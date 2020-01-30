Sponsored: Take your taste buds on a journey through China…

In the mood for Chinese food tonight? Well, for a truly authentic experience, you need to try the stunning signature dishes at Shang Palace at the Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai.

The Dubai restaurant recently reopened after undergoing renovations and it’s back with a fresh new look. The interiors are kept simple yet traditional with hints of red and gold, and Chinese lanterns creating soft lighting.

If crispy duck is your delicacy of choice, the peking duck at Shang Palace is not to be missed. Served in a half or whole portion with steamed pancakes, hoisin sauce and crispy spring onions, it’s the perfect excuse to get everyone together to share.

Is dim sum more the way to your heart? Well in Chinese, ‘dim sum’ means to ‘touch the heart’ so it’s not surprising. Sample Shang Palace’s mouthwatering range of the bitesized parcels, served sweet or savoury and deep-fried or steamed.

The dim sum is delicately prepared by the restaurant’s chefs and is considered an art form. Choose from vegan, vegetarian or meat varieties or go for the signature steam mushroom bun, xiao long bao, sui mai, or gold foil steamed lobster dumpling with bamboo shoot.

For a protein kick, the traditional Cantonese dish Cheung Fun dish is a great one to try. It consists of a thin rice noodle roll that is filled with protein which is usually served with shrimp and red rice.

The menu at Shang Palace features Cantonese and Sichuan delicacies, as well as soup and broth, live seafood, live seafood, noodles, rice and special vegetarian dishes.

Whilst you’re there, don’t forget to try one of their speciality Chinese teas, too.

Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, lunch – Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 3pm, Friday 12pm to 4pm and Saturday 8am to 1pm, dinner – daily 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 405 2703. shangri-la.com

Images: Provided