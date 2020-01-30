We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. Whether you’ve taken a stunning snap of a shot of Old Dubai, one of the stunning hotels in Abu Dhabi or in Dubai, we want to see it!

Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:

All roads lead to Burj Khalifa

 

A sunset to remember

 

High there Marina

 

Perfectly imperfect nature

 

Shine bright like a full moon

 

Maldives or Zaya Nurai?

 

