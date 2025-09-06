Dubai has a wide range of supermarkets catering to every taste and budget

Whether you want fresh food, international brands, or affordable deals, there is a store in Dubai for you. Here is a guide to some of the most popular supermarkets in Dubai.

Note that some items mentioned may vary depending on the size of the shops across Dubai

Carrefour

Carrefour is one of the biggest supermarkets in Dubai. You can find almost everything under one roof. It also offers fresh cakes, breads, and on-the-go food from its deli section. You can also grab bundle deals, electronics, and clothes. It is perfect for everyday shopping or picking up something special.

Find locations here: carrefouruae.com

Lulu Hypermarket

Lulu is known for good deals and affordable prices. You can shop for clothes, perfume, make-up, electronics and a variety of food. It is a great choice if you are looking for everyday essentials or discounted items.

Find locations here: gcc.luluhypermarket.com

Waitrose and Spinneys

Waitrose and Spinneys are popular high-end supermarkets under the same parent company. They offer similar products as well as their own branded items from the UK. Both have fresh food, bakery, deli items, and imported goods. Spinneys is slightly more affordable, but both are ideal for premium-quality groceries.

Find locations here: waitress.ae and spinneys.com

Viva

Viva is a budget-friendly option for shoppers. It is known for pocket-friendly prices, unique brands, and bundle packs. It is a favourite for shoppers who want to save without compromising on variety.

Find locations here: myviva.com

Geant

Geant is a supermarket that has most of the items you need. It is a popular choice for everyday groceries and household products. You can find fresh food, pantry staples, and general essentials.

Find locations here: geantuae.com

Park n Shop

Park n Shop specialises in expat foods from the UK, Europe and America. You can find a mix of international brands and budget-friendly products, making it a convenient stop for expats.

Find locations here: parknshop.ae

