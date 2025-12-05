The UAE doesn’t just break Guinness World Records – it collects them

If there’s one thing the UAE loves, it’s doing things bigger, bolder, and better than anyone. The country has racked up some truly impressive Guinness World Records over the years. From the tallest and deepest to the fastest and most luxurious, these achievements show just how ambitious and creative the Emirates can be. Here are some of the standout records from across the country.

The fastest drone in the world

Dubai Police have shattered another global record with a custom-built drone that hit a staggering top speed of 580 kilometres per hour. Confirmed at Al Qudra after two timed runs in opposite directions, the feat outpaces even high-performance supercars and cements Dubai’s drone programme as one of the most advanced on the planet.

The world’s most expensive cup of coffee

Dubai’s homegrown specialty brand has brewed its way into the record books with a Dhs2,500 cup, officially crowned by Guinness World Records. Unveiled at the Roasters flagship on The Boulevard in Downtown Dubai, this luxurious pour has taken coffee culture to a whole new level.

The largest car display spelling Eid Al Etihad UAE 54

Ajman has rolled its way into the Guinness World Records after forming the phrase Eid Al Etihad UAE 54 using an impressive 603 vehicles. A massive, perfectly coordinated display, it turned the celebration into a history-making moment.

The world’s tallest hotel

Ciel Tower is Dubai’s latest record-breaker rises an incredible 377 metres above the Marina, claiming the global title almost by surprise. With 1,004 rooms and suites spread across 82 floors, this gleaming tower stacks sky-high luxury, panoramic views, and serious architectural ambition into one iconic silhouette.

The world’s highest suspended hotel suite

Suspended 200 metres above the capital, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi’s Abu Dhabi Suite is a two-storey masterpiece set between the 48th and 49th floors of Nation Towers. A showcase of pure grandeur, it features three royal bedrooms, a sweeping staircase, a velvet-and-gold living room, a private dining room, library, cinema, gym, and even its own spa — all delivered with the brand’s signature butler service.

The world’s tallest infinity pool

Tattu Sky Pool perched on Level 76 in the world’s tallest hotel, Ciel Tower, this record-breaking pool blends jaw-dropping height with serene design. Inspired by the koi and rooted in Feng Shui principles, it brings a sense of balance, beauty, and calm to the Tattu Dubai experience.

The world’s tallest landmark sign

Hatta Sign is standing 19.28 metres high atop the Hajar Mountains, the Hatta Sign claimed a Guinness World Record in 2023 and instantly became an icon of the region. Towering even higher than the Hollywood sign, which sits at 13.7 metres, this illuminated landmark shines over one of the UAE’s most scenic escapes.

The world’s longest cantilevered building structure

One Za’abeel cantilever is suspended 100 metres above the ground, this jaw dropping skybridge spans 230 meters between twin towers with 67.3 meters dramatically jutting out into open air. An architectural flex like no other.

The world’s deepest indoor pool

Deep Dive Dubai plunges into a record breaking depth of 60 meters and filled with 14 million liters of water, this isn’t just a pool it’s a full-blown underwater playground. Explore sunken rooms, submerged arcades, and a divers-only world beneath the surface.

The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel

Ain Dubai rises 250 metres into the sky from Bluewaters Island, this record-breaking giant is almost twice the height of the London Eye. Expect stunning views, jaw-clenching heights, and an iconic Dubai experience.

The world’s largest picture frame

Dubai Frame stands 150 meters tall and 95 meters wide in Zabeel Park, this gold clad marvel perfectly captures Dubai’s evolution, Old Dubai to the north, New Dubai to the south. Step onto the glass-floored Sky Deck for an epic stroll in the sky.

The world’s tallest building

Burj Khalifa is reaches a mind-blowing 828 meters, the Burj Khalifa breaks records left, right and centre, tallest freestanding structure, most stories, highest outdoor observation deck (level 148), and even the world’s loftiest restaurant and lounge (At.mosphere on level 122). A true Dubai icon.

The world’s longest flower display

Longest flower display is inside Dubai Miracle Garden, find a life-sized Emirates A380 jet cloaked in over 500,000 flowers and plants. Add to that an 18 meter tall Mickey Mouse floral sculpture and a 1km long flower wall, and you’ve got a petal packed wonderland.

The world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool

Aura Skypool is floating atop Palm Tower at 200 meters, Aura serves up 360 degree views over the city, sea and sky. Take a dip with the Burj Khalifa on one side and the Palm Jumeirah curling out beneath you, it’s luxury with no edge (literally).

The largest indoor mall aquarium

Dubai Mall Aquarium is a 10 million liter aquatic world inside Dubai Mall features everything from sharks to rays, plus a 48-metre walk-through tunnel and wild experiences like cage snorkelling and shark diving, all in a shopping centre.

