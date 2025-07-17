Tea, treats and the prettiest afternoon set-ups in Dubai

Tea, cake, and the perfect excuse to relax – what’s not to love? Think plush settings, picture-perfect decor, and ocean views – Dubai has afternoon tea down to an art. Whether you’re here for the endless pours of tea or just in it for the pastries, from classic and laid-back vibes to creative and over-the-top indulgence, there’s no shortage of the best afternoon teas in Dubai to get your tea fix. Here are 16 of the best afternoon teas in Dubai to check out right now.

The Lana

Sweet and savoury treats, tea prepared by certified sommeliers, and live piano music—this is afternoon tea at The Lana. Expect elevated takes on classics like truffle egg sandwiches, smoked Scottish salmon, warm scones with Devon clotted cream, and rich coffee brioche. The drinks are just as considered, with iced teas and homemade lemonades mixed tableside. All served up with views of Downtown Dubai.

Location: The Lana, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai

Times: Daily, 1pm to 6pm

Cost: From Dhs600

Contact: (0)4 541 7755 | dorchestercollection.com

The Lounge, Address Beach Resort

Set within the glass conservatory of Address Beach Resort, The Lounge offers a calm, all-day setting, but the Breeze Blossom Afternoon Tea is the real standout. Served daily from 3pm to 8pm, it includes unlimited hot and cold beverages, priced at Dhs198 per person. For those looking to elevate the experience, it’s Dhs249 with a glass of Zonin Prosecco or Dhs298 with a glass of Louis Roederer Champagne. From Thursday to Saturday, a live harpist plays from 4pm — just the right kind of detail to make an afternoon feel like an occasion.

Location: Address Beach Resort, The Walk, JBR, Dubai

Times: Daily, 3pm to 10pm

Cost: From Dhs198 per person

Contact: (0)4 879 8888 | addresshotels.com

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Voted What’s On Dubai‘s Best Afternoon Tea 2021, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk afternoon tea serves up its afternoon tea in a sophisticated vault at Bijou Patisserie (lobby lounge). Prices start from Dhs195 for the afternoon tea with tea, coffee and homemade lemonade. You can elevate your experience and enjoy the afternoon tea above the clouds on the 51st floor at the exclusive Club Millésime with prices starting from Dhs385.

Location: Bijou Patisserie, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, lobby lounge, Wafi, Dubai

Times: Daily, 2pm to 6pm

Cost: From Dhs195 at Bijou Patisserie; from Dhs385 at Club Millésime

Contact: (0)4 281 4111 | sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Al Fayrooz Lounge

A solid choice if you’re hosting out-of-towners, this spot offers unbeatable views of Burj Al Arab. The terrace is perfect for those cooler months when you want to enjoy the scenery without breaking a sweat. Afternoon tea here is all about variety, think carefully curated sandwiches, cakes, and scones, served in a setting that’s elegant yet relaxed. The service is spot on, and there’s an impressive tea menu to choose from if you’re a fan of the brew.

Location: Al Fayrooz Lounge, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Umm Suqeim, Dubai

Times: Daily, 3pm to 6pm

Cost: From Dhs195 per person

Contact: (0)4 432 3232 | jumeirah.com

Aspen Cafe

Aspen Cafe by Kempinski at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates offers afternoon tea with nibbles ranging from sandwiches and wraps to scones and cakes. For sips, you’s have non-alcoholic bubbly and freshly brewed beverages.

Location: Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai

Times: Daily, 3pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs200 per person or Dhs375 for two

Contact: (0)4 409 5999 | kempinski.com

Mosaico

The Hi-Tea is a decadent affair at the luxury hotel, Palazzo Versace. Sample an assortment of finger sandwiches, plain scones with homemade jam; clotted cream; and lemon curd, and a variety of pastries. Pair it with Damman Freres tea. Only want tea to pair? It’s Dhs378 for two guests, but if you want two glasses of Prosecco, it’s Dhs504. If you’re meeting mates over a quick catch-up, opt for the Cream Tea offer which will get you fruit and plain scones, served with clotted cream, homemade jam and lemon curd and tea for Dhs95 per person.

Location: Palazzo Versace, Culture Village, Al Jaddaf, Dubai

Times: Daily, 10.30am to 7pm

Cost: Dhs378 for two (with tea), Dhs504 for two (with Prosecco), Dhs95 per person for Cream Tea

Contact: (0)4 556 8888 | palazzoversace.ae

The Royal Tearoom

For tea lovers who think they’ve seen it all, this spot is a must-try. Set in the vast lobby of one of the world’s most famous hotels, it’s hard to miss the dramatic water droplet sculpture and the fire walls at the entrance, the setting is as striking as the tea. When it comes to the tea itself, it’s all about the experience. With a detailed run-through of the tea-brewing process, you’ll get to enjoy a range of top-tier sandwiches and a generous spread of cakes. It’s one for the tea connoisseurs who appreciate the finer details.

Location: The Royal Tearoom, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: Daily, 2pm to 5pm

Cost: Dhs560 for two people

Contact: (0)4 426 2000 | atlantis.com

Grand Palaces Afternoon Tea at Blüthner Hall

Treat yourself to an afternoon of luxury with the Grand Palaces Afternoon Tea, served in the stunning Bluthner Hall. Here you can enjoy decadent desserts inspired by Europe’s most famous palaces, including the airy Victoria Sponge Cake and rich Sacher Torte. Alongside, enjoy a selection of savoury bites, sandwiches, tarts, pastries, and scones, all paired with a choice of carefully curated Nina’s Marie Antoinette teas, coffee, or hot chocolate.

Location: Raffles The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 2pm-6pm

Cost: Prices vary depending on the afternoon tea selection

Contact: (0)4 248 8888 | rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Ritz-Carlton Lobby Lounge (JBR)

Your afternoon tea at The Ritz-Carlton will include traditional scones, elegant sandwiches, and sweet treats such as truffles, macaroons and cakes. There are two options to pick from: traditional for Dhs215 which comes with tea or hot beverages, and Royal Treat for Dhs305 which includes a glass of champagne. You can even add Dhs150 per person for two hours of free-flowing sparkling wine.

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, The Walk, JBR, Dubai

Times: Daily, 12.30pm to 5pm

Cost: Dhs215 for traditional afternoon tea, Dhs305 for royal afternoon tea

Contact: (0)4 318 6150 | ritzcarlton.com

Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Expect dainty bites and elegant flavours at Peacock Alley’s Meet me at the Clock afternoon tea. On the savoury side, there’s wild crab with caviar, black truffle pommes mousseline, smoked salmon roulade, and foie gras puffs, alongside classic sandwiches like tuna and aioli on brioche and coronation chicken on whole grain. Sweet treats include strawberry and rose cake, mango cheesecake, pistachio and raspberry mousse, and warm scones served with clotted cream and seasonal jams. A selection of fine teas completes the experience, with the option to add a glass of bubbly if you fancy.

Location: Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Dubai

Times: Sunday to Friday, 2pm to 6pm

Cost: From Dhs225

Contact: (0)4 515 9818 | hilton.com

Shai Salon at Four Seasons Resort

Shai Salon at Four Seasons Resort Dubai marks a decade of sweet memories with its limited-edition ‘A Decade in Desserts’ afternoon tea. Crafted by Senior Executive Pastry Chef Nicolas Lambert, the menu takes guests on a journey through the cities that shaped him, from Hong Kong and St. Petersburg to Dubai. Expect creations like Fra-Sia “Vacherin” with white strawberry, yuzu and basil; a raspberry and almond biscuit layered with lemon cream; and Chocolates “Caprice” with white chocolate brownie and caramelised cocoa nibs. Highlights also include the Honey “Bee” with Hatta Mountain honey and apricot, Exotic “Cloud” with passion fruit and coconut, and Le Clafoutis de Jeannot, a warm blueberry dessert with Tahitian vanilla creme fraiche. Served with your choice of tea or coffee.

Location: Shai Salon, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Times: Daily, 3pm to 7pm

Cost: From Dhs260

Contact: (0)4 270 7805 | fourseasons.com

Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

You’ll get a selection of delectable treats at this all-new afternoon tea experience at Peacock Alley. Pick from the brew package, a pink gin cocktail package or a champagne package. The afternoon tea runs daily from 2pm to 6pm and starts at Dhs225 per person.

Location: Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 2pm to 6pm

Cost: From Dhs225 for classic, upgrade with a glass of bubbly for Dhs100

Contact: (0)4 818 2222 | waldorfastoria.com

Raffles

Raffles is serving the Classic Afternoon Tea, priced at Dhs195 per person, available daily from 2pm to 6pm. Plus, there is now a Kids’ Afternoon Tea (for children aged 12 and below) at Dhs75 per child. The experience features a delightful selection of savoury treats and sweet delicacies, elegantly presented on Victorian-style gold stands with unlimited tea and coffee served.

Location: Raffles Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Road, Wafi, Dubai

Times: Daily, 2pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs195 per person, Dhs75 for children (aged 12 and under)

Contact: (0)4 324 8888 | raffles.com/dubai

Godiva Café

Godiva Cafe at Rixos Premium Dubai is offering a scrumptious afternoon tea experience combining Belgian chocolate heritage with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. Savoury bites include cured salmon with caviar to Ottoman shrimp cocktail, sucuk & cheese Brioche and vegetarian quesadillas. On the sweet selection, there’s Godiva’s signature creations such as white chocolate cheesecake with kunafa crust, Turkish coffee chocolate swans, caramel eclairs, and Creme Brulee. Pair your experience with Dammann Freres tea s, or a choice of iced or flavoured coffee. It’s Dhs179 per person, or Dhs269 for two, and the afternoon tea is available daily from 3pm to 6pm.

Location: Godiva Café, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, Dubai

Times: Daily, 3pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs179 per person, Dhs269 for two



Contact: (0)4 520 0000 | (0)4 520 0000 | @rixospremiumdubai

Open Sesame

Love an afternoon tea? Try the quintessential British tradition with an Arabic twist at Open Sesame at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. The Neighborhood Arabic Tea Experience includes flavours from camel milk rose ganache to labneh-cucumber sandwiches and beyond.