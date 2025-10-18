39 of the best hotels in the UAE with private pools

Feel fancy in these UAE hotels with private pools

Imagine checking in to a hotel in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, putting your bags down and walking out and taking a dip straight into your private pool. Nothing screams luxury quite like that. Here are the best hotels in the UAE with private pools for you to feel a little fancy.

Hotels with private pools in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Unrolling against the backdrop of the rolling Al Wathba desert dunes is this dreamy desert resort. Adding a dash of luxury to a resort that’s been designed to look like a timeless Bedouin village, Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa is the kind of spot to retreat to when you need to switch off and bliss out. Among the 99 guest rooms and suites, the resort features a collection of one- and two-bedroom suites and villas that all feature their own temperature controlled pool, where guests can take a dip against the backdrop of the stretching desert sands. Elsewhere, the resort is home to five restaurants and myriad desert activities, like camel treks, horse riding and dirt biking.

Location: Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Al Wathba South

Cost: pool suites from Dhs3,185

Contact: Tel: (0)2 204 4444. marriott.com

Anantara Al Yamm Resort

Sir Bani Yas Island makes for the sort of staycations that dreams are made of. It shares the same golden sands and cornflower blue coastlines as many other UAE desert islands, but also has some very special guest inhabitants. The Sir Bani Yas Royal Nature Reserve is a mesmeric menagerie of more than 14,000 Jurassic Park-tier exotic animals, including 30 different endangered species such as blackbuck antelope and Arabian oryx as well as giraffe, ostrich and cheetah. Guests can navigate the island’s wilds with safari experiences, nature walks, horse riding adventures and bike trails. There’s three Anantara resorts to choose from on the island, but for a luxurious beach escape, you’ll want to book the Anantara Al Yamm resort. This 30-key, all-villa sanctuary is designed to look like an Emirati fishing village, if you book here, you’ll automatically have a private pool and for hotels in the UAE that’s rare.

Location: Anantara Al Yamm Resort, Sir Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi

Cost: pool villas from Dhs1,722

Contact: Tel: (0)2 801 4200. anantara.com

Anantara Al Sahel Resort

As close to an African safari as you’ll get in the UAE, Anantara Al Sahel Resort has 30 safari-style villas dotted among the plains of Sir Bani Yas Island. One of three Anantara resorts on this Abu Dhabi island, taking a dip in the plunge pool on your private deck at Anantara Al Sahel often means greeting neighbours such as peacocks, Arabian oryx or even a gazelle. Like at Anantara Al Yamm resort, guests checking-in to one of these private pool villas benefit from unrestricted access to the mesmerising Sir Bani Yas Royal Nature Reserve, home to 14,000 Jurassic Park-tier exotic animals. Guests can navigate the island’s wilds with safari experiences, nature walks, horse riding adventures and bike trails. There’s also the option to further upgrade your experience with myriad dining and leisure experiences to make the most of the incredible setting.

Location: Anantara Al Sahel Resort, Sir Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi

Cost: pool villas from Dhs1,531

Contact: Tel: (0)2 801 4300. anantara.com

Anantara Qasr Al Sarab

Hidden among the sea of rolling, flame-orange dunes of the Empty Quarter, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab is one of the UAE’s best-loved Arabian escapes. A secluded desert oasis, there are 140 rooms, 14 suites and 52 pool villas on offer, all decorated with traditional arabesque touches with endless vistas out across the dunes. Separated from the main resort, the rooms are described as ‘secluded desert sanctuaries’, each with private pool, perfect for blissing out in a secluded sanctuary. While you’re here, embrace desert dwelling with an array of activities that include desert drives, camel trekking, horse riding and more.

Location: Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, Liwa Desert, Abu Dhabi

Cost: pool villas from Dhs1,836

Contact: Tel: (0)2 886 2088. anantara.com

Bab Al Nojoum, Bateen Liwa Resort

Another option with a private pool scene in Abu Dhabi is Bateen Liwa Resort, a project from those grand dames of glamping, Bab Al Nojoum. Though the brand’s previous resorts have been built around tent, chalet and AirStream accommodation — this new development is comprised entirely of villas, with one, two and three bedroom options available, as well as the rather regal looking Royal Villas. Guests can expect the secluded luxury of private plunge pools right outside their villas, barbecues (and the option of chefs to come in and cook for you), an alfresco deck with comfortable lounge furniture, and fire pits for cosy evenings. In addition to the private villa plunge pools, you’re invited to relax in the central infinity pool with dreamy desert views; there’s fully functioning modern spa with a range of exotic treatments; a farm; date plantation; and there are facilities for community bonfires and stargazing.

Location: Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa Resort, Tal Mur’ib Road, Mzeer’ah,

Cost: pool villas from Dhs1,429

Contact: Tel: (0)2 894 8888. babalnojoum.com

Hudayriat Villas

Although not a hotel, the collection of luxe villas on Abu Dhabi’s action-packed Hudayriat Island deserve a mention as they include a collection of pool villa options. With 14 fabulous overwater villas and 17 beach ones amplifying your island bliss as you take in breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, you’re well and truly transported to waterfront wonderland on Hudayriyat Island. Once you’re inside, exceptional amenities and brand new offerings set the standard, with unprecedented options available at your fingertips when you check in to this sea-facing haven. When you’re done drinking in those pristine views of mesmerising waters and golden sands on this island paradise, you can enjoy a delicious selection of eats at La Cocina, their signature Latin-Spanish restaurant.

Location: Hudayriat Island, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Beach villas with a private pool from Dhs2,561

Contact: Tel: (0)2 894 8888 babalnojoum.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

A collection of premium deluxe rooms come with direct pool access at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, although this is only semi-private and shared with your neighbours. But if it’s your own private digs with a pool all to yourself, you’ll want to book one of the three- or four-bedroom villas at Club Prive by Rixos Saadiyat island, sitting pretty on the beachfront.

Location:Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Cost:villas from Dhs8,280 per night

Contact: Tel: (0)2 492 2222. rixos.com

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Along the sun-drenched shores of Saadiyat Island, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi sits on its own private stretch of sand, inviting guests to enjoy blissful relaxation on one of the world’s best beaches. There’s an untamed allure to this resort, which gives the feeling of remoteness despite its proximity to a string of restaurants and cultural attractions both on Saadiyat, and in the surrounding city. Within the extensive collection of 306 luxurious rooms and suites, there’s a collection of one-, two- and a three-bedroom royal villa, where next-level comforts include a large terrace fitted with a private plunge pool.

Location:Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Cost: villas with a private pool from Dhs4,455

Contact: Tel: (0)2 407 1234. hyatt.com

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Few beaches in Abu Dhabi offer the impossibly sugary sands and crystalline waters of Saadiyat Island. The one- and two-bedroom beach villas comes with a sea-facing plunge pool, contemporary furnishings and an array of modern amenities that make each abode feel like a chic beach house. If you can tear yourself away from your private digs, be sure to explore the resort’s culinary array, which includes a choice of seven restaurants and bars including Italian restaurant, Si; the upscale grill and rooftop bar, Turtle Bay; and lively sports bar, Hamilton’s Gastropub. The leisure facilities are outstanding too: work up a sweat in Bodylines Fitness Club, find solace at Zen the spa at Rotana offering Turkish and Moroccan Hammam and 10 treatment rooms, or make the most of the outdoor pool, tennis court, padel courts, football pitch and mini golf.

Location: Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Cost: pool villas from Dhs6,750. Contact: Tel: (0)2 697 0000. rotana.com /saadiyatrotanaresortandvillas

Hotel with private pools in Dubai, UAE

Al Habtoor Polo Resort

For big group getaways, the grounds of the Al Habtoor Polo Resort feature 25 luxurious four bedroom Royal Villas, finished with Egyptian cotton sheets, freshly plumped pillows, rain showers and their own private pool, many of which overlook the manicured polo lawns. All four bedrooms come with private en-suites, and communal spaces include a living area, dining deck and built-in BBQ pit. Should you wish to tear yourself away from the comforts of your private digs, there’s dining to enjoy at The Grill Pit, an Argentinian-inspired grill; casual pub Horse & Hound; plus Mediterranean fare at Andalusia.

Location: Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Wadi Al Safa 5, Emirates Road 611,

Cost: pool villas from Dhs6,300.

Contact: (0)4 435 4444. habtoorpoloresort.com

Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

One of the most luxurious staycations in the UAE, Al Maha is the resort to book for a special occasion. Roughly a 45-minute drive out of Dubai, Al Maha’s 42 Bedouin-inspired villas are dotted throughout the dunes, each offering an aesthetic inspired by its surroundings, as well as a secluded outdoor deck, where you’ll find a temperature-controlled pool. Regular Bedouin suites come with one bedroom, while the Royal and Emirates suites have two, and the Presidential suite houses three grand bedrooms. At Al Maha, you’ll also find a rooftop bar perfect for stargazing, an a la carte restaurant and an instantly-relaxing spa. Activities on offer include archery, desert drives and nature walks.

Location: Al Maha, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve

Cost: from Dhs4,845

Contact: Tel: (0)4 832 9900. marriott.com

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Anantara The Palm is one of Dubai’s most beloved staycation spots, thanks to its huge, lagoon-sized swimming pool, impressive collection of restaurants and serene Anantara Spa. But if you’re looking for a little more privacy than what comes with the regular collection of guest rooms and lagoon-facing suites, you’ll want to book one of their one- or two-bedroom villas, that each come with a private pool. The team are on-hand to make your experience even more memorable by organising a floating in-villa breakfast, or Anantara’s signature Dining by Design, where you’ll enjoy a private dinner on the golden beachfront.

Location: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah,

Cost: Pool villas from Dhs5,700

Contact: Tel: (0)4 567 8888. anantara.com

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort

Thai-born luxury hotel brand Anantara has a private island resort on the most southernly of the World Islands. It was the first hotel to open within the incredible archipelago, and features a collection of rooms, villas and suites. For the private pools, you’ll have to book a junior pool suite or one of the villas. There are one-bedroom, two bedroom, three-bedroom and even four-bedroom choices. There’s a rustic, barefoot luxury feel about all of the central areas: palm trees surround the swimming pool, a growing garden spills down to the beach, there’s even a wooden swing in the water on either side of the island.

Location: Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, South America, World Islands

Cost: from Dhs2,352

Contact:Tel: (0)4 567 8777.anantara.com

Arjaan by Rotana Dubai

The Arjaan by Rotana Dubai is located in Media City and only a few minutes from Palm Jumeirah. They have various levels of accommodation, some including private pools. The private pools are located in the suites and apartments, some with a sea view and others with a city view, both as stunning as the other. The hotel has a traditional Arabic styke

Location: The Arjaan by Rotana Dubai, Media City

Cost: from Dhs1,439

Contact: +971 4 436 0000 rotana.com

Atlantis The Royal

When the 43-storey Atlantis The Royal resort opened in February 2023, it brought with it an array of luxurious hotel rooms with private pools. Among the jaw-dropping array of next-level pads, guests at this ultra-luxury address can check-in to a Sky Pool Villa, which comes with glass-walled infinity pool, a dining table to seat six, and a butler on hand to cater to your every need. Looking to live the ultimate Atlantis The Royal experience? Then you’ll want to check-in to one of the bespoke penthouses, ranging from the humble two-floor skyscape penthouse, to the regal four-bedroom royal penthouse – a two-floor, four-bedroom stay of splendour with spellbinding city vistas.

Location: Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah

Cost: Sky pool villas from Dhs17,159.

Contact: Tel: (0)4 426 0000. atlantis.com

Bvlgari Resort Dubai

The ultra-luxury Bulgari fashion house continued the expansion of its hospitality empire with the arrival of Bvlgari Resort Dubai in 2017. Alongside a collection of rooms and suites finished with stylish Bvlgari touches, the resort boasts a collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas, all of which come with private pools. Villas face either the beach or city skyline, and for group getaways they have the option to be grouped together to form a bigger, super-chic pad. While staying at the resort, don’t miss the opportunity to daycation at the nautically inspired Bvlgari Yacht Club, or enjoy a dazzling dining experience at nine-seater Japanese restaurant, Hōseki.

Location: Bvlgari Resort Dubai, Jumeira Bay Island, Jumeira 2,

Cost: available upon request

Contact: Tel: (0)4 777 5555.bulgarihotels.com

FIVE Jumeirah Village

With its collection of more than 250 swimming pools, FIVE Jumeirah Village is an architectural icon in Dubai’s hotel scene. Chosse between a one-, two-, and four-bedroom sky villas with private swimming pools, or a one-bedroom suite with a hot tub or a master-suite with a private pool. This is the hotel to book for splitting your time between partying and soaking up the views of Dubai from your private pool: a regular roster of events happen at the main social pool, as well as popular restaurants Soul Street and Trattoria by Cinque.

Location: FIVE Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Village Circle,

Cost: private pool villas from Dhs885

Contact:. Tel: (0)4 248 9999. jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

FIVE LUXE

FIVE LUXE, which occupies a prime residential plot on the JBR beachfront, is nestled between the Ritz-Carlton Dubai and Rixos Premium JBR. FIVE LUXE features 222 luxury rooms and suites, with some seriously plush suites for guests to splash out on. These include a collection of rooms with private pools, ranging from the one-bedroom residences with plunge pools, to the party pads down on the ground floor, where you’ll find your plunge pool on the fringes of the Playa Pacha action. There’s also two- and three-bedroom suites with private pools out on their terraces, or the ultimate four-bedroom pad comes with not one, but two plunge pools backdropped by sweeping sea vistas. In the first phase of opening, there are a several drinking and dining destinations to glam up for, including Barcelona-born Paradiso, previously ranked the world’s best bar; an elevated version of their multi-award winning Goose Island Tap House; a high-energy, homegrown Japanese restaurant, Ronin; and an Ibizan-inspired iteration of the social pool, Playa Pacha.

Location: FIVE LUXE, The Walk, JBR

Cost: pool suites from Dhs2,228

Contact: Tel: (0)4 275 9999. fiveluxe.fivehotelsandresorts.com

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

This luxe party pad may be globally renowned for its beach raves and swanky rooftop soirees, but did you know it’s also home to a collection of suites and villas all with private pools? Checking-in to one of FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s two-bedroom suites means skyline views and your own swimming pool, while the four-bedroom duplex suite is an expansive spot for a large group getaway backdropped by the beach. For the ultimate FIVE Palm Jumeirah experience, you’ll want to book one of the four-bedroom villas that line either side of the hotel, offering almost direct beach access, plenty of space for you and your mates, and your own private swimming pool perfect for making a splash at.

Location: FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach

Cost: pool suites from Dhs6,750

Contact: Tel: (0)4 455 9999. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

JA Lake View

The UAE’s largest experience resort, JA The Resort, got even better back in 2002 with the unveiling of chic and contemporary suite enhancements at JA Lake View Hotel. Perfect for an elevated stay, JA Lake View Hotel’s collection of one-bedroom suites now come with private pools and two-bedroom abodes have been fitted with a bubbling Jacuzzi out on the terrace. In the one-bedroom suites, guests can enjoy a floating breakfast in the private pool, or an afternoon of tan-topping on the deck that overlooks the 9-hole championship golf course. In a two-bedroom suite, gather friends or loved ones for a sunset dip in the jacuzzi, then enjoy dinner served on your terrace while you gaze out over the greenery.

Location: JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai,

Cost: pool suites from Dhs4,464

Contact: Tel: (0)4 814 5500. jaresortshotels.com

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

The Jumeirah Beach Hotel is geared toward family stays and if you’re looking for a hotel with a private pool in the UAE to bring your little ones along, this is a good choice. Overlooking the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, you can opt for a one-, two- or three-bedroom newly renovated villas with private plunge pools. You’ll also get a dedicated host to look after you during your stay. There are 11 dining option in the hotel to choose from along with a wellness centre and kids club.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah

Cost: villas from Dhs8,910

Contact: jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf

The Malakiya Villas at Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf are arguably some of Dubai’s grandest and most sumptuous addresses for a luxury stay. During a year-long remodelling, the interiors have been given a contemporary refresh, while still retaining the striking Arabesque design. The spacious interiors are bathed in natural light, enhanced with neutral furnishings, and offer picturesque views of the serene waterways and surrounding gardens. Reached via a traditional wooden abra, the two- and three-bedroom Malakiya Villas all come with a plunge pool, expansive private terrace, kitchen and access to Madinat Jumeirah’s 2km private beach and array of pools. Guests checking-in here also benefit from a dedicated team of private butlers, on hand to fulfill guests’ every whim.

Location: Malakiya Villas, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Madinat Jumeirah

Cost: villas from Dhs24,000

Contact: Tel: (800) 3232, jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

In one of the most anticipated hotels in Dubai to open in years, you can find private pool and it’s located in the five bedroom royal suite. This room is perfect for you large gathering as it can hold up to 15 adults and five children, all enjoying complete luxury and amazing facilities of the hotel such as 11 dining options, a pristine private beach, huge wellness space and spa.

Location: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Jumeirah

Cost: contact hotel for price

Contact: Tel: +971 4 540 8888, jumeirah.com

Melia Desert Palm

Set a 20-minute drive out of the city, Melia Desert Palm is set overlooking a 160-acre polo estate, and feels worlds away from the skyscraping skylines of Dubai Marina or Downtown Dubai. A contemporary, family-friendly resort, there’s both one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools, and some even directly overlook the polo fields. All of the villas offer expansive outdoor space, with sun loungers at the poolside and shaded cabanas or swinging seats, each beautifully landscaped in lush gardens.

Location: Melia Desert Palm, Al Awir Road

Cost: pool villas from Dhs2,275

Contact: Tel: (0)4 323 8888. melia.com

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

With whitewashed interiors, floor to ceiling windows that lead to a deck filled with alfresco seating, a plush cabana and a private pool, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa’s private villas were designed with play-cations in mind. There’s both one- and two-bedroom options, although there’s plenty of space to invite your crew over for soiree’s on the sand: all the villas open up directly onto the beach. You benefit from full access to the resort’s impressive facilities, including the relaxing spa, infinity pool and signature restaurant, Cafe Nikki. And no trip is complete without a visit to the beach club next door, where celebrating life is the motto for themed events every day of the week.

Location: Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira

Cost: Pool villas from Dhs5,738

Contact: Tel: (0)4 376 6000. dubai.nikkibeach.com

Raffles The Palm

This instantly recognisable pretty peach palace on the Palm Jumeirah is home to some of the city’s most spacious – and grandest – rooms in Dubai. But as well as the array of rooms in the main building, the grounds are lined with a collection of private villas, each an eight-bedroom mini-mansion with space to sleep up to 8. The crowning feature of these grand addresses isn’t the full spa with hammam, nor is it the 24-hour butler service, it’s the rooftop swimming pool that offers guests the ultimate spot for tan topping and relaxation with views that stretch across the fronds.

Location: Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Cost: Villas from 28,260.

Contact: Tel: (0)4 248 8888. raffles.com/thepalm-dubai

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

At this Polynesian-inspired paradise on the Palm Jumeirah, within the collection of signature suites you’ll find four gorgeous villas, set amongst lush, landscaped gardens. They come with next-level facilities such as a five-star amenities, private entrances, bbq areas, 24-hour butler service, and of course a private pool and jacuzzi. One of the villas, the Beach Villa, sleeps six, while all the others have enough room for eight adults.

Location: Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah

Cost: price on request

Contact: Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Hotels with private pools in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Anantara Mina Al Arab

Bringing a slice of the Maldives to the UAE is Anantara Mina Al Arab. The 174-key resort features a range of room, suite and villa categories, including a selection of Maldives-style overwater villas. These abodes are designed out on stilts over the water, and come complete with a thatched roof, rustic aesthetic and that much-loved private pool. For dining, Anantara The Palm’s duo of signature restaurants, Mekong and Beach House, both form part of the restaurant line-up. Guests can dine around the vibrant flavours of Southeast Asia at Mekong, and enjoy grilled fish and seafood by the beach at Beach House. There’s also an all-day dining restaurant, pool bar and an elegant lobby lounge. If relaxing is at the top of your agenda, you’ll be able to unwind in the stunning luxury Anantara Spa, complete with seven treatment rooms and a hammam room that looks fit for royalty. There’s also an outdoor swimming pool with sunken bar, watersports and padel tennis courts, perfect for an active stay.

Location: Anantara Mina Al Arab, Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

Cost: pool villas from Dhs4,590

Contact: Tel: (0)7 204 2222. anantara.com

The Cove Rotana Resort

The most affordable hotel with private pool in Ras Al Khaimah is the Cove Rotana, set within its own peaceful inlet on a hillside that leads down to the white sandy beach. The 349 stylish rooms are all arranged to look like an Arabian village, and among them you’ll find a collection of 43 private villas with one-, two-, or three-bedrooms, ideally for big group getaways. Each comes with all the modern amenities you’d expect, separate living spaces, and some even offer their own private pools. For dining, there’s a choice of seven culinary experiences from the chilled-out pool bar and sunset cafe, to the all-day dining restaurant, Cinnamon; and signature Mediterranean restaurant, Basilico. While you may be content splashing around in your private pool, you’ll also have access to two infinity pools, a private beach and a spa with four treatment rooms.

Location: The Cove Rotana, Al Dhaith South, Ras Al Khaimah

Cost: Villas from Dhs2,304

Contact: Tel: (0)7 206 6000. rotana.com

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa

This InterContinental resort is an idyllic island escape perched right on the beachfront of Hayat Island. For the ultimate luxe staycation, you can book one of the private villas spread over 150 square metres of space complete with separate living and dining quarters, and a private pool that opens directly up onto the white sandy beach. Elsewhere, you’ll find a collection of six restaurants, each drawing inspiration from the surrounding mountains, desert and sea; a five-star spa equipped with a spacious Turkish Hammam; and a duo of kids’ clubs, Planet Trekkers and Teens Club.

Location: InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, Hayat Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Cost: villas from Dhs3,669

Contact: icrasalkhaimah.com

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Out of all the hotels in the UAE with private pools, this one is a nice choice for families. Mövenpick’s Ras Al Khaimah beach resort might be just what you’re looking for if you’re dreaming of a fun-filled family getaway that’s close to home. Featuring no less than three pool and six bars and restaurants, the 418 guestrooms range from entry level deluxe rooms with sea or beach views to family rooms and suites with terraces. Then there’s a collection of beachfront suites that come with private pools, with one- and two-bedroom options, plus big groups can combine four beachfront suites into one huge Al Marjan Beachfront Chalet, with four double bedrooms and two private pools.

Location: Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, Cost: pool rooms start from Dhs5,729 Contact: Tel: (0)7 246 0000.movenpick.com

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert is set among the beauty of a 1,235-acre protected desert reserve. Experience tranquility, picturesque scenery and rich culture in the Bedouin-styled villas, which come with private pools and decks, lounge areas and breathtaking desert views. For the adventurous traveller, book a desert camel trek, a private archery lesson or bird-watching session, or just head out on a nature walk and soak in the surroundings. The desert resort boasts five dining venues including the dreamy desert Sonara Camp, farm-to-table Farmhouse, all-day dining at Kaheela, the open-sky Moon Bar and the relaxed Moorish lounge.

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, Wadi Khadija, Ras Al Khaimah,

Cost: from Dhs2,416

Contact: Tel: (0)7 206 7777. ritzcarlton.com

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Few places in the UAE really offer supreme privacy quite like The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach. Made up of 32 exclusive private villas with private pools, the boutique hotel is the kind of spot where you can just hideaway in the comforts of your villa all weekend long. The villas are inspired by bedouin tents – if bedouins had impeccable taste and were partial to chic monochrome furniture. The outdoor space is seriously wow, with a private pool, outdoor shower and bath tub, as well as a long path leading towards the beach, and a sundeck at the end to watch the sunset. There’s just one on-site restaurant, Shore House, a nautical themed all-day diner, but it serves a wealth of tasty international dishes. You can always order room service too, which can arrive on a floating tray to enjoy in the comforts of your pool.

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach, Vienna Street, Ras Al Khaimah

Cost: from Dhs2,666

Contact: Tel: (0)7 204 8888. ritzcarlton.com

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort

Unrolling against the picturesque Al Hamra Village on the Ras Al Khaimah coastline, the adventure emirate’s newest five-star stay is a fusion of Arabian touches and Sofitel’s signature French flair. The brand has laced French and Arabian flavour into the aesthetic across 292 guest rooms, which range in size from the classic king, to a collection of 47 suites of one- and two-bedrooms, many of which come with private pools and either serene garden or beach views. For relaxation, guests are invited to take a dip in one of four beachfront swimming pools, all of which gaze out to the waters of the Arabian Gulf. The beachfront is also lined with a collection of loungers, perfect for enjoying the sun with tranquil sea views. Additional leisure activities come in the form of Le Petit Prince, Sofitel’s colourful kids club; and a Sofitel Spa curated in partnership with Clarins.

Location: Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, Ras Al Khaimah Cost: pool suites from Dhs1,874 Contact: Tel: (0)7 209 6000. @sofitelalhamra

Hotels with private pools in Fujairah, UAE

Naäma Beach Villas & Spa

A gorgeous all-villa retreat is welcoming guests on Fujairah’s east coast. Guests can check in to one of 44 contemporary villas, which start in size from a spacious 325 square metres. Ideal for romantic retreats for two as well as big group getaways, the villas range in size from single to four-bedrooms, and all come with private pools. To cater to guests’ every whim, dedicated butler service will ensure every stay is five star. Encouraging guests to switch off and bliss out, the resort also houses an expansive ESPA Spa, with a regal, instantly-relaxing feel.

Location: Naäma Beach Villas & Spa, Al Aqah, Fujairah

Cost: villas from Dhs4,800

Contact: Tel: (0)9 206 9999. naamavillas.com

Hotels with private pools in Sharjah, UAE

Kingfisher Retreat

Located on the remote east coast of Sharjah, this eco retreat feels worlds away from the city. You will arrive via a private boat to this luxurious retreat, that’s somewhere between luxurious glamping and a rustic-luxe hotel. Whichever one of the 40 private tents you check-in to will come with its own private pool with amazing views of either the Indian Ocean or the mountains. Be prepared to spot birds, gazelles, turtles, crabs and more during your retreat. Pick from either a one-bedroom tent, two-bedroom tent or five-bedroom tent depending on the size of your crew. The barefoot-luxe resort is also home to a restaurant and a spa.

Location: Kingfisher Retreat, Khor Kalba, Sharjah,

Cost: rates from Dhs1,249

Contact: Tel: (0)4 437 6460. sharjahcollection.com

Al Badayer Retreat

This retreat offers up a choice of rooms and tents to suit all budgets and is a perfect staycation spot if what you’re looking for is adventure, serenity and a dose of Emirati culture. At the top end of the room categories at this eco-minded desert resort, are a collection of 25 private tents with a private pool ranging from one bedroom to three bedroom, standard to deluxe. The resort also offers customised desert experiences such as dune bashing, quad biking, horse riding, and desert safaris.

Location: Al Badayer Retreat, Al Badayer Oasis, Sharjah

Cost: private pool tents from Dhs700

Contact: Tel: (0)6 556 0777. sharjahcollection.ae

Moon Retreat

With the Moon Retreat, choose from 10 domes and 6 private tents with stunning views of the desert. Each has a terrace with bbq facilities and a temperature controlled private pool so you have the utmost luxury and privacy

Location: Moon Retreat, Al Ruwaida, Sharjah

Cost: private pool tents from Dhs1,400

Contact: Tel: (0)6 801 2020 sharjahcollection.ae

Hotels with private pools in Umm Al Quwain, UAE

LUXEGLAMP

A gorgeous addition to the coast of UAQ, LUXEGLAMP offers a gorgeous cross between camping and a luxury resort. Stay in the 360-degree glass domes and have your own private pool and even your own sauna pod. Completely private, there’s nothing between you and nature. Treat yourself to a floating breakfast in the pool too.

Location:LUXEGLAMP UAQ

Cost: private pool domes from Dhs1,650

Contact:+971 50 815 7133 uaeluxeglamp.com