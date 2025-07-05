From sharp fades and beard sculpting to massages, facials, and even braiding

These barbershops go far beyond your average trim. Whether you’re prepping for a big event or just want to freshen up your look, here are three stylish men’s salons in Dubai worth checking out

1847 For Men

A premium spot for the modern gent, 1847 is one of Dubai’s most trusted names in men’s grooming. Their services go far beyond just a quick trim – we’re talking hot towel shaves, facials, waxing, massages, hair removal, mani-pedis, and even advanced hair replacement solutions. What sets them apart? They broke a Guinness World Record for the most beard trims and shaves by a team in eight hours. Now that’s grooming greatness.

Location: 12 locations across Dubai including Emirates Towers, City Walk, and Dubai Hills Mall

Contact: Tel: (0)4 330 1847, 1847formen.com

Skills DXB

Skills DXB is a premium barbershop that blends old-school grooming with modern style. Located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, this award-winning spot offers a sleek setting and expert service, with a full range of hair, face, and grooming treatments. Services include everything from precision haircuts and beard trims to advanced hair treatments, facials, waxing, and mani-pedis. Unique offerings like hair braiding, hair botox, and scalp micropigmentation set skills apart, making it a go-to destination for complete men’s grooming.

Location: Skills DXB, Clover Bay Tower, Business Bay, Marasi Drive

Contact: Tel: (0)50 624 2005, skillsdxb.com

Cutting Edge Gents Salon

Cutting Edge is a sleek and modern barbershop delivering professional grooming services in the heart of Dubai. With branches in Business Bay and Dubai Marina, this contemporary salon offers a full suite of treatments – from classic haircuts and hot towel shaves to facials, waxing, massages, and hand and foot care. What sets Cutting Edge apart are its luxurious service options, including diamond peel facials, deep tissue massages, and rejuvenating hair treatments. It’s a one-stop shop for gents looking to refresh their look in style.

Location: 5 locations across Dubai including JLT and Ibn Battuta Mall

Contact: Tel: (0)4 360 8899, cuttingedgemens.com

