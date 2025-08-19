These are the essential tips, tricks and hacks for moving to Dubai that’ll help you hit the ground running now that your wheels have just touched the runway

Welcome to the adventure of moving to Dubai. With sky-piercing towers, endless sunshine, and a lifestyle that fuses luxury with non-stop action, it’s no wonder you’ve made the move. But beyond the glitz and glam, Dubai runs on its own rhythm, and navigating it takes a little know-how. Whether you’re here for work, chasing the sun, or starting a brand new chapter, these tips and hacks will help you settle in quickly, smoothly, and smartly.

Accommodation

Hunting for a home? Rent or invest

Dubai’s property market moves faster than a sand storm. We have a full guide to renting in Dubai here. Whether you’re renting first or ready to buy, start your search on Property Finder or Bayut. Found something you like? Move fast, the good ones go quick.

Not ready to commit to a long-term rental? Try Deluxe Holiday Homes or Settler Holiday Homes and pay monthly, utilities are included, and only a small deposit is required.

Getting around

The most popular public transport options in Dubai are taxis, Dubai Metro and buses.

Nol card = your magic pass

This little card gets you on the Metro, trams, buses, even pays for snacks, groceries, and petrol at select spots. Pro tip: Download the Shail app for transport timings and top-ups on the go.

Want to buy a car?

Alba Cars and RMA motors make car ownership easy and affordable, with finance options for every budget. You can browse online, get pre-approval, and even have it delivered.

Car rental

Invygo is your go to for flexible rentals. Book monthly (or longer) straight from the app, insurance, maintenance, and registration are all included. Easy. Friends or family flying in? Try Hertz as there is a physical store at the airport.

Swap your driver’s license ASAP

Most expats need a UAE driving license soon after arriving. Some can swap theirs, others need to take a test at Customer Happiness Centre. Either way, don’t delay, you’ll need it sooner than you think, especially if you plan to rent or buy a car.

Fuel up with Cafu, yes, petrol delivery exists

Forgot to fill your tank? Cafu brings fuel right to your doorstep, whether you’re at home or the office. Convenience level: expert.

Everyday tools

Life admin

Need passport photos, printing, or visa help? DESCO shops are everywhere, and they’re your one-stop shop for getting admin tasks done quickly.

Tasjeel is where you’ll go to register your car, renew your vehicle license, and get it inspected, you’ll get to know this place well.

Amer centres handle visas, Emirates IDs, and all things immigration, from application to cancellation, they’ve got you covered.

Download the must-have apps

Careem and Uber for rides.

Deliveroo, InstaShop and Careem for groceries and food.

UAE Pass for official documents.

JustLife is a lifesaver for everything from cleaners to massages, AC fixes to handymen.

And Noon? It delivers everything. Want a TV in an hour? Done. Popcorn and drinks in 12 minutes? Easy.

Save money

Look for deals

Dubai runs on all sorts of deals, happy hours, brunches, ladies nights, UAE resident offers and so much more, look out for them to save serious money. There are also discount apps that cover almost everything whether it’s deliveries, groceries, beauty or dining.

Level up your credit card game

If you’re good with repayments, it pays to be strategic with your credit card. Go for one that earns Emirates Skywards Miles and you’ll get free flights, upgrades, and lounge access faster than you think. Love to shop? Look for Noon and Amazon cards with discounts or cashback. Hotel hopper? Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors cards earn you free stays, upgrades, and VIP perks.

Local water is the way to go

Stick to locally bottled water in restaurants, it tastes just as good as imported brands and is much cheaper. Avoid drinking tap water, as it isn’t safe to drink, so bottled water is the best way to stay hydrated.

Lifestyle hacks

Follow What’s On to stay in the know

From buzzy brunches and secret beaches to concerts, staycays, and new openings, we’ve got our finger firmly on the pulse. Follow What’s On (and bookmark whatson.ae) to stay one step ahead of Dubai life.

Buy second hand

People are coming and going, moving in and moving out of the city all the time and as a result, there is a constant stream of buying and selling things secondhand. Find pretty much any furniture on Facebook groups or marketplace or if you’re looking for fashion there are lots of preloved shops around Dubai.

Facebook groups: your expat insider guide

Need a handyman? Want honest restaurant recommendations? Join local expat Facebook groups. They’re full of helpful tips, real-life reviews, and used furniture for sale.

Shop & Ship for home comforts

Can’t find your go to snacks, beauty faves, or electronics in Dubai? Shop & Ship delivers from over 40 countries right to your new doorstep, ideal for hard to source products.

Pick your mobile provider wisely

du, Virgin Mobile, and Etisalat by e& are your big three. Check which gives you the best deal on data, roaming, and international calling based on your habits.

Get a shower filter

Dubai’s desalinated water is safe, but tough on skin and hair. A simple shower filter (like Blu on Amazon) can make a big difference, especially if you have colour-treated hair or sensitive skin.

Calling home

What’sApp calls don’t work here, so download the Botim app to call home and see those familiar faces.

Times of the year

Summer

Yes, it’s hot. But with AC everywhere, Dubai’s designed for it. Hit the malls, take a night swim, join a 24/7 gym, or try trampoline parks, escape rooms, and even indoor ski slopes. You’ve got options. You’ll also find that many expats head back to their home countries too so the city quietens down, there’s less traffic and there are summer discounts everywhere. Find our summer guide here.

Ramadan

Ramadan is a holy time that usually occurs during the month of March, and while rules have relaxed, respect is still expected. Avoid eating or drinking in public during daylight hours, and dress modestly.

Christmas

Dubai goes all out at Christmas, with festive brunches, Christmas markets, and mulled wine galore. Everywhere you look, you’ll spot Christmas trees and markets and you might even stumble upon the biggest one you’ve ever seen.

A little Arabic goes a long way:

As-salaam alaykum : Peace be upon you

A common greeting. The usual reply is Wa alaykum as-salaam : and peace be upon you too.

: Peace be upon you A common greeting. The usual reply is : and peace be upon you too. Marhaba : Hello

A casual, friendly way to say hi.

: Hello A casual, friendly way to say hi. Shukran : Thank you

Politeness goes a long way, you’ll use this one a lot.

: Thank you Politeness goes a long way, you’ll use this one a lot. Min fadlak / Min fadlik : Please

“Min fadlak” when speaking to a man, “Min fadlik” when speaking to a woman. Perfect for asking for help or placing an order.

: Please “Min fadlak” when speaking to a man, “Min fadlik” when speaking to a woman. Perfect for asking for help or placing an order. Mashallah : An expression of appreciation or admiration, like saying “What a blessing!” or “How beautiful!”

: An expression of appreciation or admiration, like saying “What a blessing!” or “How beautiful!” Inshallah : If God wills or God willing

Used when talking about future plans or hopes.

: If God wills or God willing Used when talking about future plans or hopes. Khalas : Done or That’s it, said politely to signal completion.

Yalla : Let’s go! or Come on! A fun, common way to hurry things along.

: Done or That’s it, said politely to signal completion. : Let’s go! or Come on! A fun, common way to hurry things along. Mabrook : Congratulations

Use this to celebrate someone’s good news or achievement.

: Congratulations Use this to celebrate someone’s good news or achievement. Habibi / Habibti: My love or Beloved (male & female / only female)

A warm, affectionate term often used among friends and family.

Images: What’s On Archive