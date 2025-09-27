Best wine bars in Dubai? Here’s the list

Wine has been around for thousands of years, and people who love it, really love it. If your idea of luxury starts with a great bottle of wine, we get you. In a city that’s all about the finer things in life, wine is taking centre stage, from full-bodied reds paired with slow-cooked meats to crisp whites alongside oysters and cheese. Some of the best wine bars in Dubai even build their menus around iconic wine regions. If that sounds like your kind of vibe, here are some of the best wine bars in Dubai when you’re craving a proper glass (or bottle) of wine.

Soirée

Soirée bar is a chic Manhattan-style parlor centred around a cozy chimney and an art-deco bar counter, where vinyl records set the mood. It combines an eclectic wine philosophy with the latest cocktail trends, complemented by elegant, inventive dishes crafted by Chef Alena Solodovichenko. The vibe is sophisticated and stylish, capturing the essence of an upscale New York wine bar right in Dubai.

Location: ME Dubai, Opus Tower by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay

Times: Monday to Thursday 5pm to 1am, Friday to Sunday 5pm to 2am

Contact: (055) 413 6648 | @soiree.dxb

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

Il Borro’s wine list is carefully curated to bring the best of Tuscany straight to Dubai. Alongside their own estate labels, you’ll find selections from other top Tuscan producers. The estate itself has been organic-certified since 2015, so if biodynamic and organic wines matter to you, this is the spot. Expert sommeliers are on hand to guide your choices while you settle into the elegant yet welcoming bar or enjoy the terrace on pleasant days.

Location: Jumeirah Al Naseem, Umm Suqeim 3

Times: Monday to Friday 12pm to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 11.30pm; Saturday & Sunday 12pm to 4pm, 6.30pm to 11.30pm

Contact: (04) 275 2555 | @tuscanbistrodubai

BOCA

No list of Dubai wine spots is complete without BOCA. A casual-chic spot in the heart of DIFC, BOCA is just as much about the wine as it is about the food. It’s a modern Spanish restaurant with a bar that’s just as much the draw as the food. The vibe is chilled out, warm lighting, big tables, casual chatter, and a terrace that feels like a hidden corner of the city. Ideal for a grown-up night out where conversation matters and the mood stays easy. Go for a catch-up, some light bites, and a solid wine list featuring Mediterranean favourites, with a great selection of natural and organic bottles too.

Location: BOCA, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai

Times: Daily 12pm to 2am (kitchen closes at 11.30pm)

Contact: (04) 323 1833 | @bocadubai

Akira Back

Akira Back at W Dubai – The Palm offers a unique fusion of modern Japanese cuisine with Korean and global twists, crafted from seasonal, artisanal ingredients. With breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline, this stunning spot is perfect for both date nights and group gatherings. Recognized in the Michelin Guide from 2022 to 2025, it also comes with an impressive wine list featuring French, Italian, Spanish, and Greek selections by the glass or bottle.

Location: W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Mon to Fri & Sun 7pm to 11.30pm; Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, 7pm to 11.30pm

Contact: (04) 245 5800 | @akirabackdubai

Salotto by Chic Nonna

Perched with views of the Burj Khalifa and a long bar that invites you to take a seat, Salotto is the kind of refined spot where wine lovers feel at home. With around 18 wines by the glass, priced well for such an elevated setting, this place balances elegance with accessibility. Picture it as a chic living room: ideal for sipping a good glass, then letting the night evolve naturally as live DJs or entertainment step in to elevate the atmosphere.

Location: Gate Avenue Mall, Zone D 1st floor, Trade Centre – DIFC

Times: Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 1am; Friday & Saturday, 4pm to 2am; Sunday closed

Contact: (04) 605 2000 | @salottobychicnonna

Grapeskin Grape Bar & Kitchen

Looking for fun, chilled drinks in a lively yet relaxed setting? Grapeskin is your spot. With great tunes and wallet-friendly prices, you can sample some of the world’s finest wines while their knowledgeable team guides you through a vineyard journey. The ambiance is casual and laid-back, perfect for relaxed evenings. Known for its eclectic vintage selection and sharing platters, Grapeskin delivers a unique wine bar experience focused on variety and quality.

Location: La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk

Times: Monday to Thursday 4pm to 1am, Friday until 2am, Saturday 2pm to 2am, Sunday until 1am

Contact: (04) 403 3111 | @grapeskindubai