And one piece is dedicated to Sheikh Mohammed for his 76th birthday

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa – currently the tallest building in the world – is set to be the location of the world’s highest graffiti exhibition. The iconic tower is set to make history this week with an art exhibition titled No One Knows I Am Here by renowned graffiti artist and designer Ferhat Kaz.

The exhibition will feature 11 original artworks, each meticulously created on-site by the artist himself, and will be set up on the 108th floor of the tower. That’s just 55 floors below the top floor.

A highlight of the exhibition will be an exceptional piece dedicated to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who will be celebrating his 76th birthday on July 15. The piece will celebrate his visionary leadership and enduring legacy.

About the artist

Ferhat Kaz, originally from Istanbul, Turkey, is a Dubai resident of 11 years, and this sky-high exhibition will be his first solo exhibition.

He began his journey in Dubai, starting with a small graffiti shop in Global Village, and today he is recognised as one of the UAE’s most prominent self-taught graffiti artists.

He is a key member of the collective, Graffiti Dubai, where he creates vibrant, thought-provoking pieces. His work spans from large-scale mural installations to detailed wall art. He is also known for his expertise in graffiti art and is inspired by minimalism, graphic typography, and vintage aesthetics.

In the past, he has partnered with global powerhouses such as Rolls-Royce, Amazon, Red Bull, and Hugo Boss and prestigious local brands including Yas Marina Circuit F1, Meraas, Damac, and Dubai Police.

Speaking on the exhibition, the artist said, “Loneliness is not below – it ascends with us. This installation takes place at the highest residential point on earth, not for the view, but for the emotional metaphor. As we rise higher – physically or emotionally – we often become more isolated. This show captures that elevation of solitude, where connection fades and silence grows louder.”

Speaking on his piece that is dedicated to Sheikh Mohammed and his birthday, he stated the artwork ‘symbolising the unity and strength he has brought to this city, even as we explore the solitude that comes with reaching new heights’

The exhibition is only for invited guests, with art enthusiasts having the chance to win access via Ferhat Kaz’s Instagram @khaz.one

