Volkswagen enthusiasts, get ready to rev those engines as Dub Drive GCC returns to the capital’s Yas Marina Circuit from February 7th and 8th, 2020.

Now in its fourth edition, the globally recognised festival is gearing up to attract a large gathering of Volkswagen enthusiasts and clubs from all over the region. The two-day event will welcome a host of Volkswagen cars – some of which will drive in to the capital from across the GCC, family friendly entertainment, food trucks, and of course, plenty of cool car action you will get to witness first hand.

Here’s what you can expect during Dub Drive GCC

For those of you who love to catch street racing films and ever wanted to catch the action live, now’s your chance. For the first time, the event will host professional racer and multiple world-record winner, Tanner Foust who will be showing off his crazy skills behind the wheel.

Name sounds familiar? You would have seen the stunt driver in films such as The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift, The Bourne franchise and Need for Speed. He’s also won four X-Games gold medals and two Formula Drift championships. One of his most daring feats includes driving a car through a 66-foot loop.

But that won’t be the only cool car action you’ll see. Supported by the Abu Dhabi Police Department, expect to see a convoy of Volkswagen cars driving through the streets of Abu Dhabi, guaranteed to wow.

Volkswagen owners, if you want to join in on the convoy, simply register your interest here by Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

You can even showcase your car at the festival if you register and there’s a chance for you to win a free track driving experience on the second day of this cool event. Yaaas!

The two-day event also features music, food trucks and much more, so bring the family along. There’s a kids driving school where the little ones will learn what it’s like to get behind the wheel of their very own car.

Want more racing action? There are racing simulators, SUV experiences, drifting and drag racing to get your adrenaline pumping.

The event will even see unique models of Volkswagen cars coming in from around the GCC including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Sultanate Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon and Jordan.

The best news? Entry is absolutely free but register here.

Dub Drive GCC 2020, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, February 7 to 8, 2020, free entry. dubdrivegcc.com