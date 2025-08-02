The sun’s blazing – time to cool things down. Here are Abu Dhabi’s chilliest spots and sub-zero experiences to keep you refreshed

August is melting, but your plans don’t have to. Whether you’re flying solo or wrangling the kids, we’ve rounded up Abu Dhabi’s chilliest ways to beat the heat. From arctic escapes and frosty drinks to icy spa sessions and beyond, here are the sub-zero experiences worth adding to your summer bucket list.

Ice & Snow Activities

Snow Park at Snow Abu Dhabi

Winter magic lives year-round at Snow Abu Dhabi in Reem Mall. With snow-covered slides, bumper tubes, a crystal carousel, and daily snowfall, this frosty wonderland is the perfect spot for family fun or a playful cool-down. The temperature stays at -2ºC, so come bundled up and ready for snowball battles.

Location: Reem Mall, Al Reem Island

Times: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Cost: Tickets from Dhs215

Contact: 600 599905

Ice Skating at Zayed Sports City

Take a break from the heat and hit the ice at Zayed Sports City’s Olympic-size rink. Whether you’re a skating newbie or a figure skating pro, it’s a fun and refreshing way to cool down. They also offer lessons, so it’s great for beginners and kids, too.

Location: Zayed Sports City, Airport Road

Times: Daily, 10am to 10pm (check session timings)

Cost: From Dhs60 including skate rental

Contact: 02 403 4333

Wellness

Cryotherapy at UCRYO

Beat the heat with not one, not two, but three powerful cryo treatments at CRYO. Step into a 3-minute Whole Body Cryotherapy session and let the icy temps supercharge your recovery, energy, and metabolism. Need targeted relief? Localized Cryo zeroes in on sore muscles or joints. Craving that de-puffed glow? The Cryo Facial is your chilled path to radiant skin. Three ways to freeze at one cool wellness spot.

For wellness warriors, it’s the go to hub for cold therapy. Fast, focused, and seriously refreshing.

Location: The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Times: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Cost: From Dhs399 per treatment

Contact: 02 492 6844

Revive Ice Bath Therapy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revive Wellness Rehabilitation Center (@revive.abudhabi)

Looking to bounce back faster, feel sharper, and build mental grit? Revive’s guided ice bath therapy in Abu Dhabi offers cold water immersion (CWI) designed to reduce inflammation, boost circulation, and accelerate recovery. Whether you’re an athlete or simply want to upgrade your wellness routine, this therapeutic chill session is just what your body needs.

Location: Revive, Al Rahah St, Al Rahah, Abu Dhabi

Times:

Mon-Wed / Fri: 10am–3pm (Female), 3:30pm–9:30pm (Male)

Thurs: 10am–3pm (Male), 3:30pm–9:30pm (Female)

Sat: 10am–10pm (Male only)

Sun: 10am–8pm (Private bookings only – Mixed)

Cost: Dhs120 per session

Contact: 055 968 7856

