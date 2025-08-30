The best burgers in Dubai are waiting to be devoured

Packed with spots serving up some of the best burgers in Dubai. Whether you like them smashed, stacked, or tucked into a fluffy bun, the city’s burger scene is well worth exploring.

We’ve rounded up some of the best burgers in Dubai that you need to try at least once.

Pickl

Pickl has become a Dubai burger legend. Known for its juicy patties, soft potato buns, and that signature special sauce, this spot is a must-visit for burger lovers. While the beef burgers are unbeatable, don’t miss the chicken sando – it’s one of the city’s most talked-about burgers.

Location: Various locations around Dubai including JLT, JBR and Motor City

Times: Open daily, timings vary

Contact: (04) 584 6859

@pickl.mena

Salt

One of the most famous homegrown burger brands, Salt has won hearts all across the city. Its permanent home on Kite Beach is the perfect spot to grab a burger with sea views. Go for the original Salt burger, or try the chicken Cheetos slider for a fun twist. Families, friends, and foodies all flock here for a bite, and for good reason.

Location: Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3

Times: Daily, 10am to 2am

Contact: (600) 555551

@findsalt

DIME

If you love retro diners, DIME in Al Satwa will be right up your street. The vibe is old-school American, and the menu is simple, just two burgers, perfected to a tee. Add in some waffle fries, nuggets, and a shake, and you’ve got yourself a proper burger feast.

Location: Jumeirah Garden City, Al Satwa

Times: Daily, 5pm to midnight

Contact: @dimesburger

Maxzi The Good Food Shop

What started as an online grocery shop has become one of Dubai’s top burger spots. The award-winning Maxzi in Al Quoz is all about smashed wagyu patties, stacked high in soft potato buns with pickles, onions, and house sauce. Go big with the double or the triple patty if you’re extra hungry.

Location: Al Shafar Investment Building, Al Quoz

Times: Daily, 11am to 11pm

Contact: (04) 395 3988

@maxzithegoodfoodshop

Eleven Green

Created by husband-and-wife duo Sultan and Kinda Chatila, Eleven Green has become one of Dubai’s hottest burger joints. The Art Deco interiors set the scene, but it’s the burgers that steal the show – especially the Double Trouble with 11G sauce or the Bull Burger with cheddar, bacon jam, and bull sauce.

Location: Umm Suqeim, Meyan Mall, Al Thanya Street, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai

Times: Daily, 12pm to 12am

Contact: eleven-green.com

@elevengreen.uae

