Must know: Important phone numbers in Dubai
Both tourists and residents should be aware of these important phone numbers in Dubai
Look, we know there’s an app for everything now; however, sometimes we just need to hear a human voice. These are the phone numbers you need to be aware of if you’re in Dubai, either living or visiting.
Emergency numbers in Dubai
Police – 999
To call the emergency line for Dubai police, it’s 999. This should be called when reporting a crime, accident, or need for police intervention.
Ambulance – 998
An ambulance should be called when there is a serious medical emergency. Whether it’s an accident, sudden illness, or other health emergency, the Dubai Ambulance Service is available around the clock.
Fire – 997
For fire-related emergencies, Dubai Fire and Rescue are on hand to help, whether it’s a building fire, forest fire, or anything else fire-related. There are 20 fire stations situated around the city and the fire brigade has an average response time of just eight minutes.
Electricity Failure – 991
For any electrical emergencies such as power outages, short circuits, and electrical hazards.
Water Emergency – 992
For water-related emergencies, contact DEWA in Dubai through the above number.
Coast Guard – 996
The number to use if there are boating accidents or anything related to the sea.
Pharmacies
Aster Pharmacy – 800 700 600
Aster Pharmacy is open 24/7 and is always on hand to deliver anything you need around Dubai. This should give you peace of mind if you or a loved one falls sick.
Life Pharmacy 04 344 1122
Another big brand pharmacy who are contactable 24/7.
Other useful phone numbers in Dubai
CAFU 800 692 238
If you’re stuck on the road in Dubai (or Abu Dhabi), or if you’ve run out of petrol, need a jumpstart or have a flat tyre, CAFU can come to your rescue on the road.
Dubai Municipality – 800 900
For any civic issues, whether related to health, safety, or hygiene, the Dubai Municipality provides a helpline at 800 900 for complaints or enquiries about public services, including pest control, sanitation, and maintenance.
Dubai Police Call Centre – 901
This is for non-emergency enquiries.
Dubai International Airport – 04 224 5555
Contact the airport by dialling the above number for queries about lost and found, flight status, or passport control.
Dubai Taxi – 800 88088
To contact Dubai Taxi Company, call the number above for enquiries, concerns, or help.
Road and Traffic Authority Dubai (RTA) – 800 90 90
For queries relating to driving, public transport, licences, and more, this call centre is on hand to help.
Embassies in Dubai
There are various reasons that people may need to call an embassy, whether they have lost their passports or just need some advice.
Here are some of the numbers below.
American Embassy: +971 2 414 2200
British Embassy: +971 4 309 4444
Canadian Embassy: +971 4 404-8444
Irish Embassy: +971 2 4958200
Indian Embassy: (800) 46342
South African Embassy: +971 2 417 6400
Image: Unsplash