Craving the perfect steak? From sizzling wagyu to giant tomahawks, steakhouses in Dubai serve some of the finest cuts in the world

Dubai’s steakhouse scene blends luxury, flavour, and experience. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, enjoying a romantic dinner, or simply indulging in high-quality meat, these restaurants offer expertly prepared steaks, fresh seafood, and creative sides in stunning settings. From South African-inspired classics to modern grill concepts, here’s a guide to the top steakhouses in Dubai where meat lovers can feast in style.

Doors Freestyle Grill

Doors Freestyle Grill is a steak and seafood restaurant in Dubai, known for its creative freestyle grill concept. Guests can enjoy expertly prepared steaks, fresh seafood, and unique specialty dishes in a vibrant waterfront setting. The restaurant is ideal for anything from intimate dinners to large private events, offering a lively atmosphere combined with high-quality food for a memorable dining experience.

Location: Bur Dubai, Umm Hurair 1

Times: 3pm to 12am

Contact: (0)4 519 6000

The Meat Co.

The Meat Co. is a premium steakhouse inspired by its South African roots. It offers a wide selection of juicy steaks from the USA, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, including wagyu and 1kg tomahawks. Steaks are cooked to perfection by world-class chefs and served with sides and drinks. The menu also includes truffle carpaccio, jumbo prawns, and lobster tails. With restaurants at Souk Al Bahar and Madinat Jumeirah, diners can enjoy great food with beautiful views of the Burj Khalifa or Burj Al Arab.

Location: Madinat Jumeirah and Souk Al Bahar

Times: 12pm to 12am

Contact: (04) 368 6040

Prime68 Steakhouse

Prime68 Steakhouse is a fine-dining restaurant known for its premium steaks and stunning views of Dubai. Located in the JW Marriott Marquis, it is popular for its elegant decor, panoramic city vistas, and high-quality dishes. Tables by the window offer the best views, while leather booths provide a cosy setting for a date night. The restaurant serves a la carte dinners on weekdays, with Saturday brunch and Sunday roast on weekends. Prime68 combines premium ingredients with a sleek, modern setting for a memorable steakhouse experience.

Location: JW Marriott Marquis

Times: 12pm to 3pm, 5:30pm to 12am

Contact: (04) 414 3000

The Cullinan

The Cullinan is a premier gourmet steakhouse in Dubai, offering an exquisite culinary journey from shore to sea. Named after the famous Cullinan diamond from South Africa, the restaurant is prized for its rare and high-quality offerings, just like the diamond itself. It features a large meat display and offers stunning views overlooking the Burj Al Arab, making it a top choice for steak lovers seeking a luxurious dining experience.

Location: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Times: 12pm to 2am

Contact: (0)4 570 4551

The Butcher Shop & Grill

The Butcher Shop & Grill is a legendary South African steakhouse in Dubai, known for its juicy, succulent steaks and lively atmosphere. Guests can enjoy high-quality cuts of meat, expertly prepared, alongside sides and a welcoming environment for gatherings and celebrations. The restaurant also features a specialty butchery, where diners can choose from the finest cuts.

Location: The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence

Times: 9am to 11:45pm

Contact: (0)4 428 1375

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is a Brazilian steakhouse in Dubai’s DIFC district, showcasing the traditional Southern Brazilian churrasco grilling technique. Guests can enjoy premium meats prepared by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs, along with a variety of sides and Brazilian-inspired dishes. The restaurant features a grand dining room, an open kitchen, a White Carrara marble Market Table, and a bar and lounge serving craft cocktails and Brazilian bites. There is also an outdoor courtyard and terrace shisha lounge with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa.

Location: Central Park Towers, DIFC

Times: 12am to 12pm

Contact: (0)4 343 8867

