Books that bring the UAE story to life, highlighting its history, growth, vision and resilience

Curious about how the UAE has become what it is in such a short time span? Pick up one of these books, and be prepared to go on a journey beginning from the early days of pearl diving.

Whether you’re a history buff, a culture lover, or just curious about the Emirates, these UAE books offer a fascinating journey through the nation’s past, present, and future, a must-read for anyone curious about the Emirates.

History and Leaders of the UAE

My Story: 50 Years 50 Lessons – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

An autobiography by the Dubai’s Ruler sharing his personal lessons from 50 years in leadership, as well as stories of Dubai and the UAE’s transformation.

To read more books about Sheikh Mohammed, check out To Be The First, his latest biography. You can purchase the book here.

Sheikh Zayed: An Eternal Legacy – Myrna Ayad

A moving tribute to Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father of the UAE, and his vision for unity, progress, and environmental care.

The History of the United Arab Emirates – John A Shoup

A complete history from ancient times to the present day, showing how the UAE evolved over centuries.

The United Arab Emirates: A Modern History – Muhammad Abdullah

Explains the political, social, and economic changes that shaped the UAE into a modern nation.

Keepers of the Golden Shore – Michael Quentin Morton

Tells the story of the UAE’s journey from pearl diving and trading to oil wealth and modern success.

Heritage of the UAE

Mleiha: Ancient Treasures of the UAE – Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi

A stunning coffee table book exploring Mleiha in Sharjah, one of the country’s most important archaeological sites, boasting rich artefacts and history.

The Oasis – Gertrude Dyck

A personal account of life in Abu Dhabi during its transformation from a desert settlement into a vibrant capital city.

Development of the UAE

City of Gold: Dubai and the Dream of Capitalism – Jim Krane

An inside look at how Dubai grew into a global hub for business, tourism, and luxury living.

When Ground Shifts: The Story of Dubai Expo 2020 – Reem Al-Hashimy

The behind-the-scenes story of how Dubai hosted Expo 2020, overcoming challenges to shine on the global stage.

The Military and Police Forces of the Gulf States – Athol Yates and Cliff Lord

A deep dive into the UAE’s security forces and their role in keeping the country safe and stable.

Culture of the UAE

Of Palm Trees and Skies – Dr Afra Atiq

A beautiful collection of poems and stories that capture the UAE’s landscapes, traditions, and way of life.

Letters to a Young Muslim – Omar Saif Ghobash

Written as a series of letters to his son, this book offers honest reflections on faith, identity, and life in the modern Arab world.