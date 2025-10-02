Sip, nibble, and wander at Alserkal Avenue

From yummy bakeries to plant-based havens, Alserkal Avenue is home to some of Dubai’s cutest cafés. Whether you’re after a lazy weekend brunch, specialty coffee, or a unique foodie experience, these spots are perfect for discovering your next favourite hangout. Here’s our handpicked list of cafés that deserve a spot on your Alkersal Avenue route.

BKRY

A must-visit bakery, BKRY serves inventive pastries, freshly baked breads, and specialty coffees. Beyond the bakery delights, the café also offers a full breakfast menu, lunch, and dinner, making it a versatile spot for any time of day.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

Times: Daily 8am to 10pm

Contact: (04) 832 2433

KAVE

A vibrant café that balances wholesome food with creative energy, KAVE offers dishes like fresh pho and handmade roti. The space also hosts workshops and classes each week, from meditation sessions to craft-making and music workshops.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

Times: Tuesday to Friday 10am to 7pm; Saturday to Sunday 11am to 8pm

Contact: (055) 102 4469

Lila Molino + Café

A cosy Mexican spot, Lila Molino + Café serves authentic dishes like corn tortillas, seared steak tortas, and queso fundido. The café also stocks Mexican crafts, cheese, and coffee beans for a little retail therapy.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

Times: Tuesday to Sunday 9am to 10pm

Contact: (04) 388 5600

Middle Child

This charming newcomer combines a restaurant, bookstore, and grocery shop under one roof. With workshops, cooking classes, and comfort food on offer, there’s always something unique to experience.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

Times: Wednesday to Sunday 12.30pm to 10pm

Pekoe Tea & Bread Bar

A modern Japanese-inspired bakery, Pekoe is perfect for a relaxed weekend morning. Enjoy curated breads and toppings, alongside innovative takes on croissants, all in a sleek, contemporary setting.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

Times: Daily 7am to 9pm

Contact: (04) 359 3553

NALA

This stylish café elevates everyday grab-and-go meals with elevated breakfast, lunch, and indulgent treats. Favourites include corn fritters for breakfast and a hearty beef patty baguette for lunch.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

Times: Daily 8am to 10pm

Contact: (04) 351 8946

The Growhouse

Bringing the farm indoors, The Growhouse focuses on fresh, locally sourced produce. Signature dishes include the masala omelette for breakfast and the chicken & halloumi cubano sandwich for lunch.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

Times: Daily 8am to 10.30pm

Contact: (04) 257 3984

Wild & The Moon

A plant-based haven, Wild & The Moon serves wholesome vegan breakfasts, lunches, and even afternoon teas. Their range of coffees and fresh juices makes it a go-to spot for healthy dining.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

Times: Monday to Wednesday 9am to 9pm; Thursday to Sunday 9am to 9.30pm

Contact: (04) 343 3392