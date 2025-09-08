Dubai is home to some of the best fine dining in the world, and there’s no better way to experience it than through a tasting menu

These carefully designed journeys allow chefs to showcase their creativity while giving diners the chance to enjoy a variety of flavours in one sitting. From Michelin-starred restaurants to intimate chef-led experiences, the city offers tasting menus for every food lover.

Here are some of the most impressive tasting menus in Dubai to add to your list.

Loona

Loona brings modern Italian flair to Downtown Dubai. Their 12-course tasting menu, Loona Russa, begins with a selection of refreshing fruit drinks and blends Italian tradition with Russian ingredients. It features wagyu, king crab, scallops with black caviar, and chorizo caviar pizza. Some courses arrive with fire or ice smoke, and the dessert is made with their own Dubai chocolate, making it not just a meal but a full dining experience.

Location: Loona, Vida Residence Downtown, Burj Khalifa Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 3pm to 9pm

Cost: From Dhs485 per person, wine pairing available

Contact: (058) 850 2200

loona.ae

FZN by Björn Frantzén

FZN is the Dubai branch of the award-winning Frantzén from Stockholm. The restaurant serves a nine-course tasting menu where Nordic cooking meets Japanese flavours. The space is very small with only 27 seats, 13 of which are around the open kitchen, so you can watch the chefs at work and enjoy a very personal dining experience. The menu includes dishes such as duck with yuzu and foie gras and turbot with cured wagyu. Guests can select from different drink pairings or explore the wine cellar themselves.

Location: FZN by Björn Frantzén, Atlantis The Palm, The Palm Jumeirah

Times: Tuesday to Saturday, 7pm to 1am

Cost: From Dhs2,000 per person, wine pairing available

Contact (050) 107 6322

@restaurantfzn

Trèsind Studio

Trèsind Studio brings a contemporary twist to Indian cuisine in a small and private setting on The Palm. Led by chef Himanshu Saini since 2022, it has just 20 seats, making each visit a personal and attentive experience. The dining space is designed so all guests can watch the chefs in action. Every dish is carefully crafted with precision, producing striking presentations and bold flavours. Trèsind Studio is also the first Indian restaurant in the world to be awarded three Michelin stars, making its tasting menu a must-try in Dubai.

Location: Trèsind Studio, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily 6pm to 10pm

Cost: Dhs1,350 per person

Contact: (058) 895 1272

@tresindstudio

Ossiano

Ossiano is a Michelin-starred restaurant offering a 10-course tasting menu focused on fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from the sea. Each dish is carefully prepared to highlight natural flavours and sustainable produce. The restaurant is set next to a large aquarium, allowing diners to watch fish, sharks and other sea creatures swim past while enjoying their meal.

Location: Ossiano, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily 6pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs1,250 per person

Contact: (04) 426 0770

@ossianodubai

TakaHisa

TakaHisa is a high-end Japanese restaurant specialising in an omakase tasting menu ranging from nine, 10 to 12 courses. It features premium ingredients from Japan, including A5 Kobe beef and expertly prepared sushi, making it a top choice for fans of these flavours. The restaurant is run by chefs Takashi Manekata, known for his sushi skills, and Hisao Ueda, a wagyu expert. Every course is carefully crafted to highlight the quality of the ingredients and provide an exceptional dining experience.

Location: TakaHisa, Banyan Tree, Bluewater Island

Times: Daily 6pm to 11pm

Cost: From Dhs1,500 per person

Contact: (04) 556 6688

@takahisa_dubai

Images: What’s On Archive