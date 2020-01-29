BurJuman is the home of niche streetwear and on-trend styles…

Dubai has no shortage of shopping opportunities but when it comes to seeking out contemporary fashion it can be tricky to find the niche brands. Savvy shoppers no longer have to spend hours traipsing the city seeking the perfect styles, as BurJuman has them all under one roof.

Something exciting is coming your way with the launch of BurJuman’s new shopping destination. Eight new brands have set up shop exclusively at the long-standing mall, including LHU Urban, Thomas Sabo and Charles Jourdan to name a few.

The south wing of the iconic mall has been transformed into an eye-catching destination with the addition of a brand-new chic fashion walkway. For the best in contemporary men’s streetwear, check out LHU Urban and get ready to turn heads out on the street.

If you’re looking for unique footwear that blurs the lines between art and shoes, you can choose between bold feminine brand Charles Jourdan or the stunning, versatile collection from Rodolfo Zengarini.

For sophisticated Italian fashion, that will help you achieve that coveted Milanese look, you’ll find John Richmond’s only boutique outside of Milan. There’s also fresh, positive brand Gaudi and sophisticated fashion from Souvenir. Complete your timeless look with Thomas Savo’s bespoke jewellery offering, or invest in the sought-after elegant styles of Cerruti 1881.

You’ll find these incredible internationally-renowned stores and more in the exclusive new shopping destination at BurJuman. Stay ahead of the trends without having to travel from mall to mall trying to find your favourite niche brands.

BurJuman, Bur Dubai, Dubai, daily, 10am to 10pm. burjuman.com / @itsburjuman

Images: Provided