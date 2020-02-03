You’re invited to come party with us for an unforgettable weekend…

Every season, What’s On has made a tradition of taking over a hotel in the UAE for the ultimate weekend bash.

This month, from Friday February 28 to Saturday 29, we’ve set our sights on the JA Lake View Hotel, the newest addition to the legendary JA The Resort destination.

By booking now, you can attend this season’s What’s On Lock In – accommodation and access to all the fun activities, plus brunch, sundowners, and exclusive treatments are all included in the special What’s On price of Dhs699 per room, per couple.

What happens during the What’s On Lock In?

On Friday February 28, you’ll check into JA Lake View Hotel before getting familiarised with all the fun stuff planned for the weekend. You’ll be given the keys to your room, and handed your itinerary. From 10am to brunch, you’ll have free access to make-up artists Glowout&go and the Bristles and Mane barbers. If you’re up to it (and of course you are!) you can sign up to free piercings courtesy of KYRAcare, or a free head, neck and shoulder massage from Calm Spa.

After that, it’s brunch shenanigans, fun challenges courtesy of TEPfactor Dubai, evening revelries at BIBÉ rooftop bar, before kipping inside your deluxe hotel room.

On Saturday Friday 29, you’ll either feel fresh as a daisy ready to take on the world, or you’ll wake up with a sore head. However you feel, the Lock In provides a free yoga class led by Jivamukti teacher Dina Ghandour, a buffet breakfast at Restaurant 81, or half price off a round of golf before sending you on your way home.

Here’s a look at what happened at the last Lock In…

And you’re saying it costs Dhs699 per room, per couple?

That’s exactly what we’re saying. Just Dhs699 per room, per couple. That’s less than Dhs350 per person! This includes (but not limited to) early check in, a one-night stay at JA Lake View Hotel, piercings from Kyra, make up services, head, neck and shoulder massages, TEPfactor games, all-inclusive Friday brunch, five drinks at the BIBÉ rooftop bar, yoga practice and half-price off select activities, plus breakfast, all day pool access and late check out. Phew…

OK, you’ve sold me, how do I book?

