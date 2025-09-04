Glow, refresh, and rejuvenate with the best facials in Dubai to keep your skin radiant all year round

Whether you’re looking for deep cleansing, anti-aging solutions, or a boost of hydration these top facials in Dubai offer tailored treatments to suit every skin type and concern.

Morpheus 8 at Hortman Clinics

A non-surgical skin tightening and rejuvenation treatment that goes beyond a standard facial. Using fractional radiofrequency microneedling, it stimulates collagen and elastin production to tighten skin, smooth texture, and lift sagging areas. Ideal for the jawline, cheeks, neck, and areas showing early signs of aging.

Location: 32nd Floor, Burj Al Salam Building, Sheikh Zayed Road

Times: Open daily, 10am to 8pm (by appointment only)

Contact: (04) 566 2615

@hortman.clinics

Glow Factor Facial at Facette Facial Bar

This luxurious 60 minute treatment targets multiple skincare concerns to deliver ultimate and enduring results. Combining a peel with LED light therapy, it maximises skin regeneration. The Glow Factor Facial helps repair dull, pigmented, and damaged skin. Recommended for targeted treatment, it suits all skin types except sensitive or acne-prone skin and addresses concerns such as hyper-pigmentation, dullness, dehydration, and uneven skin tone.

Location: Entrance 2, First Floor, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 3

Times: Open daily, 10am to 8pm (by appointment only)

Contact: (04) 049 329

@facettefacialbar

Hydra Glow at Skin Laundry

The Hydra Glow treatment combines the ND:Yag laser with HydraFacial for refreshed, glowing skin. The laser targets impurities, acne-causing bacteria, and inflammation, while the HydraFacial cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates. This 60 minute treatment helps improve skin tone, reduce fine lines, smooth texture, and leave your skin radiant. Suitable for acne, dullness, uneven texture, fine lines, and enlarged pores.

Location: The Residences at Marina Gate

Times: Open daily, 9am to 9pm (by appointment only)

Contact: (04) 570 6942

@skinlaundrymena

Chemical peel at The SKIN Edit

Founded by Lauren and recently opened, The Skin Edit offers chemical peels that use a special solution to remove layers of skin, revealing fresher, more youthful looking skin underneath. Chemical peels can help improve fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, uneven skin tone, and other imperfections, and the type of chemical used determines how deep the peel goes and which skin concerns it targets.

“Helping clients feel confident in their own skin” said Lauren

Location: HER Salon, Motor City

Times: Tuesday to Thursday 9am to 9pm, Friday 9am to 9pm, Saturday 8am to 5pm

Contact: (058) 594 5833

@theskineditdubai_

Detox Facial at Aesthetics by King’s College Hospital

A deep cleaning and skin revitalization treatment at Aesthetics by King’s College is designed to remove toxins and revitalize your complexion with deep-cleansing solutions, leaving skin refreshed and radiant. Treatments are delivered by Dr Dragana Spica, Lead Plastic Surgeon and Specialist in Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery.

Location: Emaar Towers, Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina

Times: Open daily, 9am to 8pm (by appointment only)

Contact: (04) 581 7510

@aestheticskingscollege

