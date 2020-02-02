Because business doesn’t have to be boring…

Meetings seem to be one of the unavoidable sides of Dubai that no one really wants to do, but will probably have to at some point.

In order to make them a lot more enjoyable, Dubai’s best restaurants have created a huge selection of business lunches to suit all budgets. Here are some of our favourite business lunches in Dubai to try…

Kayto

Lunch breaks are there to be enjoyed so skip the desk meal and treat yourself to a business lunch at the ever-so-beautiful Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem. The new deal offers three delicious courses for Dhs130 between 12.30pm and 3.30pm on weekdays. The menu incorporates authentic flavours of Japan and South America with dishes such as salmon tataki with miso karashi sauce and crispy rice with spicy tuna tartare.

The offer: Dhs130 for three courses

Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah, Sunday to Thursday, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs130. Tel: (04) 432 3232. kaytodubai.com

Amazonico

If you have a client you’ve been meaning to impress, or you just want to treat yourself on your next lunch break, then you need to check out Amazonico’s new business lunch. The junglesque restaurant can be conveniently found in Dubai’s thriving business district, DIFC. The deal offers a three- or four-course set menu, starting from Dhs125 per person. You can choose from tasty dishes including sea bream with quinoa crust, slow-cooked pulled veal with plantain crisps and more.

The offer: Dhs125 for three course and Dhs148 for four course

Amazonico, Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs125 three course, Dhs148 four course. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae

Indochine

Indochine Dubai recently opened to much fanfare, as the original New York restaurant counts famous names such as Anna Wintour, Cindy Crawford and Andy Warhol amongst its fans. The Dubai outpost was only open for evening dinner initially, however it has now extended its opening times to include lunch. The cuisine is French-Vietnamese so expect dishes like crispy vegetable rolls, fresh salads and mouthwatering curries.

The offer: Dhs120 for a 3-course lunch or Pho Bowl or you can just order a la carte.

Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC Dubai, open for lunch from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, daily, business lunch available Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 208 9333. indochinedxb.com

Marea

If you’re into Italian, give DIFC restaurant Marea a go. The New York restaurant has two Michelin stars so expect sophisticated dishes finished with an air of finesse. There’ll be a selection of signature mains of Italian and coastal seafood. It’s Dhs125 per person for a selection of appetizers, antipasti and a main, and runs from 12pm to 3pm.

The offer: Dhs125 per person for a selection of appetizers, antipasti and a main.

Marea, Gate Village 7, DIFC, 12pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 583 6366. marearestaurant.com/dubai

Hi Five

This new rooftop bar has just opened in Internet City so is the perfect business lunch location for those working around Internet and Media City. Their business lunch menu is seriously good value for money at Dhs39 for two courses and Dhs59 for three. The menu rotates each week so you’ll always have something new to choose from.

The offer: two courses for Dhs39 and three courses for Dhs59

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express, Dubai Internet City, 12pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (055) 537 7714. hifivedxb.com

BiCE Ristorante

Don’t have time for a long leisurely lunch? BiCE has you covered with the option for a quick three course every day except Fridays. Choose from a selection of salads and soups to start followed by a comforting pizza or pasta for main for just Dhs89. The offer is available at their JBR or Dubai Marina locations.

The offer: Three courses for Dhs89.

BiCE Ristorante, JBR, The Walk, Dubai, 12.30pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday, Dhs89. Tel: (04) 318 2520. www3.hilton.com

GIA

If you work in or near the Dubai Mall, check out GIA Ristorante in the Fashion Avenue Extension where you can get these two delicious Italian courses for Dhs79 and be in and out within the hour. Freshly baked olive focaccia with sun-dried tomato pesto is served before you choose from a selection of fresh salads to start, followed by decadent mains like chicken ragu with penne or risotto with Italian porcini and Portobello mushrooms.

The offer: Two courses for Dhs79

GIA Ristorante, The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue Extension, 12pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 234 9986. facebook.com/gia.dubai

Social Company, Zabeel House

The Social Company, or SoCo as it’s known by its favourite frequenters, is a chilled out zone, great for working away on your laptop before stopping for a business lunch. Theirs includes two courses for Dhs59 or three courses for Dhs69.

The offer: Two courses for Dhs59 and three for Dhs69.

Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 519 1111. facebook.com/zabeelhousethegreens

Cafe Belge

Artsy downtown hangout Cafe Belge has a great business lunch for those close by, with the menu featuring a carefully selected ‘dish of the day’. You can choose from two courses with a tea and coffee for Dhs95 or three courses and a hot drink for Dhs125.

The offer: Two courses for Dhs95 or three for Dhs125, both served with tea or coffee

Cafe Belge, Ritz Carlton, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 372 2323. facebook.com/cafebelgedifc

Le Cirque

This light and airy French restaurant will be sure to impress any business clients you’re entertaining for dinner. Get two courses for Dhs95 with delicious dishes like stracciatella or fish or the day with roasted fennel, peppers and bouillabaisse sauce. With a dessert the price will be Dhs120.

The offer: Two courses for Dhs95 or add a dessert for Dhs120.

Le Cirque, Ritz Carlton, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 372 2444. lecirquedubai.com

Molecule

Working around d3? Molecule, the cool and quirky artsy restaurant there is the perfect place to stop and refuel. You can get any two courses for Dhs85 or starter, main and dessert for Dhs99.

The offer: Two courses for Dhs85 or three for Dhs99.

Molecule Restaurant, Ground Floor, Building 6, Dubai Design District, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (052) 949 2202. facebook.com/moleculedxb

Roberto’s

Do you ever feel limited by the business lunch choices on offer? DIFC Italian, Roberto’s, is there to help with a huge 22 dishes on offer for business lunch. Pick from either two, three or four courses from the extensive menu or push the boat out and enjoy three courses from the I Crudo menu, with a choice of fresh seafood delicacies from Roberto’s raw bar.

The offer: Dhs95 for two courses, Dhs125 for three course, Dhs155 for four courses or Dhs180 for three courses from the I Crudo menu.

Roberto’s Restaurant and Lounge, Building 1, Gate Village, DIFC, noon to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel (04) 386 0066. robertos.ae/dubai

Salero

Add a dash of Spanish flair to your mid-week munch with Salero’s Rapido Lunch. Choose from one tapa from a selection of hot or cold tapas options and a paella of the day or three tapas plus a soft drink of your choice.

The offer: Dhs117 for one tapa, one paella and one soft drink or three tapas and one soft drink

Salero, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, noon to 5pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 409 5888. kempinski.com

Cafe M

Work in Media One? This one’s so easy for you. Every day Cafe M put on a mouthwatering selection of healthy salads, quinoa and fresh light bites. All you need to do is fill up your plate or takeaway bowl.

The offer: Its Dhs69 to dine in or Dhs49 for takeaway.

Cafe M, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Boca

Saving money on a business lunch shouldn’t mean compromising on taste and quality. Boca’s market lunch is created with fresh market-bought ingredients and rotates weekly with a choice of six tasty dishes.

The offer: Dhs90 for two courses and Dhs125 for three courses

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, noon to 3pm, Sunday – Thursday. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Bistro Des Arts

Bistro Des Arts have a Plats du Jour menu with a different delicious option each day to ensure you’re never stuck for choice. The menu offers one of the following each day of the week: braised lamb shank, mussels, steak frites, beef bourguignon and salmon.

The offer: Dhs75 for two courses or Dhs90 for three courses

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, noon to 6pm, Sunday – Thursday. Tel: (04) 551 1576. bistrodesarts.ae.

Qwerty

A favourite among the Media City office dwellers, Qwerty has a business lunch menu which rotates daily. Dishes are light and arrive quickly, so you can focus on the business at hand.

The offer: Dhs90 for a starter and a main including a tea or coffee. Dhs100 for a three course meal.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, noon to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Burger & Lobster

DIFC hotspot Burger & Lobster is offering an surf ‘n’ turf business lunch, which includes a soup of the day, mini cheeseburger, signature mini lobster roll, grilled beef skewers, side of fries and dessert.

The offer: Dhs75 for all six dishes

Burger & Lobster, Burj Daman, DIFC, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 514 8838. burgerandlobster.com

The Rose & Crown

Break up the office day with a trip to a quintessentially British pub for some comfort food. Their business lunch deal comprises of a 3 course meal with warm, hearty dishes to send you back to work feeling well-fed. There’s also pool and darts available if you can squeeze in a game.

The offer: Dhs65 for starter, main, dessert and a regular soft drink or hot beverage.

Rose & Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, 11am to 4pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

Zuma

For a more luxurious lunch experience, Zuma has the full package. Start with a miso soup with tofu, wakame, and green onion followed by two choices for a starter and a choice of one of 15 main options.

The offer: Dhs137 for soup, two starters and one main

Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, noon to 2pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 4255660. Metro: Financial Centre. zumarestaurant.com

Images: Facebook/Provided