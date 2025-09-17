From desert beginnings to futuristic flying taxis, the UAE’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary

In less than two centuries, this UAE has transformed from small fishing villages into a global hub for business, culture, and innovation. To celebrate that spirit, we’ve rounded up some of the UAE’s most fascinating milestones that continue to shape its story.

1833: Dubai is founded

Dubai began as a small settlement along the Creek, laying the foundation for the city we know today.

1950: Oil is discovered

The discovery of oil marked a turning point for the UAE, sparking rapid economic development and infrastructure growth.

1960: Dubai Airport opens

The emirate’s first airport paved the way for Dubai to become one of the world’s busiest international hub.

1969: Abu Dhabi TV starts broadcasting

Television brought news and entertainment into homes across the capital for the very first time.

1971: The UAE is formed

On December 2, the seven emirates united to create the United Arab Emirates.

1973: The Dirham is introduced

The UAE’s own currency replaced the Gulf rupee, symbolising economic independence.

1974: First direct telephone service between Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Communication became faster and more connected, helping unite the growing nation.

1979: Dubai Trade Centre opens

Opened by Queen Elizabeth II, it became the city’s first skyscraper and a landmark of progress.

1985: Emirates Airline makes its first flight

From two aircrafts to a world-leading fleet, Emirates has been flying the UAE flag high ever since.

1989: The first Dubai Airshow is held

This aviation event grew into one of the world’s biggest, showcasing aerospace innovation.

1996: Dubai Shopping Festival launches

What began as a retail celebration is now a global attraction drawing millions of visitors.

1997: Global Village begins at the Creek

Starting out as a collection of kiosks, it’s now one of Dubai’s most visited attractions.

1999: Burj Al Arab opens

Shaped like a sail, the hotel became an instant icon of luxury and modern Dubai.

2000: Dubai Financial Market is founded

Strengthening Dubai’s role as a regional financial powerhouse.

2004: Sheikh Khalifa becomes UAE President

Following after his father, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was appointed the role.

2005: Ski Dubai opens

Snow in the desert? Yes. The world marvelled at this one of a kind indoor ski resort.

2007: Women-only pink taxis launch

A world-first initiative promoting inclusivity for female passengers.

2007: First residents move into Palm Jumeirah

The man-made island project welcomed its very first homeowners.

2007: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque completed

One of the world’s most breathtaking mosques opened to the public.

2008: Sheikh Hamdan appointed Crown Prince of Dubai

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, known as Fazza, became Crown Prince.

2008: Dubai Mall opens

Now the world’s most visited shopping destination, it redefined the retail experience.

2009: Dubai Metro opens

The city’s first metro system revolutionised transport for millions of commuters.

2010: Burj Khalifa opens

The tallest building on Earth became Dubai’s ultimate landmark.

2013: Dubai Miracle Garden opens

The world’s largest flower garden blossomed in the desert.

2014: Dubai Tram launches

Connecting Dubai Marina and JBR, it added another layer to public transport.

2016: Dubai Opera opens

A cultural landmark hosting world-class performances and events.

2017: Louvre Abu Dhabi opens

The region’s first universal museum brought masterpieces from around the world to Saadiyat Island.

2018: Dubai Frame opens

The striking structure offers a unique view of old and new Dubai.

2021: Expo 2020 Dubai opens

The six-month world expo showcased innovation, culture, and collaboration on a global scale.

2021: UAE celebrates 50 years

The nation marked its Golden Jubilee with spectacular celebrations.

2022: Museum of the Future opens

This futuristic landmark became a symbol of innovation and possibility.

2024: Etihad Rail launches passenger services

Connecting cities by rail for the first time, transforming travel within the UAE.

2025: Ain Dubai reopens

The world’s largest observation wheel is back in action.

2025: Flying taxis take off

Dubai successfully completed its first electric flying taxi test flight, stepping into the future of transport.

