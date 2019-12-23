It’s not National Pizza Day or anything like that. We’re just really, really hungry…

Dubai residents are only human, and therefore love pizza. And despite the abundant pizza varieties in town, there’s something about the truffle pizza that gets us all a little crazy.

As with all of our What’s On lists, we may have left off your favourite place, and indeed you may not agree with our definitive list of top truffle pie in the city, but that’s what the comments section of our Facebook page is for.

But enough with the formalities: here are some great truffle pizzas in Dubai. Go eat them now…

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

“Did you order the truffle pizza?” Those are typically the first six words uttered in response to anyone who says they’ve just been for dinner Il Borro Tuscan Bistro. Their pizza al tartufo (Dhs165) served with Umbrian black winter truffle and buffalo mozzarella is to die for, but as our Restaurant Of The Year (and Favourite Italian Restaurant), should we really be surprised that they serve one of the best truffle pizzas in town?

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah St, Dubai, daily noon to 3.30pm and 7pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 275 2555. ilborrotuscanbistro.ae

DRIFT Beach Dubai

Made for sharing, but better to keep for yourself, Drift’s stone baked pizza comes oozing with cheese and sprinkled with black truffle and portobello mushrooms. The thin base is crisp and fresh which balances out the rich, flavourful truffle to create a mouth-watering combination.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, 10am to 7.30pm, daily Dhs140. Tel: (04) 315 2200. Taxi: One&Only Royal Mirage. driftbeachdubai.com

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

Maybe you’ve never gotten to the pizza, because everything else at The Maine is so good. It’s OK, we forgive you. But now that you’re older, wiser, and more poised, you should have no trouble marching into the handsome brasserie and proudly ordering the mushroom and truffle pizza: a powerhouse of Swiss mushroom and black truffle on a thin crust pie.

DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel, JBR, Dubai, daily noon until midnight. Tel: (04) 4576719. Taxi: DoubleTree Hilton. themaine.ae

Bussola

Yet another Dubai-approved pizza spot, Bussola has become Marina favourite. The place pretty much does every pizza style you can imagine, including the very tasty la bussola (Dhs95), with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, datterino tomatoes, bresaola, porcini mushrooms, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and truffle oil. Bring your appetite ’cause these pizzas are big.

The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, noon to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 5117391. westinminaseyahi.com.

Pinza

Vegan pizza might be a turn-off, but we have two things to say to you: 1) there are some non-vegan options at Pinza, and 2) the vegan stuff’s actually really good. Add regular cheese to the Truffle Goodness pizza if you want, but do us a favour and give the vegan cheese a shot – we’re willing to bet you wouldn’t even know it’s vegan.

pinza.com

Carine

This lovely French restaurant at the Emirates Golf Club, from the chef behind new hotspot Gaia, opened quietly in 2018, serving some excellent Mediterranean fare. Here’s the thing, though: They have a dish labelled the truffle tart, that’s basically a pizza – and a brilliant one at that – thin and crispy and covered in cheesy, truffley goodness.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, daily 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 417 9999. Facebook.com/Carine