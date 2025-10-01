Top restaurants with Burj Khalifa views in Dubai
These restaurants with Burj Khalifa views are the perfect choice with great food drinks and a view you won’t forget
Restaurants with Burj Khalifa views in Dubai offer plenty of stunning spots where food meets scenery from romantic terraces by the fountain to rooftops high above Downtown these restaurants guarantee a meal with one of the best backdrops in the city
CÉ LA VI
View this post on Instagram
One of the most famous rooftop restaurants in Dubai, CÉ LA VI sits on the 54th floor of Address Sky View Hotel. Guests come here for modern Asian flavours, creative drinks and, of course, unbeatable views of the Burj Khalifa. By day, the infinity pool next to the restaurant offers a prime viewing point, while by night the terrace becomes one of the most striking dinner settings in the city.
Location Address Sky View Hotel, Downtown Dubai
Times Daily noon to 3am
Contact (056) 515 4001
Thiptara
View this post on Instagram
This long-standing favourite at Palace Downtown is known for its elegant Thai cuisine and unbeatable position overlooking Burj Lake. The outdoor terrace wraps around the edge of the restaurant, putting you right in front of the Dubai Fountains with the Burj Khalifa towering behind. It’s a front-row seat for the fountain shows every 30 minutes from 6pm, with a menu full of dishes designed to share.
Location Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai
Times Daily 12pm to 3.30pm, 6pm to 11.30pm
Contact (04) 428 7961
Also read: Dubai Fountain grand reopening: 42 restaurants with the best views
Em Sherif Café
View this post on Instagram
Set inside The Heritage Hotel, this Lebanese café mixes traditional flavours with a modern touch. Expect fresh mezze, hearty grills and daily specials that change each day. The bright, stylish interiors and terrace give a relaxed vibe, with views of the Burj Khalifa that make it ideal for both casual meals and celebrations.
Location The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection, Dubai
Times Daily 10am to 2am
Contact (04) 330 4444
High Society by Jean Imbert
View this post on Instagram
On the rooftop of The Lana hotel in Business Bay, High Society offers 180-degree views that take in the Burj Khalifa, Downtown and Dubai Design District. During the day it’s a chic poolside bar for hotel guests, but at night it transforms into a lively lounge with champagne, cocktails and small bites like oysters and spring rolls.
Location The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Business Bay
Times Sun to Wed noon to 3pm, 5pm to 11.30pm; Thu to Sat noon to 3pm; Sat 5pm to 12.30am
Contact (04) 541 7755
Prime68
View this post on Instagram
This sky-high steakhouse sits on the 68th floor of JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, giving you sweeping views across the entire city with the Burj Khalifa in sight. Known for serving some of the best cuts in town, Prime68 is perfect for meat lovers who want dinner paired with a show-stopping view.
Location JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay
Times Sun to Wed 6pm to midnight, Thu to Fri 1pm to 4pm, 6.30pm to midnight
Contact (04) 414 3000
Urla
View this post on Instagram
A lively Aegean restaurant that blends Greek, Spanish and Turkish influences, Urla is directly opposite the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountains. Whether you come for a leisurely dinner or a quick sundowner, the terrace here is one of the most stylish in Downtown.
Location Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai
Times Daily 3pm to 3am
Contact (052) 554 5997
Image: What’s On Archive