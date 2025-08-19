Celebrate your birthday in Dubai for free with a day full of treats, surprises, and unforgettable experiences without spending a dirham

There’s no shortage of ways to make your special day extra memorable. Whether you’re a foodie, thrill-seeker, or shopaholic, we’ve rounded up all the best free birthday offers across Dubai so you can enjoy your big day in style. Here’s how to celebrate your birthday in Dubai for free.

RESTAURANTS

Paul Bakery and Restaurant

Get a free birthday cake on your special day. You can claim it up to seven days after your birthday by downloading the Paul Arabia app.

Location: Across all branches in Dubai

@paularabia

Boom Battle Bar

Play games and enjoy augmented reality for free on your birthday when booked with a group of ten or more. Whether it’s axe-throwing or crazy golf, a good time is guaranteed.

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai, Jumeirah Beach

Contact: 04 585 7357

@boom.dxb

The Coffee Club

The Coffee Club is a beloved Australian café chain with a cosy and contemporary setting, perfect for breakfast, brunch, or casual meetings. On your birthday, enjoy a free dessert by signing up for the The Coffee Club ME app and registering your birthday.

Location: Multiple locations across Dubai

@thecoffeeclubme

Secret Parties

Bring four paying friends and enjoy a complimentary birthday brunch with unlimited drinks, entertainment, and sparklers. Your birthday must fall within five days of the event. Select ‘Birthday Package’ when booking.

Location: Various brunches across the city

@secretpartiesdxb

AB’s Absolute Barbecues

Go to this popular grill restaurant on your birthday with at least two friends (adults), and the birthday boy or girl will receive a free birthday buffet and a cake on the house. Make a reservation well in advance to ensure you have a table.

Location: Available across all branches in Dubai: Dubai Media City, Deira, and Sheikh Zayed Road

@abbqme

Wagamama

Celebrate your birthday at any Wagamama branch in the UAE with just one other person and get a free main course of your choice. Minimum order value Dhs100; show a valid ID to claim.

Location: Branches across the city

@wagamamauae

Claw BBQ

Head with five mates to Claw BBQ at Hilton Dubai Palm on your birthday for the Saturday brunch and you can enjoy the standard package for free. Brunch runs from 12.30pm to 4pm, packed with indulgent comfort food and unlimited drinks. Book within six days of your birthday and choose the prosecco package.

Location: Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Contact: (04) 230 0054

@clawbbqpalm

Carluccio’s

Get a two-course meal any time in your birthday month with a minimum order of Dhs100. Multiple branches across Dubai.

Location: Various locations including Arabian Ranches, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall

@carlucciosme

Bubee Drinks

Buy one get one free on all drinks on your birthday. Show your Emirates ID or Passport to claim the offer.

Location: Any branch

@bubeedrinks

Tim Hortons

Receive a complimentary treat on your birthday if signed up to their rewards program.

Location: Any Tim Hortons branch

@timhortonsgcc

Lucky Voice

All birthday celebrants can enjoy Dhs300 in credit to use on food or experiences at the venue. Bring at least four friends and have a jolly good time. The deal applies two days before or after your birthday.

Location: Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights

Contact: (04) 429 9999

@luckyvoicedubai

ADVENTURE

Ignite Watersports

Enjoy a free one-hour stand-up paddle session on your birthday. WhatsApp the team to book.

Location: Shoreline Residences, Palm Jumeirah

Contact: (052) 249 5311

@ignitewatersports

Aquaventure

Celebrate your birthday at Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis The Palm. Register your date of birth online before your birthday to get a free day pass. Up to two guests can join at 20% discount.

Location: Aquaventure, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Contact: (04) 426 0000

@aquaventureworld

VOX Cinemas

VOX Cinemas Dubai offers a luxurious cinema experience, combining state-of-the-art technology with upscale comfort. On your birthday, enjoy a complimentary movie ticket by registering online. The ticket is redeemable within two weeks of your birthday.

Location: VOX Cinemas branches across Dubai



@voxcinemas

Wild Wadi Waterpark

Show proof of your birthday (Emirates ID) for free entry on your special day.

Location: Wild Wadi Waterpark, Umm Suqeim 3

Contact: (04) 348 4444

@wildwadiwaterpark

Cinemacity

Receive a free birthday ticket to watch any movie of your choice. Must be signed up to the loyalty program and visited the cinema twice prior.

Location: Cinemacity branches

@cinemacityuae

RETAIL

Sephora

Black or Gold Beauty Pass holders receive birthday freebies. Check your emails for details.

Location: Any Sephora branch

@sephoramiddleeast

Marks and Spencer

Receive a special birthday treat if signed up to a Sparks account. Must register your birthday within 35 days.

Location: Any Marks and Spencer branch

@marksandspencerme

Even if it's not your birthday, you can still enjoy free things to do in Dubai, we've rounded up the best experiences for everyone.

Images: What’s On Archive