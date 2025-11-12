Soak up the sun at the best Abu Dhabi beach clubs, where turquoise waters meet easy, luxurious days

There’s something about the blue of Abu Dhabi’s beaches that feels like it seeps right into you. The best Abu Dhabi beach clubs have a quiet, steady pull. The water shimmers under the sun, stretching into a horizon that seems endless, calm and serene. Psychologists say that looking out at open water and a clear horizon can help the mind rest and recover. Standing on the Corniche or letting your feet sink into Saadiyat’s soft sand, you feel the noise fading. The sound of the waves, the scent of salt in the air, the rhythm of the tide all slow you down and make space for your thoughts.

From tranquil shores to sparkling turquoise waters, the beaches of Abu Dhabi are perfect for a moment of calm and escape. Here’s the ultimate guide to some of the capital’s best beach clubs.

St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort is all about polished luxury and effortless relaxation. With access to both the private Saadiyat Beach and the resort’s outdoor pools, you can spend the day moving between sun, sand, and water at your own pace. The gentle lap of the waves and soft breeze create the perfect soundtrack to a family day or a quiet escape. Dining and drinks are close at hand, making it easy to linger over snacks or a refreshing mocktail. Whether you’re coming solo, as a couple, or with kids, this is a beach day designed for comfort and style.

Location: St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island

Time: 9am to 7pm

Cost: Single Dhs300 weekdays, Dhs350 weekends; Couple Dhs600 weekdays, Dhs650 weekends; Kids 8–18 Dhs150, under 8 free

Contact: (02) 498 8991

Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa

There’s something effortlessly cool about Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa. The kind of place where you can stretch out on a sunbed, grab a cold drink, and let the afternoon unfold at its own pace. The turquoise water sets the mood, while the mix of food trucks and the beach bar keep things lively with Mexican-inspired bites, craft cocktails, and chilled beers. Families, kids, and even pets are welcome, which gives the beach a laid-back, lived-in feel that’s hard to fake. Whether you’re paddling out on a kayak, playing beach volleyball, or lounging in a cabana, this is where easy days meet ocean energy, a proper beach escape without pretences.

Location: Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa, Abu Dhabi

Time: Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 7pm (club open until 1am)

Cost: Weekdays – Dhs150 (single bed), Dhs250 (double bed), Dhs350 (small cabana), Dhs500 (large cabana); Weekends – Dhs250 (single bed), Dhs350 (double bed), Dhs500 (small cabana), Dhs1000 (large cabana); fully redeemable on F&B

Contact: (056) 358 4458

The Bayshore Beach Club

Straw huts, blue loungers, and a soft-serve ice cream station set the scene for a day of pure relaxation. The Bayshore Beach Club offers a redeemable day pass where you can relax, splash in the waves, and unwind with your feet in the sand. With food and beverage credit included in your pass, you can enjoy a casual bite or a refreshing drink without leaving the beach. It’s the kind of place where time slows and the horizon seems to stretch forever. Perfect for a solo escape or a carefree day with friends.

Location: The Bayshore Beach Club, Abu Dhabi

Time: Daily

Cost: Weekday Single Dhs200 (Dhs100 F&B credit), Weekend Single Dhs300 (Dhs150 F&B credit)

Contact: (02) 666 6888

West Bay Beach Club

Set on the Corniche with the skyline behind you and the marina in front, West Bay Beach Club has it all. This spot has a private beachfront, surf and wave pools, lazy rivers, and adventure zones. Families will love the dedicated kids’ pool and family-friendly areas while adults can retreat to the adult-only pool or shaded cabanas. A day here blends thrill with relaxation, from zip lines and ropes courses to barefoot dining just steps from your sunlounger. With four temperature-controlled outdoor pools and attentive service, it feels like a mini holiday without leaving the city.

Location: Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche

Time: Daily, 8am to 8pm

Cost: Dhs200 weekdays (Dhs100 redeemable), Dhs300 weekends (Dhs100 redeemable), Dhs 90 kids 5–15

Contact: (02) 692 4205

Emirates Palace Beach

Palm trees, turquoise umbrellas, and red cushions set the stage for a traditional Bedouin welcome with arabic coffee and dates. From beach camel rides to sun-soaked lounging, Emirates Palace offers an indulgent escape that blends luxury with a sense of place. Day passes include pool, beach, and non-motorised watersports, plus dining credit to enjoy the Palace’s exquisite restaurants. It’s a perfect way to switch off from the outside world while still soaking in one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic locations.

Location: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Time: Daily

Cost: Weekdays: Adult Dhs400 (Dhs125 dining credit), Child 4–15 Dhs200 (Dhs 75 dining credit); Weekends/Public Holidays: Adult Dhs450, Child Dhs250

Contact: (02) 690 7310

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Old-school luxury meets iconic views at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, where the Abu Dhabi Creek and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque provide a stunning backdrop. Its Olympic-sized pool is ideal for swimmers while sunbathers can soak in the view with a cocktail in hand. Pair a day of swimming with meals at Café Sushi or Marco Pierre White Steakhouse for a full indulgence. It’s a classic spot for those who want to mix city glamour with poolside ease.

Location: Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta

Time: Daily, 8am to sunset

Cost: Weekdays Dhs149 (Dhs 100 F&B redeemable), Dhs100 pool/beach only; Weekends Dhs199 (Dhs100 F&B redeemable), Dhs100 pool/beach only

Contact: (02) 654 3333

ILIOS Beach Club

Hudayriyat Island’s ILIOS brings a slice of Mykonos to Abu Dhabi. The beach club blends Greek-Mediterranean cuisine with cocktails inspired by mythology and DJ sets that keep the vibes high all afternoon. It’s perfect for those chasing a sun-drenched, stylish escape with good food and music, without leaving the city. Euro summer has landed on Abu Dhabi’s shores.

Location: ILIOS, Surf Abu Dhabi, Hudayriyat Island

Time: Daily, 12pm–sunset

Cost: Dhs200 per person, fully redeemable

Contact: (02) 419 8508

Saadiyat Beach Club

As far as beaches go, this is a gem. Saadiyat Beach Club delivers uninterrupted access to sun, sand, and water. Infinity pools stretch over the ocean while over-the-water cabanas let you sip a mocktail and watch the waves roll in. A boho beach bar offers light Mediterranean bites, making it a perfect spot for sunbathing or socialising with friends.

Location: Saadiyat Island

Time: Daily 8am–sunset (summer hours)

Cost: Dhs150 ladies, Dhs285 gents

Contact: (02) 656 3500

SAL Saadiyat Island

SAL is a new addition to Abu Dhabi’s beach club scene, offering exclusivity with an infinity pool overlooking Saadiyat Beach. Mediterranean bites, chilled vibes, and luxurious sun loungers make it ideal for a day of serious relaxation. Daybeds, round beds, and cabanas give you the choice of lounging in style while soaking up the sun.

Location: Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island

Time: Pool 9am–7pm, Beach 9am–sunset

Cost: Mon–Thu: Dhs300 sunbeds, Dhs700 round beds, Dhs1,200 cabanas; Fri–Sun: Dhs400 sunbeds

Contact: (02) 811 4325

Sheraton Abu Dhabi

A classic Corniche option, Sheraton Abu Dhabi’s pool opens directly onto the beach for effortless access to turquoise waters. It’s relaxed, family-friendly, and ideal for a day by the sea without leaving the city. Loungers and shaded areas let you choose your comfort while the gentle waves provide a constant soundtrack.

Location: Sheraton Abu Dhabi, Corniche

Time: Daily, 10am–8pm

Cost: Dhs150 Sunday to Thursday, Dhs250 (Dhs150 redeemable) Friday to Saturday

Contact: (054) 791 9022

*Prices may vary depending on the day and season, so it’s best to check with the venue before you go