The Wi-Fi will be available to all passengers for free, no matter the cabin class on Emirates

Who doesn’t love scrolling Instagram in the air? Well it’s about to get faster. It has been announced that Emirates Airlines will deploy Starlink Wi-Fi across its entire in-service fleet, beginning with Boeing 777 aircraft in November 2025 and completing the rollout by mid-2027.

The complimentary, ultra-fast Wi-Fi will aim to deliver ground-quality internet at cruising altitude, reinforcing the airline’s long-standing commitment to industry-leading inflight connectivity.

Emirates passengers will be able to stream content, game, make calls, work, and browse social media throughout their journey on both seatback screens and personal devices at the same time. The best thing is, it will be free to all passengers across all cabin classes once Starlink has been installed. You won’t need a Skywards membership or a payment, and it will be a simple one-click access.

Emirates plans to install Starlink on all its fleet, which is 232 aircraft in the next two years.

The first Emirates commercial passenger flight with Starlink will depart immediately following the Dubai Airshow, marking the start of an accelerated fleet-wide rollout. The airline will fit-out approximately 14 aircraft per month with Starlink, with installation on the Airbus A380 fleet commencing in February 2026.

The airline will install two antennae on each Boeing 777 aircraft, and an industry-first three antennae on each Airbus A380, ensuring the highest levels of connectivity, capacity and coverage across every cabin class for a better customer experience. Emirates will also make Live TV available, initially on personal devices and then on seatback screens from late December 2025.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: “Partnering with Starlink is another defining moment in our continuous commitment to ensuring our customers ‘fly better’. We’re introducing the world’s fastest Wi-Fi, elevating what passengers can expect from inflight connectivity, like seamless productivity, real-time communication with loved ones, and uninterrupted connection to their digital lives. But that’s just one piece of the transformation happening across our fleet.

Image: Archive/Emirates Website