34 interesting UAE milestones that will blow your mind
From desert beginnings to futuristic flying taxis, the UAE’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary
In less than two centuries, this UAE has transformed from small fishing villages into a global hub for business, culture, and innovation. To celebrate that spirit, we’ve rounded up some of the UAE’s most fascinating milestones that continue to shape its story.
1833: Dubai is founded
Dubai began as a small settlement along the Creek, laying the foundation for the city we know today.
1950: Oil is discovered
The discovery of oil marked a turning point for the UAE, sparking rapid economic development and infrastructure growth.
1960: Dubai Airport opens
The emirate’s first airport paved the way for Dubai to become one of the world’s busiest international hub.
Also read: Dubai Airport to close: All flights to shift to Al Maktoum International
1969: Abu Dhabi TV starts broadcasting
Television brought news and entertainment into homes across the capital for the very first time.
1971: The UAE is formed
On December 2, the seven emirates united to create the United Arab Emirates.
1973: The Dirham is introduced
The UAE’s own currency replaced the Gulf rupee, symbolising economic independence.
1974: First direct telephone service between Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Communication became faster and more connected, helping unite the growing nation.
1979: Dubai Trade Centre opens
Opened by Queen Elizabeth II, it became the city’s first skyscraper and a landmark of progress.
1985: Emirates Airline makes its first flight
From two aircrafts to a world-leading fleet, Emirates has been flying the UAE flag high ever since.
1989: The first Dubai Airshow is held
This aviation event grew into one of the world’s biggest, showcasing aerospace innovation.
1996: Dubai Shopping Festival launches
What began as a retail celebration is now a global attraction drawing millions of visitors.
1997: Global Village begins at the Creek
Starting out as a collection of kiosks, it’s now one of Dubai’s most visited attractions.
Also read: Global Village Dubai announces reopening date for 2025/2026
1999: Burj Al Arab opens
Shaped like a sail, the hotel became an instant icon of luxury and modern Dubai.
2000: Dubai Financial Market is founded
Strengthening Dubai’s role as a regional financial powerhouse.
2004: Sheikh Khalifa becomes UAE President
Following after his father, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was appointed the role.
2005: Ski Dubai opens
Snow in the desert? Yes. The world marvelled at this one of a kind indoor ski resort.
2007: Women-only pink taxis launch
A world-first initiative promoting inclusivity for female passengers.
2007: First residents move into Palm Jumeirah
The man-made island project welcomed its very first homeowners.
2007: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque completed
One of the world’s most breathtaking mosques opened to the public.
2008: Sheikh Hamdan appointed Crown Prince of Dubai
HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, known as Fazza, became Crown Prince.
2008: Dubai Mall opens
Now the world’s most visited shopping destination, it redefined the retail experience.
2009: Dubai Metro opens
The city’s first metro system revolutionised transport for millions of commuters.
Also read: Here’s everything we know about the Dubai Metro Blue Line
2010: Burj Khalifa opens
The tallest building on Earth became Dubai’s ultimate landmark.
2013: Dubai Miracle Garden opens
The world’s largest flower garden blossomed in the desert.
2014: Dubai Tram launches
Connecting Dubai Marina and JBR, it added another layer to public transport.
2016: Dubai Opera opens
A cultural landmark hosting world-class performances and events.
2017: Louvre Abu Dhabi opens
The region’s first universal museum brought masterpieces from around the world to Saadiyat Island.
2018: Dubai Frame opens
The striking structure offers a unique view of old and new Dubai.
2021: Expo 2020 Dubai opens
The six-month world expo showcased innovation, culture, and collaboration on a global scale.
2021: UAE celebrates 50 years
The nation marked its Golden Jubilee with spectacular celebrations.
2022: Museum of the Future opens
This futuristic landmark became a symbol of innovation and possibility.
2024: Etihad Rail launches passenger services
Connecting cities by rail for the first time, transforming travel within the UAE.
2025: Ain Dubai reopens
The world’s largest observation wheel is back in action.
2025: Flying taxis take off
Dubai successfully completed its first electric flying taxi test flight, stepping into the future of transport.
Images: What’s On Archive