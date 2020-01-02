Win! Friday Brunch for four at Matto
The Via Del Matto Friday brunch is a singing and dancing love letter to carbs and cocktails. You and three mates will get to enjoy slices fresh from Matto’s wood-fired pizza oven and delicious treats from the live pasta station. Also, look out for the aperitivo bar, the risotto station, and an indulgent buffet of Italian artisan pastries. Mamma Mia indeed.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before January 31, 2020 at 5pm
Usual terms and conditions apply.
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after January 31, 2020 at 5pm
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT