From chill paddles to adrenaline-pumping adventures, water sports in Dubai are the ultimate way to make a splash this season

It’s the first day of autumn in Dubai, and you know what that means – winter is almost in full swing. With the temperatures set to dip soon, the city is gearing up for those perfect outdoor days that make living here so good. And what better way to enjoy it than by diving into the best water sports in Dubai?

Whether you’re gliding across calm seas in a kayak, soaring through the sky with a parasail, or zipping along the coastline on a jet ski, the options are as endless as the ocean views. Here’s your guide to the most exciting ways to get wet and wild this season.

Banana boat

Grab your mates, hang on tight, and prepare for a serious splash. The giant inflatable banana will have you screaming with laughter as it zips across the water.

Location: Sky & Sea Adventures, JBR

Times: Daily 8.30am to 6pm

Cost: From Dhs500

@skyandseadxb

Flyboarding

Blast into the air with water-powered jet nozzles and feel like a real-life superhero. Expect adrenaline and possibly, a few wipeouts – it may even become your new favourite sport.

Location: Hydro Water Sports, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily 10am to 6pm

Cost: From Dhs450

@hydrowatersportsuae

Jet skiing

Roar across Dubai’s coastline with the wind in your hair and skyscrapers in the background. This is a classic watersport that never gets old, and Dubai folk just love it.

Location: Shark Jet Ski Rental, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily 8am to 8pm

Cost: From Dhs315

@sharkjetski

Kayaking

For something more chilled, grab a kayak and paddle your way across calm waters with the city skyline behind you. Peaceful, scenic, and also, family-friendly.

Location: SeaYou Watersport Center, Sofitel The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily 9am to 6pm

Cost: From Dhs260

Contact: (050) 551 0238

Parasailing

Soar up to 200 metres above the water and take in epic views of Dubai from the sky. This one’s not for the faint-hearted, but it’s totally worth it.

Location: Dubai Marina Harbour, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily 10am to 6pm

Cost: From Dhs700 (two people)

@sealifedubai

Surf’s Up at Wavehouse

Not just about bowling and arcade games, Wavehouse is home to Surf’s Up, an artificial wave machine pumping out seven tonnes of water per second. Surf, bodyboard, or wipeout on repeat.

Location: Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily noon to 11pm

Cost: From Dhs370

@atlantisthepalm

