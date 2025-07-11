Craving a bite after midnight? Dubai doesn’t sleep and neither do these restaurants

Whether you’re fueling a post-party hunger, powering through a night shift, or just in the mood for a 3am manoushe, Dubai’s round-the-clock food scene has you covered. From sizzling shawarma and Turkish breakfasts to vegan sliders and Arabic grills, these 24/7 spots keep the kitchen hot all day (and night) long. Here are the go-to places where late-night eats meet all-day flavour

Allo Beirut

Whether it’s a late-night manoushe craving or a 3am shawarma run, Allo Beirut’s Hessa Street branch has you covered. This all-day Lebanese diner brings nostalgic Beirut street vibes to Dubai, serving everything from mezze and grills to fresh juices and Arabic sweets—round the clock. The menu is extensive, prices are reasonable, and the atmosphere hits that comforting, always-welcome feel no matter the hour.

Location: Allo Beirut, Hessa Street, Al Barsha

Contact: 800 86234788

@allobeirutgcc

Operation: Falafel

Operation: Falafel’s mission is simple – to serve authentic Middle Eastern street food with a modern twist. Open 24/7, this JBR hotspot dishes out everything from crispy falafel and hummus bowls to sliders, chips, and even chicken options too. Whether you’re post-beach, pre-party, or just hungry at 2am, Operation: Falafel delivers flavour, tradition, and convenience in one satisfying stop.

Location: Operation Falafel, The Walk JBR

Contact: 04 424 3098

@operationfalafel

Huqqabaz Garden

This vibrant Turkish eatery tucked inside Mall of the Emirates is more than just a shisha spot — it’s a round-the-clock escape into Anatolian flavours. HuQQabaz Garden serves up everything from indulgent Turkish breakfasts to sizzling grills and mezze, all in a colourful garden-inspired setting. Whether you’re starting your day with menemen and simit or winding down with shisha and mixed grills, it’s a 24/7 dining destination that brings a taste of Turkey to the heart of Dubai.

Location: Huqqabaz Garden, Mall of Emirates

Contact: 800 47229

@huqqabazgarden

