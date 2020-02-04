Sponsored: Free hotel stays, 12 airline miles partners and unlimited access to airport lounges around the world…

If you are a frequent flyer you know it’s the little perks that come with travelling often that really make trips more enjoyable.

Citi is offering its Prestige credit card, which prides itself on being the most flexible travel card on the market, while offering its customers heaps of brilliant benefits.

So, if you’re an avid traveller, here’s four reasons you’ll love the Citi Prestige credit card.

1. It’ll get you a free night hotel stay

When you stay four nights in any hotel around the world and pay full price for the first three nights, you’ll be able to avail a fourth night for free. This benefit is unlimited and can be used as many times as you want. There’s no blackout dates either, so you can avail the offer year-round at any hotel worldwide.

2. You get rewarded for using it

For $1 (Dhs3.625) you spend internationally, you’ll accrue 3 ThankYou points and 2 ThankYou points when you spend locally. ThankYou points are effectively Citi’s rewards currency that can be used to:

Fly for free – by transferring points to 12 partner airlines (more info below)

Cash for points – Use points to get cash back by offsetting them against all of your travel spend

Book Flights and Hotels – on select airlines and resorts around the world

3. Transfer points to 12 airline partners on a 1:1 basis

You can transfer the ThankYou reward points you earn directly to 12 airline partner programmes, such as Etihad and British Airways, meaning you’ll rack up your airline miles – and the benefits that come with it – faster. You can redeem your ThankYou points on a 1:1 basis, so say hello to that Business Class flight you’ve been dreaming of.

4. You’ll get complimentary access to more than 1000 airport lounges worldwide

The credit card grants complimentary access to more than 1000 airport lounges around the world for you, your supplementary cardmembers, plus one free guest each per visit.

On top of this there are local benefits including buy 1 get 1 offers at VOX and Reel Cinemas, free unlimited golf on weekdays and 150 free VouchersSkout credits that give 50 percent discount on total bills at over 500 outlets (worth Dhs625).

Terms and Conditions

Welcome offer of Dhs1,500 for customers who apply online, subject to a minimum retail spend of Dhs25,000 on the card within 90 days after the card has been approved

The Citi Prestige credit card has a minimum salary requirement of Dhs30,000 per month, and an annual fee of Dhs1,500

Find out more at citibank.ae