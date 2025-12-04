Forget the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix frenzy and dive into pools, slides and Al Ain calm

Let’s be honest. Not everyone wants to trade the calm of their weekend for the roar of engines, the crush of crowds and the constant hum of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix fever. If your idea of a good time involves peace, nature and a little breathing room, there is a place just 90 minutes from Abu Dhabi and Dubai that will do the trick. Al Ain Region is a desert oasis that marries history, greenery and adventure. After an exciting Eid Al Etihad long weekend, the palm-shaded oases, ancient forts and winding desert trails is exactly what you need to reconnect with yourself and fall in love with the UAE. Al Ain is the perfect antidote to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend mayhem.

Swap burnt rubber for poolside chills

If this race weekend involves staying indoors, scrolling through Instagram, worrying about what the kids will do, or pretending the sofa is a tropical escape, there is a new option. Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain has the ultimate Cobra Waterslide. It’s a snake-shaped ride with twisting curves and daring drops.

The resort offers three outdoor pools, several dining options, and rooms with panoramic views of one of the UAE’s tallest peaks, making it easy to combine a day of adventure with some downtime. The Cobra Waterslide is the latest addition to Al Ain’s growing list of family-friendly attractions, offering a mix of adrenaline and fun for a long weekend day trip.

Location: Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain Al Sarouj District, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Day passes from Dhs160 for adults and Dhs140 for children

Contact: (03) 768 6666

Nature and mountains

Hike the rocky trails of Jebel Hafit Desert Park, where the Bronze Age beehive tombs stand quietly against sweeping mountain views. Hike, cycle or take a camel ride and if you’re feeling indulgent, spend the night under the stars in a Bedouin tent or a glamping bubble dome.

Recharge at Green Mubazzarah, Abu Dhabi’s natural hot springs tucked at the foot of Jebel Hafit. Lush gardens and shaded pools make it easy to forget the city buzz you left behind.

Al Ain Zoo

Animal lovers will find bliss at Al Ain Zoo, home to 4,000 creatures from giraffes to lemurs, plus camel rides and petting zoos. For a slower pace, Telal Resort & Zaman Lawal Heritage Village blends golden dunes with falconry, pearls and Emirati hospitality. See cheetahs, giraffes, and other wildlife, with interactive feeding sessions for kids.

Time: 9am to 7pm

Cost: Dhs31.50 for adults, Dhs10.50 for children aged 3 to 12, and free for children under 3.

Contact: (03) 799 2000

History and heritage

Start at the recently reopened Al Ain Museum, the UAE’s first museum. Founded in 1969 by Sheikh Zayed, it mixes its original charm with sleek new spaces, showcasing 8,000 years of regional history. Explore ancient artefacts, the aflaj irrigation system, and hands-on workshops that bring the past to life. Next door, Sultan Fort anchors you in the heart of the old Haret Al Hosn village, rounding out a heritage-rich stop.

Step into history at Al Jahili Fort and wander sun-dried mudbrick walls, explore cultural exhibitions and peek inside the nearby Jahili Mosque. Meander through Al Ain Oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where 147,000 date palms and a 3,000-year-old falaj irrigation system offer quiet pathways and moments of calm.

Visit Qasr Al Muwaiji, the former home of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, or dive into creativity at Al Qattara Arts Centre with calligraphy, pottery and photography workshops.

Fun and flavour

Al Ain Adventure offers whitewater rafting, kayaking and adrenaline-packed action at the base of Jebel Hafit. Emirates Bio Farm is a chance to taste local farm-to-table produce and join workshops on sustainability or sound healing.

At the base of Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain Adventure Park is a go-to for water sports and outdoor fun. The park features man-made white-water rafting channels, a surf pool, and kayaking spots, along with aerial rope courses, ziplines, and climbing walls. Families can also try out obstacle courses and splash zones, making it a mix of adrenaline and family-friendly activities. It is one of the city’s signature attractions for those who want more than a quiet day by the pool.

Location: Ain Al Fayda Resort, Jebel Hafit, Al Ain

Times: 12pm to 8pm

Cost: Splash Pass – Dhs65, Other packages start from Dhs125, depending on activities.

Contact: (03) 714 9666

Getting from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain

By Car

Take the E22 highway straight from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain.

The drive takes about 1 hour 40 minutes, depending on traffic.

Expect smooth, wide roads and desert views along the way.

By Bus