and Dhs350 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which you’ll get back in full to spend on food and drink.

Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to 2am daily, Dhs250 Mon to Thurs, Dhs350 Fri to Sun. Tel: (800) 75292. @playadubai

Playa Pacha

One of the hottest new spots in Dubai, Playa Pacha brings Balearic vibes to the shores of JBR, with a lively pool and beach experience backdropped by Ain Dubai views. The sleek and modern beach club at newly opened FIVE LUXE has a duo of experiences for guests, whether they prefer to perch up poolside or relax on the beach. If you opt for the pool day (daily from 8am), it’s Dhs300 for ladies and Dhs500 for gents, all of which you’ll get back to spend on food and drink on the Mediterranean-inspired menu.

Playa Pacha Dubai, FIVE LUXE, JBR, daily 8am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. luxejbr.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Riva

A family-friendly beach club that favours a rustic aesthetic compared to some of Dubai’s shinier, chicer new beach clubs, Riva has been loved by residents for years. Come as you are and enjoy the large swimming pool, separate children’s pool and private beach, dipping between the water and your lounger as you enjoy a day in the sunshine. When you need a pick-me-up, an internationally-influenced menu of crowd pleasing dishes awaits. The fully redeemable rates apply to pool access only, which is priced at Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs175 on weekends, with children priced at Dhs90. For pool and beach, you’ll pay Dhs100 non-redeemable on weekdays and Dhs150 non-redeemable on weekends, with 20 per cent off all food and drink consumed.

Riva, Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7am to sunset, Dhs150 weekdays, Dhs175 weekends, pool only. Tel: (0)4 430 9466. riva-beach.com

Señor Pico

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah’s Mexican Californian restaurant Señor Pico is a colourful spot on Palm West Beach. But no longer just for dining, it’s expanded onto the sand, and is now dotted with loungers, a new beach games area, and a revamped and extended terrace. The fully redeemable beach pass is Dhs150 for adults and Dhs75 for children Monday to Wednesday and Dhs250 for adults and Dhs125 for children from Thursday to Sunday. The rate can be redeemed on Señor Pico’s brand new menu, which features dishes like spicy diablo shrimp tacos, smashed patty Pico burger with melted cheese, and a mango quinoa salad. On the beverage front, pitchers and beer buckets are the perfect sharers for a day by the sea with friends.

Señor Pico, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 12pm to 12am Sun to Weds, 12pm to 1am Thurs to Sat, Dhs150 Mon to Weds, Dhs250 Thurs to Sun. Tel: (0)4 666 1434. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

Vida Creek Beach

One of a four-piece collection of Emaar Hotels at Dubai Creek Harbour is Vida Creek Beach which sits pretty on the edge of its own manmade lagoon. Pool days here are all about relaxed vibes and family-friendly fun, with rates priced at Dhs100 Monday to Thursday and Dhs250 Friday to Sunday, all of which you’ll get back to spend on bites and beverages at Float Beach Lounge. There’s also the option to upgrade to a cabana for a luxe daycay at the lagoon, where you’ll pay Dhs250 Monday to Thursday or Dhs350 Friday to Sunday, which is again fully redeemable. Bringing the little ones? It’s free for children under six, or 50 per cent off children aged six to 12.

Vida Creek Beach, Dubai Creek Harbour, 8am to 7pm daily, Dhs100 Mon to Thurs, Dhs250 Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 542 8888. vidahotels.com

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

If you’re looking for a pool day with a view, the pool pass at Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club is an excellent one to book, with the expansive swimming pool stretching out along a long terrace, overlooking Dubai Marina. Top up your tan while marvelling at the city skyscrapers and boats sailing serenely in and out of the marina below. Pool passes are Dhs200, fully redeemable on bites and sips. Pre-booking is essential.

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Dubai Marina, 9am to 6pm daily, Dhs200, vidahotels.com

voco Monaco

Fancy a pool day on a private island? Then book yourself a fully redeemable daycation at voco Monaco, the first hotel at the Heart of Europe on the World Islands. Featuring a 700-metre private beach and a super-sized swimming pool, pool passes are priced at just Dhs200 – including a complimentary boast transfer – which comes with Dhs200 to spend on food and drink.

voco Monaco, Heart of Europe, World Islands Dubai, daily 12pm to 7pm, Dhs200. thoe-hotels.com/monaco

Wet Deck

This adults-only pool at W Dubai – The Palm is a fun-filled spot for sun-soaked days. There’s a swim-up pool bar, in-water loungers, and a selection of VIP cabanas to book for when you’re looking for extra shade between dips in the water. You can also enjoy access to the beach, just a short walk away, at the resort’s private beach. Head here for a day of cool beats and a glamorous crowd. Rates are Dhs250 on weekdays and Dhs350 on weekends, all of which you’ll get back to spend on food and drink.

WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 7pm daily. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. wetdeckdubai.com

Zenzi Beach

The epitome of barefoot, boho-chic awaits you at this laidback luxurious beach club. With an inventive menu reminiscent of South America, guests are invited to enjoy all that Zenzi Beach has to offer. The beach club has a variety of options to choose from, whether you fancy a dip in the sea, or a lazy day by the pool, and all come with complimentary water, loungers and towels. For adults, it’s Dhs350 dfully redeemable, while children are Dhs175 child, fully redeemable.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, daily 8am to sunset, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 453 0444. @zenzibeachdxb

Zing Pool & Beach Bar

Looking for a wallet-friendly daycation on Palm West Beach? Enjoy a day of soaking up the sun at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s beachfront, where a beach day comes with access to one of the city’s longest pools. On weekdays, there’s a fee of Dhs200, while weekends are Dhs250, both of which are fully redeemable against drinks and bites at Zing pool bar.

Zing Pool Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 8am to 8pm daily, Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. hilton.com

