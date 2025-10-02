Cute cafés in Alserkal Avenue to add to your list
Sip, nibble, and wander at Alserkal Avenue
From yummy bakeries to plant-based havens, Alserkal Avenue is home to some of Dubai’s cutest cafés. Whether you’re after a lazy weekend brunch, specialty coffee, or a unique foodie experience, these spots are perfect for discovering your next favourite hangout. Here’s our handpicked list of cafés that deserve a spot on your Alkersal Avenue route.
BKRY
View this post on Instagram
A must-visit bakery, BKRY serves inventive pastries, freshly baked breads, and specialty coffees. Beyond the bakery delights, the café also offers a full breakfast menu, lunch, and dinner, making it a versatile spot for any time of day.
Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz
Times: Daily 8am to 10pm
Contact: (04) 832 2433
KAVE
View this post on Instagram
A vibrant café that balances wholesome food with creative energy, KAVE offers dishes like fresh pho and handmade roti. The space also hosts workshops and classes each week, from meditation sessions to craft-making and music workshops.
Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz
Times: Tuesday to Friday 10am to 7pm; Saturday to Sunday 11am to 8pm
Contact: (055) 102 4469
Lila Molino + Café
View this post on Instagram
A cosy Mexican spot, Lila Molino + Café serves authentic dishes like corn tortillas, seared steak tortas, and queso fundido. The café also stocks Mexican crafts, cheese, and coffee beans for a little retail therapy.
Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz
Times: Tuesday to Sunday 9am to 10pm
Contact: (04) 388 5600
Also read: 8 of the best garden cafés in Dubai for nature, coffee, and cool interiors
Middle Child
View this post on Instagram
This charming newcomer combines a restaurant, bookstore, and grocery shop under one roof. With workshops, cooking classes, and comfort food on offer, there’s always something unique to experience.
Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz
Times: Wednesday to Sunday 12.30pm to 10pm
Pekoe Tea & Bread Bar
View this post on Instagram
A modern Japanese-inspired bakery, Pekoe is perfect for a relaxed weekend morning. Enjoy curated breads and toppings, alongside innovative takes on croissants, all in a sleek, contemporary setting.
Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz
Times: Daily 7am to 9pm
Contact: (04) 359 3553
NALA
View this post on Instagram
This stylish café elevates everyday grab-and-go meals with elevated breakfast, lunch, and indulgent treats. Favourites include corn fritters for breakfast and a hearty beef patty baguette for lunch.
Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz
Times: Daily 8am to 10pm
Contact: (04) 351 8946
The Growhouse
View this post on Instagram
Bringing the farm indoors, The Growhouse focuses on fresh, locally sourced produce. Signature dishes include the masala omelette for breakfast and the chicken & halloumi cubano sandwich for lunch.
Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz
Times: Daily 8am to 10.30pm
Contact: (04) 257 3984
Wild & The Moon
View this post on Instagram
A plant-based haven, Wild & The Moon serves wholesome vegan breakfasts, lunches, and even afternoon teas. Their range of coffees and fresh juices makes it a go-to spot for healthy dining.
Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz
Times: Monday to Wednesday 9am to 9pm; Thursday to Sunday 9am to 9.30pm
Contact: (04) 343 3392