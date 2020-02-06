Sponsored: From specially-curated Valentine’s Day dinner set menus to a chocolate spa treatment…

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you want to spend a memorable evening with your loved one, then you could consider making plans to spend this February 14 at Grand Hyatt Dubai. The luxury resort located in the heart of Dubai is offering six different ways to celebrating Valentine’s Day…

Manhattan Grill

At Manhattan Grill, you’ll start off with a sharing platter for two before indulging in your very own main course with items such as Black Angus rib eye and grilled lobster on the menu. A Manhattan Grill’s signature dessert ends your dining experience perfectly. The dinner costs Dhs350 per couple and there are booths available for extra privacy, or you can to choose to sit on the terrace.

7pm to midnight, Dhs350 per couple, bookings can be done here.

Andiamo

Modern, stylish Italian eatery Andiamo is offering a premium four-course set menu for Dhs500 per couple. You’ll start with a selection of appetisers, followed by a choice of mains including slow cooked veal and saffron risotto, grilled Canadian lobster, or a traditional Neapolitan pizza. We’re told a secret sinful dessert follows.

7pm to 2am, Dhs500 per couple, bookings can be done here.

Awtar

Fan of Lebanese delicacies? The dishes at Awtar are guaranteed to please and include hot and cold mezze and mixed grills with both meat and seafood options on the menu for mains. End your evening on a sweet note with an Arabian dessert. For your entertainment there’s live musicians, Awtar’s resident singer and a live belly dancing act, and if you want a romantic set-up, sit outside on the candlelit terrace.

7pm to 3am (following day), Dhs500 per couple, bookings can be done here.

iZ

For Dhs300 per couple, you’ll get a set-menu of Indian delights at iZ complete with a chaat counter and other tasty appetisers. Save room for mains as there’s paneer tikka, achari gobhi, tandoori jhinga, chicken tikka masala, and more. For desserts, the chef will be whipping up a sweet chocolate surprise. There are romantic booths available indoors or you can dine under the stars at the restaurants outdoor terrace.

7pm to midnight, Dhs300 per couple, bookings can be done here.

Panini

Celebrating an anniversary? Head to Panini – the hotel’s day to day delicatessen will be transformed this Valentine’s Day with intricate decor and of course, a variety of Valentine’s Day cakes and goodies. Offerings here will be available until the end of February 2020.

8am to 1am.

Ahasees Spa & Club

If you and your partner just want to relax this Valentine’s Day, Ahasees Spa & Club has a unique spa offer. It includes a 45-minute body scrub and wrap that uses chocolate and you can follow the treatment with either a 45-minute antioxidant tea massage designed at eliminating excess body toxins, or a 45-minute facial. The packages costs Dhs685 per person and the offer is available until the end of February 2020.

9am to 9pm, Dhs685 per person, Tel: (04) 317 2333

Grand Hyatt Dubai, February 14, timings and prices vary, Tel: (04) 317 1234 hyatt.com