11 fun soft play spots for kids in Dubai
Soft Play is the perfect way to burn off some kid energy indoors
Packed with slides, ball pits, and climbing frames, Dubai’s indoor soft play spots promise hours of bouncy fun for babies, toddlers, and kids. Many have no age limits, so parents can jump in and join the fun too! From trampoline parks to interactive museums, here are 11 of the best soft play areas in Dubai:
Air Maniax
View this post on Instagram
Air Maniax is a massive 15,000-square-foot inflatable park and warrior course packed with thrills for kids and parents too! Think assault courses, ziplines, slides, foam pits, a toddler zone, and laser frenzy fun.
Location: Air Maniax, 16 street, Al Quoz 1, Dubai and Arabian Centre, Al Khawaneej St
Times: Mon 2pm to 8pm; Tues to Wed 9am to 8pm; Thurs to Sat 9am to 10pm; Sun 9am to 9pm
Cost: From Dhs120
Contact: (0)4 348 8981, airmaniax.com
Boo Boo Laand
View this post on Instagram
Boo Boo Laand at The Dubai Mall is a colourful, 25,000-square-metre soft play wonderland for kids of all ages. From a super slide and mini football stadium to a princess zone and crawler area for tiny tots, it’s packed with family-friendly fun.
Location: Boo Boo Laand, Chinatown, Dubai Mall
Times: Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm; Fri to Sat 10am to 11pm
Cost: From Dhs70
Contact: Tel: (0)50 189 8140, booboolaand.com
Cheeky Monkeys
View this post on Instagram
Kids will go bananas for this award winning soft play centre. Spread across 3,000 square feet, it’s made for kids aged eight months to eight years, with fun classes in dance, karate, yoga, and even cooking. Keep an eye out for seasonal events and cool deals!
Location: Cheeky Monkeys, 7 locations across Dubai
Times: 9am to 10pm
Cost: From Dhs63
Contact: (0)56 505 7209, cheekymonkeys.com
Hamleys
View this post on Instagram
Hamleys Play at Dubai Hills Mall is where toys come to life. This magical space inside the iconic toy store features soft play, hands-on workshops, character meet-and-greets, live shows, and even a sweet shop. It’s fun, interactive, and perfect for parties too.
Location: Hamleys Play, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai
Times: Mon to Thurs 10am to 11pm; Fri 10am to 12pm; Sat 9am to 12am; Sun 9am to 11pm
Cost: From Dhs159
Contact: (0)4 223 1474, @hamleysplay_uae
Kids HQ
View this post on Instagram
Kids HQ is a three storey soft play haven packed with slides, ball pits, trampolines, and even a sensory pit for the littlest adventurers. They also run fun classes, check out the schedule online.
Location: Kids HQ, Umm Suqeim Road, Al Barsha 2, Dubai
Times: Mon to Thurs 9am to 7pm; Fri to Sun 10am to 9pm
Cost: From Dhs130
Contact: (0)4 548 6626, @kidshquae
La La Land
View this post on Instagram
La La Land is bursting with fun from jungle gyms and inflatable slides to obstacle courses and interactive games. Toddlers (under 3) have their own safe space, while older kids can get creative with arts and crafts like ceramic painting, glitter frames, and even Playdough and Xbox games. Friendly staff keep things running smoothly so everyone can play worry-free.
Location: La La Land, Mirdiff Uptown Mall and Dubai Hills Mall
Times: Mon to Thurs 9am to 11pm; Fri to Sun 8am to 12am
Cost: From Dhs55
Contact: (0)4 232 3919, @lalalandkidscentre
Leo & Leona
View this post on Instagram
Let imaginations run wild at Leo & Loona in Dubai Festival City Mall. Packed with over 30 attractions, think trampolines, go-karts, and glow in the dark fun, it’s perfect for kids aged 3 to 10. Bonus: there’s a family-friendly restaurant to fuel up after all the action.
Location: Dubai Festival City Mall, second floor, Dubai
Times: Mon to Thurs 9am to 11pm; Fri to Sun 8am to 12am
Cost: From Dhs139
Contact: (0)4 894 7117, leoloona.ae
Loco Bear
View this post on Instagram
Taking over a massive 70,000 square feet in Al Quoz 2, Loco Bear is a mega adventure zone for all ages. Little ones can dive into a unique slime universe and soft play zone, while older kids (and grown-ups) bounce across 18,500 square feet of trampolines, Ninja Warrior courses, parkour zones, and a wild wipeout challenge.
Location: Loco Bear, Al Quoz 2, Dubai,
Times: Mon to Fri 11am to 11pm; Sat 10am to 11pm; Sun 10am to 10pm
Cost: Dhs250
Contact: (800) 562 62, @goloco.dxb
Magic Planet
View this post on Instagram
Magic Planet now has its very own soft play zone, bright, bouncy, and perfect for little explorers with arcade games, rides, and bowling nearby, it’s easy to turn it into a full day of fun.
Location: Magic Planet, 5 locations across Dubai
Cost: Dhs165
Contact: Tel: (600) 599 905,@magicplanetmena
Orange Wheels
View this post on Instagram
Designed for kids aged 0 to 10 (but perfect for pre-schoolers), this fun-filled play centre blends learning with laughter. Parents can relax at the health-focused café, cleverly positioned so you can keep an eye on the little ones—no chasing required.
Location: Orange Wheels, 5 locations across Dubai
Cost: From Dhs60
Contact: (0)4 385 1880, @orangewheelsuae
Ribambelle
View this post on Instagram
Location: Ribambelle, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, Dubai
Operating hours: Mon to Sun 9am to 11pm
Contact: Tel: (0)4 581 5555, ribambelle.ae, ribambelle.dubai
Looking for more ways to burn off kids energy this long weekend, check out our best long weekend activities for kids in Dubai
Images: Instagram