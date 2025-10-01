These restaurants with Burj Khalifa views are the perfect choice with great food drinks and a view you won’t forget

Restaurants with Burj Khalifa views in Dubai offer plenty of stunning spots where food meets scenery from romantic terraces by the fountain to rooftops high above Downtown these restaurants guarantee a meal with one of the best backdrops in the city

CÉ LA VI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CÉ LA VI Dubai (@celavidubai)

One of the most famous rooftop restaurants in Dubai, CÉ LA VI sits on the 54th floor of Address Sky View Hotel. Guests come here for modern Asian flavours, creative drinks and, of course, unbeatable views of the Burj Khalifa. By day, the infinity pool next to the restaurant offers a prime viewing point, while by night the terrace becomes one of the most striking dinner settings in the city.

Location Address Sky View Hotel, Downtown Dubai

Times Daily noon to 3am

Contact (056) 515 4001

Thiptara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thiptara (@thiptaradubai)

This long-standing favourite at Palace Downtown is known for its elegant Thai cuisine and unbeatable position overlooking Burj Lake. The outdoor terrace wraps around the edge of the restaurant, putting you right in front of the Dubai Fountains with the Burj Khalifa towering behind. It’s a front-row seat for the fountain shows every 30 minutes from 6pm, with a menu full of dishes designed to share.

Location Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai

Times Daily 12pm to 3.30pm, 6pm to 11.30pm

Contact (04) 428 7961

Also read: Dubai Fountain grand reopening: 42 restaurants with the best views

Em Sherif Café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Em Sherif Café Dubai (@emsherifcafedubai)

Set inside The Heritage Hotel, this Lebanese café mixes traditional flavours with a modern touch. Expect fresh mezze, hearty grills and daily specials that change each day. The bright, stylish interiors and terrace give a relaxed vibe, with views of the Burj Khalifa that make it ideal for both casual meals and celebrations.

Location The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection, Dubai

Times Daily 10am to 2am

Contact (04) 330 4444

High Society by Jean Imbert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Society (@highsocietyatthelana)

On the rooftop of The Lana hotel in Business Bay, High Society offers 180-degree views that take in the Burj Khalifa, Downtown and Dubai Design District. During the day it’s a chic poolside bar for hotel guests, but at night it transforms into a lively lounge with champagne, cocktails and small bites like oysters and spring rolls.

Location The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Business Bay

Times Sun to Wed noon to 3pm, 5pm to 11.30pm; Thu to Sat noon to 3pm; Sat 5pm to 12.30am

Contact (04) 541 7755

Prime68

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime68 | Dubai Steakhouse (@prime68dxb)

This sky-high steakhouse sits on the 68th floor of JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, giving you sweeping views across the entire city with the Burj Khalifa in sight. Known for serving some of the best cuts in town, Prime68 is perfect for meat lovers who want dinner paired with a show-stopping view.

Location JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay

Times Sun to Wed 6pm to midnight, Thu to Fri 1pm to 4pm, 6.30pm to midnight

Contact (04) 414 3000

Urla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URLA Dubai (@urla)

A lively Aegean restaurant that blends Greek, Spanish and Turkish influences, Urla is directly opposite the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountains. Whether you come for a leisurely dinner or a quick sundowner, the terrace here is one of the most stylish in Downtown.

Location Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai

Times Daily 3pm to 3am

Contact (052) 554 5997

Image: What’s On Archive