Think Dubai’s skyline is jaw-dropping now? In five years, it’ll be on an entirely different level

Megaprojects in Dubai seem to be announced every other week here in Dubai. So much so that when they are complete, it will change the landscape and skyline of Dubai. Since we all like things tall here in the city, we put together upcoming skyscrapers that will change the skyline of Dubai.

Here are 9 upcoming skyscrapers that will change the skyline of Dubai

Sobha SkyParks

Approximate height: 350 meters

Number of floors: 109

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Sobha SkyParks will not only reshape the city’s skyline, but it will also rank among the UAE’s five tallest towers. The tower will rise 109 floors, reaching a height of approximately 450 metres – making it the tallest development in Sobha Realty’s portfolio to date. A distinctive feature of the tower will be four themed SkyParks, each spanning six storeys offering leisure and wellness experiences – both indoor and outdoor. And the crowning jewel? A resort-inspired infinity pool deck, complete with floating beds and panoramic skyline views. Read more here.

@sobharealty

Corinthia Tower

Approximate height: 500 meters

Number of floors: 102

A visionary skyscraper set to rise on Sheikh Zayed Road will reimagine the storied Corinthia Hotels’ legacy for Dubai’s futuristic skyline. Bringing the brand’s Mediterranean style and thoughtful hospitality to Downtown Dubai, the two-tower property promises opulent interiors, refined design and an expert curation of amenities. Those familiar with the brand’s palatial addresses in Malta, London and Brussels can look forward to its quintessential grandeur and personalised service across five restaurants with panoramic views, a collection of inviting rooftop pools, and a next-generation spa experience, Corinthia Wellness.

Opening: 2029

corinthia.com

Habtoor Tower

Approximate height: 450 meters

Number of floors: 82

Habtoor Tower will be located in the heart of Al Habtoor City, right off the famous Sheik Zayed Road. The 82-floor skyscraper is located just 10 minutes away from the heart of Dubai, nestled alongside the scenic Dubai Water Canal. When it opens, it will add to the illustrious Dubai skyline. At the moment, construction is still only around 15 per cent complete, but two-bedroom apartments are already sold out. Work is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2026.

alhabtoortower.ae

Muraba Veil

Approximate height: 380 meters

Number of floors: 76

Dubai is all set to erect another architectural wonder to add to the many existing ones glittering on the skyline. The Muraba Veil will be one of the world’s thinnest residential towers, and is to be located along the Dubai Water Canal. Designed to be just one apartment wide, the building will sit at 22.5 metres or 73-feet wide and rise to 380 metres (1,247 feet), with 74 storeys plus five basement levels. The tower will have an estimated 131 units with a mix of 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom apartments. You can read more about this exciting upcoming project here.

Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower

Approximate height: 450 meters

Number of floors: 106



The Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower isn’t just a regular tower; it will be the city’s first residential clock tower. It is set to be one of the tallest residential clock towers in the world, joining the many other skyscrapers in Dubai.

The collaboration is between Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Franck Muller and UAE’s premium real estate developer, London Gate. The Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower will stand at a height of 450 meters adding another jewel to the (already) gorgeous Dubai skyline. It is set to be built in the Dubai Marina. According to a post on Franck Muller’s website, ‘residents can expect a handover by 2026.’

franckmuller.com

Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina

Approximate height: 517 meters

Number of floors: 122

In 2024, ultra-luxury, wellness-focused hospitality operator Six Senses is expanding to Dubai. The brand has unveiled plans for a new residential tower in Dubai Marina. The Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina will be the second Dubai property from Six Senses, joining the already under construction Six Senses The Palm. It is set to be completed in July 2028. The tower will feature 251 residences, which are all designed to offer a holistic, wellness-centric approach to living. This will apply both to the design of the tower, the interiors of the residences, and the community spaces. Apartments will start from Dhs5.8 million.

sixsensesresidences.ae

Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences

Approximate height: 595 meters

Number of floors: 103

Burj Binghatti is a collaboration between luxury jewellers Jacob & Co, and Emirati property development company Binghatti. Located in Business Bay, the tower will include two and three-bedroom residences, an infinity pool, and in-house concierge services including private chefs, bodyguards, chauffeurs, and chefs. And, since this collaboration includes a luxury jewellery company, we can expect the architecture to reflect a little bit of bling. This jewel is sure to make an excellent addition to the skyscrapers in Dubai.

binghatti.com

Burj Azizi

Approximate height: 725 meters

Number of floors: 133

Set to make a wow-worthy impression on the city’s skyline, Burj Azizi joins the list of ‘Upcoming skyscrapers in Dubai’ and it’s eyeing a completion date for 2028. The USD1.5 billion skyscraper will offer a mix of residential, hotel, and entertainment spaces plus a luxury mall. Every 20 floors of the residence will have a dedicated swimming pool, sauna, steam room, gym, yoga centre, a spa, a game room, business centre, kids’ play area, a restaurant, coffee shop, and supermarket. And the cherry on top? A cinema. Wow. Up even higher, we will be able to check into an all-suite seven-star hotel. It will be inspired by seven cultural themes – Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Indian, Turkish, French, and Russian. And each theme will have a culturally styled restaurant. We can also expect an authentic Emirati restaurant to be a key feature of the hotel. Burj Azizi will also be home to the world’s highest observation deck (level 130), the world’s highest nightclub (level 126), the world’s highest restaurant (level 122), and the world’s highest hotel room (level 118).

burjazizi.com

Dubai Creek Tower

Approximate height: To be announced, but as per Emaar, ‘taller than 828m’

Number of floors: To be announced

Located in Dubai Creek Harbour, near Ras Al Khor National Wildlife Sanctuary, Dubai Creek Tower was set to be a new landmark architectural marvel with a 360-degree viewing deck inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, a viewing deck with a café, as well as a central plaza featuring shops, a museum, and an indoor auditorium. But, plans were announced that it was set to be redesigned. Emaar is yet to reveal the new concept.