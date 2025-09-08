Both tourists and residents should be aware of these important phone numbers in Dubai

Look, we know there’s an app for everything now; however, sometimes we just need to hear a human voice. These are the phone numbers you need to be aware of if you’re in Dubai, either living or visiting.

Emergency numbers in Dubai

Police – 999

To call the emergency line for Dubai police, it’s 999. This should be called when reporting a crime, accident, or need for police intervention.

Ambulance – 998

An ambulance should be called when there is a serious medical emergency. Whether it’s an accident, sudden illness, or other health emergency, the Dubai Ambulance Service is available around the clock.

Fire – 997

For fire-related emergencies, Dubai Fire and Rescue are on hand to help, whether it’s a building fire, forest fire, or anything else fire-related. There are 20 fire stations situated around the city and the fire brigade has an average response time of just eight minutes.

Electricity Failure – 991

For any electrical emergencies such as power outages, short circuits, and electrical hazards.

Water Emergency – 992

For water-related emergencies, contact DEWA in Dubai through the above number.

Coast Guard – 996

The number to use if there are boating accidents or anything related to the sea.

Pharmacies

Aster Pharmacy – 800 700 600

Aster Pharmacy is open 24/7 and is always on hand to deliver anything you need around Dubai. This should give you peace of mind if you or a loved one falls sick.

Life Pharmacy 04 344 1122

Another big brand pharmacy who are contactable 24/7.

Other useful phone numbers in Dubai

CAFU 800 692 238

If you’re stuck on the road in Dubai (or Abu Dhabi), or if you’ve run out of petrol, need a jumpstart or have a flat tyre, CAFU can come to your rescue on the road.

Dubai Municipality – 800 900

For any civic issues, whether related to health, safety, or hygiene, the Dubai Municipality provides a helpline at 800 900 for complaints or enquiries about public services, including pest control, sanitation, and maintenance.

Dubai Police Call Centre – 901

This is for non-emergency enquiries.

Dubai International Airport – 04 224 5555

Contact the airport by dialling the above number for queries about lost and found, flight status, or passport control.

Dubai Taxi – 800 88088

To contact Dubai Taxi Company, call the number above for enquiries, concerns, or help.

Road and Traffic Authority Dubai (RTA) – 800 90 90

For queries relating to driving, public transport, licences, and more, this call centre is on hand to help.

Embassies in Dubai

There are various reasons that people may need to call an embassy, whether they have lost their passports or just need some advice.

Here are some of the numbers below.

American Embassy: +971 2 414 2200

British Embassy: +971 4 309 4444

Canadian Embassy: +971 4 404-8444

Irish Embassy: +971 2 4958200

Indian Embassy: (800) 46342

South African Embassy: +971 2 417 6400

Image: Unsplash