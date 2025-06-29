Soft Play is the perfect way to burn off some kid energy indoors

Packed with slides, ball pits, and climbing frames, Dubai’s indoor soft play spots promise hours of bouncy fun for babies, toddlers, and kids. Many have no age limits, so parents can jump in and join the fun too! From trampoline parks to interactive museums, here are 11 of the best soft play areas in Dubai:

Air Maniax

Air Maniax is a massive 15,000-square-foot inflatable park and warrior course packed with thrills for kids and parents too! Think assault courses, ziplines, slides, foam pits, a toddler zone, and laser frenzy fun.

Location: Air Maniax, 16 street, Al Quoz 1, Dubai and Arabian Centre, Al Khawaneej St

Times: Mon 2pm to 8pm; Tues to Wed 9am to 8pm; Thurs to Sat 9am to 10pm; Sun 9am to 9pm

Cost: From Dhs120

Contact: (0)4 348 8981, airmaniax.com

Boo Boo Laand

Boo Boo Laand at The Dubai Mall is a colourful, 25,000-square-metre soft play wonderland for kids of all ages. From a super slide and mini football stadium to a princess zone and crawler area for tiny tots, it’s packed with family-friendly fun.

Location: Boo Boo Laand, Chinatown, Dubai Mall

Times: Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm; Fri to Sat 10am to 11pm

Cost: From Dhs70

Contact: Tel: (0)50 189 8140, booboolaand.com

Cheeky Monkeys

Kids will go bananas for this award winning soft play centre. Spread across 3,000 square feet, it’s made for kids aged eight months to eight years, with fun classes in dance, karate, yoga, and even cooking. Keep an eye out for seasonal events and cool deals!

Location: Cheeky Monkeys, 7 locations across Dubai

Times: 9am to 10pm

Cost: From Dhs63

Contact: (0)56 505 7209, cheekymonkeys.com

Hamleys

Hamleys Play at Dubai Hills Mall is where toys come to life. This magical space inside the iconic toy store features soft play, hands-on workshops, character meet-and-greets, live shows, and even a sweet shop. It’s fun, interactive, and perfect for parties too.

Location: Hamleys Play, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai

Times: Mon to Thurs 10am to 11pm; Fri 10am to 12pm; Sat 9am to 12am; Sun 9am to 11pm

Cost: From Dhs159

Contact: (0)4 223 1474, @hamleysplay_uae

Kids HQ

Kids HQ is a three storey soft play haven packed with slides, ball pits, trampolines, and even a sensory pit for the littlest adventurers. They also run fun classes, check out the schedule online.

Location: Kids HQ, Umm Suqeim Road, Al Barsha 2, Dubai

Times: Mon to Thurs 9am to 7pm; Fri to Sun 10am to 9pm

Cost: From Dhs130

Contact: (0)4 548 6626, @kidshquae

La La Land

La La Land is bursting with fun from jungle gyms and inflatable slides to obstacle courses and interactive games. Toddlers (under 3) have their own safe space, while older kids can get creative with arts and crafts like ceramic painting, glitter frames, and even Playdough and Xbox games. Friendly staff keep things running smoothly so everyone can play worry-free.

Location: La La Land, Mirdiff Uptown Mall and Dubai Hills Mall

Times: Mon to Thurs 9am to 11pm; Fri to Sun 8am to 12am

Cost: From Dhs55

Contact: (0)4 232 3919, @lalalandkidscentre

Leo & Leona

Let imaginations run wild at Leo & Loona in Dubai Festival City Mall. Packed with over 30 attractions, think trampolines, go-karts, and glow in the dark fun, it’s perfect for kids aged 3 to 10. Bonus: there’s a family-friendly restaurant to fuel up after all the action.

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall, second floor, Dubai

Times: Mon to Thurs 9am to 11pm; Fri to Sun 8am to 12am

Cost: From Dhs139

Contact: (0)4 894 7117, leoloona.ae

Loco Bear

Taking over a massive 70,000 square feet in Al Quoz 2, Loco Bear is a mega adventure zone for all ages. Little ones can dive into a unique slime universe and soft play zone, while older kids (and grown-ups) bounce across 18,500 square feet of trampolines, Ninja Warrior courses, parkour zones, and a wild wipeout challenge.

Location: Loco Bear, Al Quoz 2, Dubai,

Times: Mon to Fri 11am to 11pm; Sat 10am to 11pm; Sun 10am to 10pm

Cost: Dhs250

Contact: (800) 562 62, @goloco.dxb

Magic Planet

Magic Planet now has its very own soft play zone, bright, bouncy, and perfect for little explorers with arcade games, rides, and bowling nearby, it’s easy to turn it into a full day of fun.

Location: Magic Planet, 5 locations across Dubai

Cost: Dhs165

Contact: Tel: (600) 599 905,@magicplanetmena

Orange Wheels

Designed for kids aged 0 to 10 (but perfect for pre-schoolers), this fun-filled play centre blends learning with laughter. Parents can relax at the health-focused café, cleverly positioned so you can keep an eye on the little ones—no chasing required.

Location: Orange Wheels, 5 locations across Dubai

Cost: From Dhs60

Contact: (0)4 385 1880, @orangewheelsuae

Ribambelle

Ribambelle is a jungle-themed indoor playground on Bluewaters Island that’s just as fun for grown-ups. Kids can run wild across 1,000 square metres of slides, ball pits and games, while parents kick back with a cocktail at the fully licensed venue. Fun for the whole fam? Absolutely.

Location: Ribambelle, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Operating hours: Mon to Sun 9am to 11pm

Contact: Tel: (0)4 581 5555, ribambelle.ae, ribambelle.dubai

Images: Instagram