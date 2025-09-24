If you love bold flavours, fresh ingredients and generous portions, Lebanese restaurants in Dubai are always a winner

From creamy hummus and crispy falafel to juicy grilled meats and sweet desserts, there is something for everyone. Dubai is full of Lebanese restaurants, but these five stand out for taste and atmosphere.

Babel

Babel Dubai brings a taste of Lebanon to the heart of Dubai Mall. The restaurant serves traditional Lebanese dishes with a modern touch, from mezze and grills to hearty stews. Sharing is encouraged, with signature dishes such as kibbeh shish barak, siyadieh with caramelised onions, and slow-cooked mulukhiyah. Breakfast options include mini manakish, fresh bread with foul, sunny side up eggs, and eggplant makdous.

The space is calm and welcoming, offering indoor seating that blends modern design with touches of Lebanese heritage. It is perfect for breakfast, a relaxed business lunch, or enjoying a meal with friends and family while taking in the mall atmosphere.

Location: Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue, Downtown Dubai

Time: Breakfast daily 9am to 12pm weekdays, 9am to 1pm weekends, business lunch: weekdays 12pm to 5pm

Contact: (04) 431 2333

Em Sherif Café

A modern Lebanese café in Dubai offering classic flavours with a fresh twist. Shareable salads, cold and hot mezze, and signature dishes like Tabbouleh, Shanklish salad, creamy hummus with minced meat, and chicken shawarma make every meal a treat. The Daily Dish special changes each day, keeping things exciting for regulars. The bright and cosy space blends modern design with traditional Arabesque touches, perfect for lunch, dinner, dates or celebrations.

Location: The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection, Dubai

Time: Daily 10am to 2am

Contact: (04) 330 4444

Also read: Dubai Fountain grand reopening: 39 restaurants with the best views

Al Beiruti

Al Beiruti has recently opened a new restaurant on the palm, a lively restaurant with a friendly atmosphere. Expect traditional Lebanese dishes like hummus, falafel, chicken liver and mixed grills. The desserts, especially the kunafa, are a highlight and a great way to finish your meal. It is a good choice for both breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Location: Palm Jumeirah Mall, The Palm

Times: Daily 8am to 11:30pm

Contact: (04) 589 2999

Ibn AlBahr

Ibn AlBahr is a relaxed seafood spot with a fun twist. You choose your fish from the counter, decide how you want it cooked, and the chefs take care of the rest. Enjoy fresh prawns, grilled fish and plenty of mezze by the water. It is perfect for a sunset dinner at Dubai Creek or a beachside lunch on the Palm.

Location: Dubai Creek Resort

Times: Creek branch daily 12pm to 1am | Palm branch daily 8.30am to 2am

Contact: (800) 426252247

Bab El Bahr by Hallab

Bab El Bahr by Hallab brings a taste of Lebanon with seafood, grilled dishes and classic mezze. The restaurant also has a sweet side with cheese pastries and creamy milk puddings that are a must-try. It is a simple, welcoming place for family meals or a relaxed lunch.

Location: Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily 12pm to 12am

Contact: (04) 456 2881